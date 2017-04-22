Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Microsoft Will Block Desktop 'Office' Apps From 'Office 365' Services In 2020

An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft is still encouraging businesses to rent their Office software, according to TechRadar. "In a bid to further persuade users of the standalone versions of Office to shift over to a cloud subscription (Office 365), Microsoft has announced that those who made a one-off purchase of an Office product will no longer get access to the business flavours of OneDrive and Skype come the end of the decade." PC World explains that in reality this affects very few users. "If you've been saving all of your Excel spreadsheets into your OneDrive for Business cloud, you'll need to download and move them over to a personal subscription -- or pony up for Office 365, as Microsoft really wants you to do."

Microsoft is claiming that when customers connect to Office 365 services using a legacy version of Office, "they're not enjoying all that the service has to offer. The IT security and reliability benefits and end user experiences in the apps is limited to the features shipped at a point in time. To ensure that customers are getting the most out of their Office 365 subscription, we are updating our system requirements." And in another blog post, they're almost daring people to switch to Linux. "Providing over three years advance notice for this change to Office 365 system requirements for client connectivity gives you time to review your long-term desktop strategy, budget and plan for any change to your environment."
In a follow-up comment, Microsoft's Alistair Speirs explained that "There is still an option to get monthly desktop updates, but we are changing the 3x a year update channel to be 2x a year to align closer to Windows 10 update model. We are trying to strike the right balance between agile, ship-when-ready updates and enterprise needs of predictability, reliability and advanced notice to validate and prepare."

Microsoft Will Block Desktop 'Office' Apps From 'Office 365' Services In 2020

  • Time to switch (Score:5, Informative)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Saturday April 22, 2017 @10:09PM (#54285063)

    If you run the other popular operating system, full installs of Pages, Numbers and Keynote come with it.

    • Re: Time to switch (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'm shocked that anyone cares about OneDrive or Skype for business.

      "Oh no, please, don't go (yawn)"

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Hylandr ( 813770 )

        Mod up.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

        Skype for business isn't Skype anyway, it's just the name they grabbed. On the backside it's still the crappy Lync.

        And we are using it where I work, I'm not sure how Microsoft will handle enterprise solutions when it comes to this strategy.

        Also - putting all your docs online is a risk - it means that M$ can read all your documents and get access to all your business strategies.

    • Why? If you have a desktop version of Office that you've already purchased you already have an office suite. It's the cloud storage you need to switch. Google Drive or Dropbox will happily take your money and cost a lot less than 365 to boot. Well, Google drive will, Dropbox seems to have missed the whole "I need more storage than the free version but don't want to pay $100 a year for this crap when I won't use 90% of it" boat...

      • Re: Time to switch (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        A larger enterprise should quickly learn that there are open-source cloud storage options, too.

        • Larger enterprises do. This Microsoft initiative isn't targeting large enterprises as they already know that Office 365 + cloud is a total non-starter for big companies due to audit concerns and a raft of other issues, plus larger companies have some interesting bulk licensing negotiated with Microsoft.

          This is firmly aimed at the smaller companies, under 100 people and smaller. Big enough they have doc sync issues and IT headaches with licensing control but small enough they can't easily roll their own so

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by art123 ( 309756 )

            I can think of several Fortune 500 companies that use Office 365 based on info from friends and family that work there. I wouldn't be surprised if OneDrive was disabled for some of those users but many big companies have bought into renting Office, hosted Exchange, and hosted Skype for Business.Office 365 Enterprise E5 tops out at $35 per person per month and I am guessing gets much cheaper for large enterprises. That is dirt cheap for the value you are getting. My company was recently acquired and we went

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by swb ( 14022 )

              I'm curious how big companies justify anything over $5 a month.

              Most companies of any size have virtualization which almost always means that running Exchange amounts to software licensing and a fairly thin amount of admin time.

              A single Exchange server should scale to 500 users pretty easily -- at $35 month, you're making a $175,000 commitment or $525,000 over 3 years. The office and Exchange licensing for on-prem isn't $525,000.

