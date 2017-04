"We have decided to close down our email business ," Verizon has announced -- in a move which affects 4.5 million accounts. Slashdot reader tomservo84 writes:Network World reports that customers are being notified "on a rolling basis ... Once customers are notified, they are presented with a personal take-action date that is 30 days from the original notification." But even after that date, verizon.net email addresses can be revived using AOL Mail . "Over the years we've realized that there are more capable email platforms out there," Verizon concedes."Migration is going well," a Verizon spokesperson told Network World. "I don't have any stats to share, but customers seem to appreciate that they have several choices, including an option that keeps their Verizon.net email address intact."