"We have decided to close down our email business," Verizon has announced -- in a move which affects 4.5 million accounts. Slashdot reader tomservo84 writes: Strangely enough, I didn't find out about this from Verizon, itself, but SiriusXM, who sent me an email saying that since I have a Verizon.net email address on file, I'd have to update it because they were getting rid of their email service. I thought it was a bad phishing attempt at first...
Network World reports that customers are being notified "on a rolling basis... Once customers are notified, they are presented with a personal take-action date that is 30 days from the original notification." But even after that date, verizon.net email addresses can be revived using AOL Mail. "Over the years we've realized that there are more capable email platforms out there," Verizon concedes.
"Migration is going well," a Verizon spokesperson told Network World. "I don't have any stats to share, but customers seem to appreciate that they have several choices, including an option that keeps their Verizon.net email address intact."
The big problem is that for years, like, a LOT of years, you built your entire online existence on a single email address - and for many people that address was the one they got from their ISP.
Forums, Facebook, online games, pretty much EVERYTHING ties into your email address. And you do know what happens if you want to change the email attached to an account, right?
Yeah. They email the existing address on file to confirm. If you no longer have access to that address you're screwed.
Get your own domain, create an email address, setup your own server (if you're a nerd) or else just redirect it to whatever webmail you're using these days.
How does that solve 10-20 years of existing email account tie in?
It doesn't. Burn your bridges and start over again, doing it the right way.
Sure, but thats raising the bar. A lot.
If nothing else, you're talking about spending cold hard cash to buy and hold that domain, essentially, for the rest of your life.
Do not underestimate what a working mailserver needs nowadays. For example google and microsoft emailservers are dropping lot of valid emails due to very agressive spamfiltering. Anything not 'right' with your mailserver like dns records or not using DKIM and SPF ? Forget about people receiving your mail on gmail or outlook hosted addresses. Your mails will be accepted by the mailservers but never land in an inbox. What exactly the requirements are is not always clear and changes over time. And you have to
Still got my 1995 hotmail account, use it everyday
Given that we launched on July 4th, 1996, I think you're mistaken.
Given that we launched on July 4th, 1996, I think you're mistaken.
:)
I know of two. And there's no convincing them to consider anything else.
I do. But I worked there.
;)
not just that, if you switch ISPs, you're screwed. At least the ISPs here in Edmonton, you stop service, email is done. No forwarding, nothing. Hell, anybody subscribing to them can then claim the email address...
That was true of everyone who didn't move
If you moved and changed isps you quickly learned it was better to have an email address seperate from your isp. That is why you don't lock yourself into isp services
The big problem is that for years, like, a LOT of years, you built your entire online existence on a single email address - and for many people that address was the one they got from their ISP.
Having been through a lot of ISP changes from the early 90s onward, I learned this lesson early. Fortunately, I have a permanent alumni address from one of the universities I attended. I've been forwarding that to whatever ISP or email provider I am currently using for 20-25 years now.
and for many people that address was the one they got from their ISP.
I'm curious how many people are still using their first ISP. Anybody have percentages?
Worked support for a major tax software company in recent weeks and my particular specialty focused on people who had login issues.
We generally authenticated by email address or phone number. If someone was locked out and still has access to the email address OR their phone, no problem. I could easily push a reset, after validating other info to ensure it was actually their account.
But if they had changed emails and no longer had access to the email address, or changed phone numbers, the process was MUCH m
They OWN AOL, so they are not getting out of email (Score:1)
Since their customers can migrate to AOL, and they own AOL, they are not getting out of the email business at all. They are just moving customers to a different division of Verizon. In fact, the verizon.net email addresses will work on aol servers, so they aren't even saving the cost of the
.net domain! If anything, they are probably increasing their costs. Maybe they are getting ready to sell AOL, and want to show that AOL is growing?
And now, Yahoo as well.
Future of Yahoo Mail? (Score:3)
I wonder what the implications will be for Yahoo Mail once Verizon finishes acquiring Yahoo. Aside from @yahoo.com accounts, the Yahoo Mail platform powers most of the baby bells' ISP email. Mail for users @sbcglobal.net, @bellsouth.net, @pacbell.net, etc. is all part of the Yahoo Mail service whether the users realize it or not. I can't see Verizon being too benevolent about taking on "competing" ILEC/bell users' mail hosting. And if they were impressed with the Yahoo Mail platform, you'd think they would have waited and migrated their own users there instead of to AOL.
What a tangled fucking web.
Verizon already hosted its own email on Yahoo's servers before the acquisition, and now Yahoo's reputation is in the toilet. They'll probably use this as practice for shutting down all of Yahoo mail. Or rebranding AOL mail as Yahoo mail - it's actually a decent little webmail now.
I wonder what the implications will be for Yahoo Mail once Verizon finishes acquiring Yahoo. Aside from @yahoo.com accounts,
Well, in response to the Yahoo.com security breach, I already registered my own domain name and started
migrating away from Gmail and Yahoo and using them only as a backup. I for one hope to be completely off of yahoo.com and gmail.com long before Verizon closes on their acquisition.
This is why I tell everyone never to use ISP email (Score:2)
They can always cancel it, be bought out, or you could end up going with another ISP.
Always get an email address on your own domain or a commercial one like iCloud or Gmail.
Haha my wife and I do have our own domain names. Not because of any danger of breaking up, just because personal domain names rock.
GMail to the rescue, only if Google would behave.. (Score:2)
"Over the years we've realized that there are more capable email platforms out there," Verizon concedes.
I love GMail and I am sure Google wouldn't be hurt acquiring all those accounts.
My beef with GMail is in its "ugliness" by default, which makes one employ extensions to make it useful.
I love the way Outlook is laid out. In order to have this layout in Gmail, I need to use some experimental add-on!
Following an email thread is just too confusing. I am still learning how to use it myself...
I find Gmail colors too "bland" for my liking and options provided are a gimmick in my opinion.
Why can't I choose what lab
Re:GMail to the rescue, only if Google would behav (Score:5, Insightful)
I love the way Outlook is laid out. In order to have this layout in Gmail, I need to use some experimental add-on!
Or... you could set up your Gmail account as an IMAP account in Outlook.
Microsoft would love to help you with this! [slashdot.org]
Pretty sure that's referring to the shitty Windows 10 Mail application (the one that asks you for your email address and password on the account setup screen and doesn't allow you to manually configure the setup in some cases). Not Office Outlook.
Re: GMail to the rescue, only if Google would beha (Score:1)
Can keep their e-mail address, Verizon has just pushed the e-mail infrastructure over to AOL. I'm quite sure a lot of customers are confused but my 70 year old mother managed the transition on her own just fine. Apparently Verizon did provide instructions that were not lies.
She did need help re-configuring her Android phone, but she got the rest done without any help.
This is certainly annoying, but Verizon actually appeared to handle it reasonably, for once.
Hrumph (Score:3)
I have an ansible scrip over in github that will do up to 2047 servers as a slum lord email hosting service that will handle over 16 million domain names with unlimited user accounts on various cloud services. (AWS, Azure, Google, Linode, Rackspace)
Now I know why it suddenly got 20 downloads.
I'm kidding of course. I do have such a playbook, but I only share it with folks I know are not spammers.
Don't use ISP email (Score:2)
ISPs are only in the email business at all because they were the first to offer the service. Now that big national IMAP systems like Gmail have become the norm, ISPs would rather ditch their trouble-prone POP servers. Don't be that grandma who holds up the process by hanging onto that rickety old email address.
