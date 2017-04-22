Waymo Is Using Grand Theft Auto V To Help Teach Its Self-Driving Cars (bloomberg.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: In the race to the autonomous revolution, developers have realized there aren't enough hours in a day to clock the real-world miles needed to teach cars how to drive themselves. Which is why Grand Theft Auto V is in the mix... Last year, scientists from Darmstadt University of Technology in Germany and Intel Labs developed a way to pull visual information from Grand Theft Auto V. Now some researchers are deriving algorithms from GTAV software that's been tweaked for use in the burgeoning self-driving sector. The latest in the franchise from publisher Rockstar Games Inc. is just about as good as reality, with 262 types of vehicles, more than 1,000 different unpredictable pedestrians and animals, 14 weather conditions and countless bridges, traffic signals, tunnels and intersections...
The idea isn't that the highways and byways of the fictional city of Los Santos would ever be a substitute for bona fide asphalt. But the game "is the richest virtual environment that we could extract data from," said Alain Kornhauser, a Princeton University professor of operations research and financial engineering who advises the Princeton Autonomous Vehicle Engineering team. Waymo uses its simulators to create a confounding motoring situation for every variation engineers can think of: having three cars changing lanes at the same time at an assortment of speeds and directions, for instance. What's learned virtually is applied physically, and problems encountered on the road are studied in simulation.
Hard reverse and hard right when a cop walks up to your door to give you a ticket! Then burn off over his body.
The problem is depth perception (Score:3)
Your eyes are far better at matching light frequencies between both eyes to get the depth mapping correct. Your standard camera can only distinguish 24 bits of light frequency. At that level you get somewhat of a depth map but not a very good one.
Lasers try to get around that limitation by using a frequency the camera can easily pick up and compare between the two images. If you could use the whole image and any frequency, you'd be a lot better off.
That's ultimately the challenge: getting cameras that are not only incredibly sensitive to light frequency, but also very high resolution. Or they'll need to get the cameras looking around just like your eyeballs.
In a 3D mapped world, all the depth information is 100% accurate.
They'd need to render 48-64 bit color to emulate what might be possible in the real world to get accurate depth information.
Your eyes don't have enough parallax for depth perception to be that accurate in the ranges needed for driving. Each pixel does not have to be independently matched.
Which isn't to gloss over the difficulties to 3d vision in real time. The depth perception part is solved by two meters of parallax.
They'd need to render 48-64 bit color to emulate what might be possible in the real world to get accurate depth information.
Or use radar.
Your eyes are far better at matching light frequencies between both eyes to get the depth mapping correct. Your standard camera can only distinguish 24 bits of light frequency. At that level you get somewhat of a depth map but not a very good one.
No. You don't get a depth map from one camera. That's not something they do.
Lasers try to get around that limitation by using a frequency the camera can easily pick up and compare between the two images.
LIDAR [lidar-uk.com], how does it work!11!!!?/?!?1?? (hint: it doesn't use a camera)
You can get a depth from a single camera if the object or scene is suitably lit.
People do it with IR. But it's pretty crap, and it can be fooled by some surfaces and materials. And when you talk about what people are actually looking at doing in cars for full autonomy, it's combining normal visual cameras with lidar and radar.
That is why cars use black and white for that.
... facepalm.
The light frequency is completely unrelated to a depth map.
The distance of your eyes is
Found the DeVry biology grad.
Oh, they will stop for them alright...
At least I know that my autonomous vehicle will have had training on how to deal with a carjacker or with someone trying to run it off the road.
This is how Sky Net, et al become cynical
remember cops are bad in that game