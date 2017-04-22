Microsoft Will Block Desktop 'Office' Apps From 'Office 365' Services In 2020 (techradar.com) 119
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft is still encouraging businesses to rent their Office software, according to TechRadar. "In a bid to further persuade users of the standalone versions of Office to shift over to a cloud subscription (Office 365), Microsoft has announced that those who made a one-off purchase of an Office product will no longer get access to the business flavours of OneDrive and Skype come the end of the decade." PC World explains that in reality this affects very few users. "If you've been saving all of your Excel spreadsheets into your OneDrive for Business cloud, you'll need to download and move them over to a personal subscription -- or pony up for Office 365, as Microsoft really wants you to do."
Microsoft is claiming that when customers connect to Office 365 services using a legacy version of Office, "they're not enjoying all that the service has to offer. The IT security and reliability benefits and end user experiences in the apps is limited to the features shipped at a point in time. To ensure that customers are getting the most out of their Office 365 subscription, we are updating our system requirements." And in another blog post, they're almost daring people to switch to Linux. "Providing over three years advance notice for this change to Office 365 system requirements for client connectivity gives you time to review your long-term desktop strategy, budget and plan for any change to your environment."
In a follow-up comment, Microsoft's Alistair Speirs explained that "There is still an option to get monthly desktop updates, but we are changing the 3x a year update channel to be 2x a year to align closer to Windows 10 update model. We are trying to strike the right balance between agile, ship-when-ready updates and enterprise needs of predictability, reliability and advanced notice to validate and prepare."
Microsoft is claiming that when customers connect to Office 365 services using a legacy version of Office, "they're not enjoying all that the service has to offer. The IT security and reliability benefits and end user experiences in the apps is limited to the features shipped at a point in time. To ensure that customers are getting the most out of their Office 365 subscription, we are updating our system requirements." And in another blog post, they're almost daring people to switch to Linux. "Providing over three years advance notice for this change to Office 365 system requirements for client connectivity gives you time to review your long-term desktop strategy, budget and plan for any change to your environment."
In a follow-up comment, Microsoft's Alistair Speirs explained that "There is still an option to get monthly desktop updates, but we are changing the 3x a year update channel to be 2x a year to align closer to Windows 10 update model. We are trying to strike the right balance between agile, ship-when-ready updates and enterprise needs of predictability, reliability and advanced notice to validate and prepare."
Re: (Score:1)
Murder!
Time to switch (Score:5, Informative)
If you run the other popular operating system, full installs of Pages, Numbers and Keynote come with it.
Re: (Score:2)
You can also run a version of Libre Office on it if you want to. And yes, there is actually a valid reason for doing that: LO imports a variety of ancient file formats that nobody else supports.
Re: Time to switch (Score:1)
This arrogance will be all people need to make them figure out Office's extra features aren't worth paying for. Libreoffice and AbiWord offer what 99% of people actually use.
Re: (Score:2)
Why pay the Microsoft tax? (Score:5, Interesting)
This is being accepted: Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com] Quote: "Buried in the service agreement is permission to poke through everything on your PC."
So, I'm guessing Microsoft managers think, "That worked. We will try another abuse."
One thing I've learned over the years is that Slashdot commenters are generally not good at reacting to abuse. Slashdot commenters make excuses, or react to abuse weakly. Also, for many Slashdot commenters there is a conflict of interest: They make more money if Windows is more difficult to administer and use.
Slowly increasing the number and severity of abuses causes many people to make multiple excuses, effectively accepting Microsoft's abusiveness.
However, Microsoft managers seem to lack social ability. The abusiveness of many of the features of Windows 10 are like a multi-billion-dollar advertising campaign that very effectively says, "Dislike Microsoft products". One of the many examples: Trying to imitate Google and sell "Apps", but to business users that don't want employees distracted.
One possible solution: All countries could support ReactOS [reactos.org] so that the Windows OS can be eliminated.
No company should be allowed to have a virtual monopoly! Companies that are routinely abusive should be re-organized or eliminated.