              I know some organizations have struggled with Exchange reliability, but I've wo

      • It feels like this is intended to spark some sort of frothing outrage, but it doesn't sound all that unreasonable: So... the free business OneDrive and Skype service that came with their product ends when mainstream support for that product also ends three years from now? Yeah, well... okay? Pony up and pay for a service to store your documents online somewhere. It's really not all that expensive. And generally speaking, it's stupid to count on a "free" cloud service lasting forever. Hell, even *paid*

        • Exactly right. This whole writeup is pitched like it's an eeeeevil plot by MS, but I don't see it that way.

    • Those will still work with the business version of OneDrive after 2020? Or did you misunderstand the summary and think Microsoft is deactivating Office 2016 in 2020 completely?

      What Microsoft is announcing is relatively obscure and probably won't affect many people at all. Home users will be completely unaffected. Businesses are largely moving over to Office 365 anyway, the combination of "Corporate OneDrive + non-subscription Office" is pretty unusual.

      Switching over to the Mac (or, more easily, to Libr

  • Libreoffice is a thing (Score:5, Interesting)

    by steak ( 145650 ) on Saturday April 22, 2017 @10:13PM (#54285075) Homepage Journal

    free too.

    • This is about Microsoft's non-subscription version of Office being able to access the corporate version of OneDrive, so LibreOffice won't help here.

      It'd be interesting to see the FOSS community come up with an equivalent to OneDrive (if we could somehow do it without needing a central server, that'd be a major step forward) but a FOSS office suite isn't going to help.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by aix tom ( 902140 )

        It'd be interesting to see the FOSS community come up with an equivalent to OneDrive (if we could somehow do it without needing a central server, that'd be a major step forward).

        I think they did some years ago, it's called "git". It of course lacks the snazzy guy and the marketing department. ;-)

        • I think they did some years ago, it's called "git".

          Sparkle Share is an example of document tracking built aroudn "git".

          Also there are examples such as ownCloud / NextCloud.
          This last one is getting so much popular that it has seen official deployment in some universities.
          (e.g.: Switch is providing country-wide installation for Swiss Universities)

    • Re:Libreoffice is a thing (Score:4, Insightful)

      by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 ) on Sunday April 23, 2017 @12:22AM (#54285465)
      If all docs were made with Libre Office we'd have less compatibility problems (usually problems arise when MS office stuff is read in anything else ; not the opposite). Users need to change their habits.
    • what's on offer here is Microsoft's cloud backup service & Skype, which were free with certain standalone copies of Office. Offsite backups of your Spreadsheets is a big deal for some users, especially small businesses. And if you're non-technical the monthly fees are made up for in less downtime and not paying the local tech to periodically recover lost data.
    • The problem is "that thing" is the generic stand-alone office suite of the nineties. Sans Outlook. Which is not what you are looking for if you are shopping around for alternatives to the corporate editions of Office365.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by aktw ( 4857131 )
        If you're shopping around for alternatives to the corporate edition of Office 365, then you probably don't actually care about the integrated OneDrive or Skype functionality, which means these changes really won't affect you in the first place. I agree that LibreOffice is pretty crappy for people who expect Microsoft Office functionality and polish, but the point is irrelevant for this topic.

  • Yet another reason to go FOSS (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Could someone remind me of the actual benefits to using Office nowadays compared to a FOSS alternative.

    Aside from the fact that Office has essentially taken older files hostage with propriety file formats.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Vskye ( 9079 )

      Clippy? Lol

  • This only applies if you are connecting to Office 365-hosted versions of these services with a non-Office 365 version of Office. But still...

  • Sour the milk (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DigiShaman ( 671371 ) on Saturday April 22, 2017 @10:32PM (#54285147) Homepage

    Fuck you Microsoft. Fuck you for allowing OEM copies of Office to be purchased with a machine, but require it to be activated against an email address!!

    Pro Tip: create an email distribution group of say software@domain.com and make IT staff members of it.

    Fuck you for now allowing us to mix Office365 apps with OEM!

    And Fuck you for making this such a miserable experience to deploy across the network as needed.

    Oh, and FUCK YOU...just because for good measure!!!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      No, Microsoft Fucks You! If you have to have every single feature that Office offers then you are their bitch. Admit it, bend over, get in position and spread those cheeks. Otherwise you can opt for something else and be free.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Agreed! They don't even ship with CD's anymore just a little product key on a little card. Registering each machine in a small business is a nightmare, absolute nightmare. It used to be so easy, now it literally takes me 1.5 billable hours per machine just to install MS Office. Plus you have to register an dummy email address for a company and you're only permitted 5 product keys per email address. For a business with 10-20 workstations that's just god awful implementation.

