In The First Months of Trump Era, Facebook And Apple Spent More On Lobbying Than They Ever Have (buzzfeed.com) 20
An anonymous reader shares a report: According to federal lobbying disclosures filed Thursday, Facebook and Apple set their all-time record high for spending in a single quarter. Facebook spent $3.2 million lobbying the federal government in the first months of the Trump era. During the same period last year, Facebook spent $2.8 million (about 15% less). The company lobbied both chambers of Congress, the White House, and six federal agencies on issues including high-tech worker visas, network neutrality, internet privacy, encryption, and international taxation. Facebook was the 12th-highest spender out of any company and second-highest in tech. [...] Apple spent $1.4 million, which is just $50,000 more than during the final months of the Obama presidency, when it set its previous record, but the most it has ever spent in a single quarter. Apple lobbied on issues including government requests for data, the regulation of mobile health apps, and self-driving cars. Google, once again, outspent every other technology company. It was 10th overall, tallying $3.5 million.
The reality is that we now have the least transparent administration in a very long time.
FTFY - The Trump Administration is discarding 40+ years of post-Watergate reforms.
also the next time apple is asked unlock a phone will apple put up a fight?
I bet the next time Apple is asked to unlock a phone the government won't ask nicely this time.
Buzzfeed seems to only link their own articles in their stories, so it's not convenient to fact-check them. I would have prefered some other information on this subject and since there is none in the TFA, I will provide you with some more info on this lobbying dollout:
https://www.wired.com/2016/11/... [wired.com]
https://www.theguardian.com/us... [theguardian.com]
http://www.cbronline.com/news/... [cbronline.com]
From an obnoxious website that I won't link because of how totally obnoxious their javascript is; you may wish to read this anyway:
Now I'm wondering if Facebook's "Did you vote yet?" campaign last November was a last gasp of thinking that the system is actually democratic before just knuckling down and paying for favorable treatment or if by then they were already participating as part of the system that keeps the People cowed into thinking that their vote is a symbol of freedom rather than one of control.
Perhaps as these companies broaden out to be real multi-nationals and they gain experience with governments around the world, they're becoming astutely aware of how commonplace bribery and corruption is and that helps them lift the veil on the reality of DC politics.
We can not like it and not blame them for doing what it takes to survive at the same time. "Blame the system, not the player," as they say.
No more of these dime a dozen problems caused by cheap bribery, I only want to deal with massive high dollar issues caused by bribery!
Only the best government your money can buy!