Quote from the parent comment: "I've been using a combination of Google Apps and LibreOffice for years, never looked back and don't miss MS at all. Several of the businesses I consult for have switched entirely to Google Apps..."
Several years ago, I spent several hours writing something in Microsoft Word. Later I discovered that Microsoft Word was not able to open its own file! Luckily, I could open the file in Libre Office.
The parent comment is correct. Let's find other methods of doing our work. Don't rely on a habitual abuser.
Let's have a multi-national effort to improve Libre Office, especially the somewhat sloppy and limited user interface.
Why should all the countries in the world pay the Microsoft tax? The United States was founded because of refusing to pay an abusive tax.
Re: (Score:2)
So the proper response is to join the NRA and come out with all guns blazing? Didn't work out well for Jimmy Cliff, did it (I here, but I disappear)?
Come on, we have all switched to Linux, moaned about Unity till it was scrapped, and use LibreOffice or Google. I have had Linux on my desktop since 1776. Looks like we are doing reasonably well.
YMMV
Re: (Score:2)
You're a troll, but you're correct about LibreOffice.
Libre/Star/Open Office all suck ass for anything remotely complex.
MS Office isn't going away. We've only been able to transition a small group of our users to Google Docs / etc. because their use is extremely limited and we in fact wanted to limit them more.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Time to switch (Score:1)
I'm shocked that anyone cares about OneDrive or Skype for business.
"Oh no, please, don't go (yawn)"
Re: (Score:1)
Mod up.
Re: (Score:2)
Skype for business isn't Skype anyway, it's just the name they grabbed. On the backside it's still the crappy Lync.
And we are using it where I work, I'm not sure how Microsoft will handle enterprise solutions when it comes to this strategy.
Also - putting all your docs online is a risk - it means that M$ can read all your documents and get access to all your business strategies.
Re: (Score:3)
Why? If you have a desktop version of Office that you've already purchased you already have an office suite. It's the cloud storage you need to switch. Google Drive or Dropbox will happily take your money and cost a lot less than 365 to boot. Well, Google drive will, Dropbox seems to have missed the whole "I need more storage than the free version but don't want to pay $100 a year for this crap when I won't use 90% of it" boat...
Re: Time to switch (Score:1)
A larger enterprise should quickly learn that there are open-source cloud storage options, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Larger enterprises do. This Microsoft initiative isn't targeting large enterprises as they already know that Office 365 + cloud is a total non-starter for big companies due to audit concerns and a raft of other issues, plus larger companies have some interesting bulk licensing negotiated with Microsoft.
This is firmly aimed at the smaller companies, under 100 people and smaller. Big enough they have doc sync issues and IT headaches with licensing control but small enough they can't easily roll their own so
Re: (Score:3)
I can think of several Fortune 500 companies that use Office 365 based on info from friends and family that work there. I wouldn't be surprised if OneDrive was disabled for some of those users but many big companies have bought into renting Office, hosted Exchange, and hosted Skype for Business.Office 365 Enterprise E5 tops out at $35 per person per month and I am guessing gets much cheaper for large enterprises. That is dirt cheap for the value you are getting. My company was recently acquired and we went
Re: (Score:2)
I'm curious how big companies justify anything over $5 a month.
Most companies of any size have virtualization which almost always means that running Exchange amounts to software licensing and a fairly thin amount of admin time.
A single Exchange server should scale to 500 users pretty easily -- at $35 month, you're making a $175,000 commitment or $525,000 over 3 years. The office and Exchange licensing for on-prem isn't $525,000.
I know some organizations have struggled with Exchange reliability, but I've wo
Re: (Score:2)
It feels like this is intended to spark some sort of frothing outrage, but it doesn't sound all that unreasonable: So... the free business OneDrive and Skype service that came with their product ends when mainstream support for that product also ends three years from now? Yeah, well... okay? Pony up and pay for a service to store your documents online somewhere. It's really not all that expensive. And generally speaking, it's stupid to count on a "free" cloud service lasting forever. Hell, even *paid*
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly right. This whole writeup is pitched like it's an eeeeevil plot by MS, but I don't see it that way.
