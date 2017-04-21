Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Trump's FCC Votes To Allow Broadband Rate Hikes Will Deprive More Public Schools From Getting Internet Access (theoutline.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the school-needs-goddamn-internet dept.
The FCC voted on Thursday to approve a controversial plan to deregulate the $45 billion market for business-to-business broadband, also known as Business Data Services (BDS), by eliminating price caps that make internet access more affordable for thousands of small businesses, schools, libraries and hospitals. The Outline adds: The price caps were designed to keep phone and, later, broadband, access cheap for community institutions like schools, hospitals, libraries, and small businesses. Now, there will be no limit. A spokesperson for the trade association Incompas, which advocates for competition among communications providers, told The Outline that the increase is expected to be at least 25 percent across the board. Low-income schools already don't have enough money; according to a report last year in The Atlantic, schools in high-poverty districts, where the property taxes are lower, spend 15.6 percent less per student than schools in low-poverty districts. If internet costs go up by 25 percent, it may make more sense to cut that budget item, or, for schools that still don't have internet, never add it at all. Add it to the list of things that well-funded schools in already-rich neighborhoods get that schools in low-income neighborhoods don't. New textbooks. Gyms. Advanced Placement classes that let students earn college credits. Computers. Internet access.

  • Make America Great Again (Score:4, Funny)

    by kbdd ( 823155 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @10:46AM (#54276179) Homepage
    We already have the most expensive broadband services of most countries (and not even the best performance), now the price is going to go even higher.

    I can feel America returning to greatness at breakneck pace...

  • Serving his friends against his constituents (Score:4, Insightful)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @10:49AM (#54276201)
    Trump is very consistent and clear in whom he serves and it's not the working class. Once again, making money for his friends at the expense of us all. Wonder what's next in his mad run to basically allow infinite inflation of essential services. (And yes, the Internet is basically an essential service, like electricity: you can "live" without it, but getting what we consider essential services because a challenge without it)

  • I had never heard of the website liked, but you could be pretty sure it would be one of those left leaning Fake News sites - the "Trump's XXXXXX" title gave that away.

    So I went and found a balanced article [pcworld.com] (the link that should have been provided by the rabid Trump-Hater to begin with).

    From the article:

    Supporters of Pai's plan discount concerns that prices will rise, saying there's already significant competition in the BDS market. Critics who see a lack of competition "subdivide this market and make all th

  • Internet is not a school priority... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @10:54AM (#54276245) Homepage
    Most schools give lip service to spending money on reducing class sizes and getting Internet access. But when it comes to replacing the football field, the money can always be found for new football fields. When my parents retired to Sacramento in the mid-1990's, my father drove me around the county. He pointed out all the schools that didn't have money to reduce class sizes (the Internet was still "new" back then) but had the money to build a new football field. If one school was replacing their football field, all the schools had to replace their football field. Can't have schools lagging in important priorities.
  • OMG THE POOR CHILDREN! Trump hates them!

    I thought such titles were banned on /.? I mean there's obvious disadvantages/advantages of the plan, but what's disappointing is the very liberal mods on /. can't are having trouble presenting just the facts anymore.

  • Will Deprive More Public Schools From Getting Internet Access

    Things' prices ought to reflect their real costs. By twisting Internet- and other service-providers, governments keep services scarce and expensive for all [wired.com].