      SMALL BUSINESSES CAN'T AFFORD

  • Office programs Office365 (Score:3)

    by FrankHaynes ( 467244 ) on Saturday April 22, 2017 @10:46PM (#54285187)

    Outlook e-mail in the Office365 "cloud" is horrid and featureless. Click to Flag a message? It dutifully flags it with NO OPTIONS for setting a reminder popup or anything. Useless! I'm sticking with real Outlook running on my computer under my control.

    I'm glad all these nitrogen-cooled 53 terahertz PCs are becoming little more than dumb terminals for whatever crap a web programmer sees fit to jam down our browser's throat.

  • Commerical, and only affects current Office 365 (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Read the real story [office.com], not some stupid 3rd party blog.

    Firstly, this is ONLY commercial Office 365 cloud services -- essentially, OneDrive For Business (effectively hosted SharePoint) - not to be confused with OneDrive for consumer (completely different) and hosted exchange. CONSUMER SERVICES ARE UNAFFECTED.

    If I am understanding this correctly, the ONLY people affected are companies that [a] paying for Office 365 subscriptions (otherwise they would have no access to Office 365's hosted services); but also [b]

  • I wonder if that means they are going to push an "update" to cripple MS Office WebDAV support.

  • Everything is Subscription Model (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All companies want to move towards a subscription model, even if it makes no sense. Want a cup of coffee? Subscribe to our monthly coffee packs. Glass of juice? Monthly subscription for juice packs. None of that makes sense, except from a business perspective, where they want a constant, regular stream of revenue.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aktw ( 4857131 )
      Makes more sense than you might think. The problem is that people look at each "solution" and assume it's aimed at them. When it doesn't make sense, they criticize the fundamentals of that solution without realizing that it might very well be helping some group of people. Even take something silly sounding like juice packet subscriptions; there's probably a fairly healthy (no pun intended) market of people who would love to pay a little extra for the convenience of not having to purchase/prep/store fresh
  • It's bullying! Let's call it what it is. If you use stand along version of office, we'll cut you off. In other words, pay us monthly fee in perpetuity, or we penalize you. The Anti-trust groups should be getting involved in this one. Libreoffice is free and has worked well for me for years. SO does Jitsu for Internet calls. Skype just throws ads at you while it's open.

  • Ah yes, your periodic flavor of Microsoft schizophrenia...
    Force people to pay subscription for Office, push ads in every nook and cranny of your OS, make more product lineups no one cares for, be the first to introduce hated intrusive privacy destroying telemetry features right on the core of Windows, use some of the dirtiest tactics on the book to fool costumers into upgrading their OS version to the latest... I've never seen such an impressive implosion showcase.

  • [...] when customers connect to Office 365 services using a legacy version of Office, "they're not enjoying all that the service has to offer."

    "Enjoy" is not a word I normally associate with using Microsoft software. "Endure" is better

  • Terms change after purchase (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And there you go. Microsoft changes the features and terms of your usage of the products you purchase, after you purchase them, whether you rent or buy.

  • In principle this could prevent me from writing my scientific manuscripts with Word. On the other hand, nobody forces me to use the newest version of Word. Kind of to probe a point (but mostly because I like it more), I use Word 2007 to author all the manuscripts we publish. There really aren't any compelling reasons for me to upgrade to the new versions of Office.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fnj ( 64210 )

      I use Word 2007

      I failed to ever see any reason to upgrade beyond Office 97. In fact TeX is the way to go.

      • I use Word 2007

        I failed to ever see any reason to upgrade beyond Office 97. In fact TeX is the way to go.

        TeX is not the way to go when the journal provides a Word document template.

  • Perhaps they're daring people to switch to another office product. I don't see how the operating system underneath is of much relevance. Even from that measure, it seems like this move is targeted at companies using an installed product with a business cloud storage. So if someone were to flip office suites, what alternatives are there for that?

    I think the LibreOffice team should be looking at where MS Office is going with cloud storage and make sure their product offers something equivalent. If it does,

  • Promoting the open source business model since the 70s. .|.