Re: (Score:2)
Those will still work with the business version of OneDrive after 2020? Or did you misunderstand the summary and think Microsoft is deactivating Office 2016 in 2020 completely?
What Microsoft is announcing is relatively obscure and probably won't affect many people at all. Home users will be completely unaffected. Businesses are largely moving over to Office 365 anyway, the combination of "Corporate OneDrive + non-subscription Office" is pretty unusual.
Switching over to the Mac (or, more easily, to Libr
Libreoffice is a thing (Score:5, Interesting)
free too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
There is only one true language
Yup. BASIC.
Re: (Score:2)
Cobol FTW!
Re:Libreoffice is a thing (Score:5, Informative)
Needs Java. That's a show stopper
Not needs. It has some extra Java doodads that you could install had you a nasty mental breakdown.
On Debian, it's not even a Recommends but a mere Suggests. On Windows, the checkbox is ticked by default but you can clear it.
Re: (Score:2)
You're kidding, right? Access?
Re: (Score:3)
This is about Microsoft's non-subscription version of Office being able to access the corporate version of OneDrive, so LibreOffice won't help here.
It'd be interesting to see the FOSS community come up with an equivalent to OneDrive (if we could somehow do it without needing a central server, that'd be a major step forward) but a FOSS office suite isn't going to help.
Re: (Score:1)
It'd be interesting to see the FOSS community come up with an equivalent to OneDrive (if we could somehow do it without needing a central server, that'd be a major step forward).
I think they did some years ago, it's called "git". It of course lacks the snazzy guy and the marketing department.
;-)
Examples (Score:2)
I think they did some years ago, it's called "git".
Sparkle Share is an example of document tracking built aroudn "git".
Also there are examples such as ownCloud / NextCloud.
This last one is getting so much popular that it has seen official deployment in some universities.
(e.g.: Switch is providing country-wide installation for Swiss Universities)
Re:Libreoffice is a thing (Score:4, Insightful)
That would sorta defeat the purpose (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Libreoffice is a thing (Score:2)
Yet another reason to go FOSS (Score:1)
Could someone remind me of the actual benefits to using Office nowadays compared to a FOSS alternative.
Aside from the fact that Office has essentially taken older files hostage with propriety file formats.
Re: Yet another reason to go FOSS (Score:2, Insightful)
You're forgetting the cost of the workstation license, plus the license to allow the workstation to communicate with the server. Then there's the exchange licenses and the Outlook licenses... Then the license to allow the client and sever to communicate. Follow that up with av licenses, oh, don't forget the 'advanced' CALs for a lot of exchange features. Then there are support incident costs because windows admins are incompetent. Oh, and time to buy new hardware because MS is preventing you from getti
Re: (Score:2)
Every single thing you said about licenses and CALs goes out the window with Office 365 enterprise subscriptions because it is rented by the month. And if you don't like Windows it also runs on Mac and subsets run on iOS and Android.
Re: (Score:2)
Clippy? Lol
Misinformation (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
maybe u are too dumb to understand how crypto works
Are you sure you are going to convince people if you call them dumb in advance for any objection?
Re: (Score:1)
Microsoft's crypto is handled by Microsoft. If they want to get at your shit, they can. If someone forces them to get your shit for them, they can. If someone can impersonate you or them to the system, they can get at your shit. If you're trying to encrypt your office docs, that needs to all be done locally, and certainly not by something made by Microsoft.
Sour the milk (Score:5, Interesting)
Fuck you Microsoft. Fuck you for allowing OEM copies of Office to be purchased with a machine, but require it to be activated against an email address!!
Pro Tip: create an email distribution group of say software@domain.com and make IT staff members of it.
Fuck you for now allowing us to mix Office365 apps with OEM!
And Fuck you for making this such a miserable experience to deploy across the network as needed.
Oh, and FUCK YOU...just because for good measure!!!
