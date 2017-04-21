Trump's FCC Votes To Allow Broadband Rate Hikes Will Deprive More Public Schools From Getting Internet Access (theoutline.com) 24
The FCC voted on Thursday to approve a controversial plan to deregulate the $45 billion market for business-to-business broadband, also known as Business Data Services (BDS), by eliminating price caps that make internet access more affordable for thousands of small businesses, schools, libraries and hospitals. The Outline adds: The price caps were designed to keep phone and, later, broadband, access cheap for community institutions like schools, hospitals, libraries, and small businesses. Now, there will be no limit. A spokesperson for the trade association Incompas, which advocates for competition among communications providers, told The Outline that the increase is expected to be at least 25 percent across the board. Low-income schools already don't have enough money; according to a report last year in The Atlantic, schools in high-poverty districts, where the property taxes are lower, spend 15.6 percent less per student than schools in low-poverty districts. If internet costs go up by 25 percent, it may make more sense to cut that budget item, or, for schools that still don't have internet, never add it at all. Add it to the list of things that well-funded schools in already-rich neighborhoods get that schools in low-income neighborhoods don't. New textbooks. Gyms. Advanced Placement classes that let students earn college credits. Computers. Internet access.
I can feel America returning to greatness at breakneck pace...
Do you really think that, with all of the competition in markets, they will actually raise their prices? Seriously?
"All of the competition?" My area is widely served by exactly two ISPs: Cox and Verizon.
Euro-internet access is, on average, the same. 20mbit ADSL in Italy is about 35 euro plau 20%vat.
The difference is in Europe there actually is competition.
We already have the most expensive broadband services of most countries (and not even the best performance), now the price is going to go even higher.
Cheap, good stuff isn't good for business apparently.
Actually.. the markets work when there is sufficient competition to drive down costs... But basically as we continue to consolidate... (in most cases, there is only ONE provider of service in a given area), there is ZERO competition (or zero meaningful competition). And in today's tech landscape, its not like internet is a "toy" that can be easily dismissed unlike say "cable TV" in which there are over the air options (for now). Basically the landscape is coming back to the old "ma bell" days of "this is
Serving his friends against his constituents (Score:4, Insightful)
Well... yes, it is.
What people want is to return to the good old days when America was great. Remember the times? The 60s? 70s? When there was plenty of jobs around because all those blacks and Mexicans wouldn't muscle into your area and steal your jobs? Well, now that your little Tommy can still go to a school where he has internet access and Janeeca and Akeem won't have any in their school, Tommy gets a head start again.
Just like it used to be in the good old days.
This is what everybody wanted right? right!?
If by "everybody" you mean 46.1% of the popular vote [cnn.com] (to Hillary's 48.2%), then sure.
Trump the new Robber Baron, taking from the poor and giving to the already rich.
so much for his promises on the campaign trail....
But he's gonna build that wall so everything will be all right.
I had never heard of the website liked, but you could be pretty sure it would be one of those left leaning Fake News sites - the "Trump's XXXXXX" title gave that away.
So I went and found a balanced article [pcworld.com] (the link that should have been provided by the rabid Trump-Hater to begin with).
From the article:
Internet is not a school priority... (Score:3)
Things' prices ought to reflect their real costs. By twisting Internet- and other service-providers, governments keep services scarce and expensive for all [wired.com].