Re: (Score:3)
And yet, people still use this shit.
How badly does he have to beat you before you finally admit that no, he doesn't love you. Not really.
Re: (Score:2)
The mentally deficient boobs will always be with us.
Re: (Score:2)
No, Microsoft Fucks You! If you have to have every single feature that Office offers then you are their bitch. Admit it, bend over, get in position and spread those cheeks. Otherwise you can opt for something else and be free.
Re: (Score:1)
Agreed! They don't even ship with CD's anymore just a little product key on a little card. Registering each machine in a small business is a nightmare, absolute nightmare. It used to be so easy, now it literally takes me 1.5 billable hours per machine just to install MS Office. Plus you have to register an dummy email address for a company and you're only permitted 5 product keys per email address. For a business with 10-20 workstations that's just god awful implementation.
SMALL BUSINESSES CAN'T AFFORD
Re: (Score:1)
Office programs Office365 (Score:3)
Outlook e-mail in the Office365 "cloud" is horrid and featureless. Click to Flag a message? It dutifully flags it with NO OPTIONS for setting a reminder popup or anything. Useless! I'm sticking with real Outlook running on my computer under my control.
I'm glad all these nitrogen-cooled 53 terahertz PCs are becoming little more than dumb terminals for whatever crap a web programmer sees fit to jam down our browser's throat.
Re: (Score:2)
PCs? Wow oldschool. I read about those on a magazine once.
Commerical, and only affects current Office 365 (Score:2, Informative)
Read the real story [office.com], not some stupid 3rd party blog.
Firstly, this is ONLY commercial Office 365 cloud services -- essentially, OneDrive For Business (effectively hosted SharePoint) - not to be confused with OneDrive for consumer (completely different) and hosted exchange. CONSUMER SERVICES ARE UNAFFECTED.
If I am understanding this correctly, the ONLY people affected are companies that [a] paying for Office 365 subscriptions (otherwise they would have no access to Office 365's hosted services); but also [b]
MS Office WebDAV support (Score:2)
Everything is Subscription Model (Score:1)
All companies want to move towards a subscription model, even if it makes no sense. Want a cup of coffee? Subscribe to our monthly coffee packs. Glass of juice? Monthly subscription for juice packs. None of that makes sense, except from a business perspective, where they want a constant, regular stream of revenue.
Re: (Score:1)
This is not "pursading" (Score:2)
Sure, why not? (Score:2)
Ah yes, your periodic flavor of Microsoft schizophrenia...
Force people to pay subscription for Office, push ads in every nook and cranny of your OS, make more product lineups no one cares for, be the first to introduce hated intrusive privacy destroying telemetry features right on the core of Windows, use some of the dirtiest tactics on the book to fool costumers into upgrading their OS version to the latest... I've never seen such an impressive implosion showcase.
"Enjoying"? (Score:2)
[...] when customers connect to Office 365 services using a legacy version of Office, "they're not enjoying all that the service has to offer."
"Enjoy" is not a word I normally associate with using Microsoft software. "Endure" is better
Terms change after purchase (Score:1)
And there you go. Microsoft changes the features and terms of your usage of the products you purchase, after you purchase them, whether you rent or buy.
This will probably fuck with Zotero (Score:2)
In principle this could prevent me from writing my scientific manuscripts with Word. On the other hand, nobody forces me to use the newest version of Word. Kind of to probe a point (but mostly because I like it more), I use Word 2007 to author all the manuscripts we publish. There really aren't any compelling reasons for me to upgrade to the new versions of Office.
Re: (Score:2)
I failed to ever see any reason to upgrade beyond Office 97. In fact TeX is the way to go.
Re: (Score:2)
I failed to ever see any reason to upgrade beyond Office 97. In fact TeX is the way to go.
TeX is not the way to go when the journal provides a Word document template.
"Daring people people to switch to Linux"? (Score:2)
I think the LibreOffice team should be looking at where MS Office is going with cloud storage and make sure their product offers something equivalent. If it does,
Way to go MS (Score:2)