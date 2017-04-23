America's Most-Hated ISP Is Now Hated By Fewer People (oregonlive.com) 60
"Comcast's customer service may actually be improving," writes an Oregon newspaper. An anonymous reader quotes their report: In the second year of Comcast's broad customer service overhaul, complaints to Oregon cable regulators are down 25%. They've also declined 40% since 2014. Complaints are falling nationally, too, according to the highly regarded American Customer Satisfaction Index. Its most recent report showed a surge in Comcast subscriber satisfaction... Two years ago, Comcast made Oregon the test bed for its customer service push, responding both to disparaging headlines and the prospect of growing competition from other telecom companies and from streaming video services.
The company is adding Apple-style retail stores around the metro area and introduced innovations to help consumers understand what they're paying for and when technicians will arrive for service calls. It's rolling out new tools nationally to help them improve their home Wi-Fi, and diagnosing problems before customers call to complain... For example, if several subscribers in the same neighborhood use the company's tool for testing internet speeds, that triggers an alert at Comcast to look for a problem in the local network. The company redesigned its bills to make it clearer what customers subscribe to, and what it costs, in hopes of reducing confusion and calls. And Comcast has a robust social media presence, fielding complaints on Twitter.
The article points out that Comcast's satisfaction scores are still below-average for cable TV providers, "and well below the median among internet service providers. And that's a low bar -- the telecom sector is among the most complained about under ACSI's rankings." Their figures show that the only ISPs in America with a lower score for customer satisfaction are Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable, and MediaCom.
This is not surprising (Score:1)
Spectrum FTW (Score:2)
Cox has low customer satisfaction? (Score:2)
Surprising. I've always been pleased with them. Few outages, and they regularly ratchet up their bandwidth and data caps.
With all respect (Score:2)
Makes you sound a bit like a battered housewife. It literally costs them about $9/mo to offer you your service; and I'm guessing you're paying about $50-$70/mo (depending on your region and how much competition you have). At the very least for a 5-7x profit margin you'd think you wouldn't have data caps to worry about. I'm on Cox and I don't.
It literally costs them about $9/mo to offer you your service
For hardware and peering?
I put "peer" in quotes, because "transit" is what you meant. Peering, by definition, is free (Aside from hardware), as it's a mutually beneficial
An Insider's View (Score:1)
As a Comcast employee I can say that I've definitely noticed a complete change in culture since the entire company adopted the NetPromoter system (https://www.netpromoter.com/know/). In every meeting, there is an undeniable effort to ensure the "customer" has a seat at the table. No agenda here on my part... I don't question the validity of the concerns anyone of you may have. Just giving you a bit of an insider's viewpoint. I can honestly say that an internal, company-wide strategy to improve the customer
First of all, never call your product a "competitive product". You know what this means? Essentially what you're saying is "the others are just as shitty, so why try harder?" Another thing is that the message is not what you say but what your audience hears. It's nice that you feel like your customer has a seat at your table, but this does not arrive at your customers. They do not feel that way. And if you care about how your customers think about you, this is what matters.
Cause? (Score:1)
So are they getting better, the other are getting worse, or everyone is just busy hating United right now?
The important question: (Score:2)
Do the Comcast execs believe the result of this monetary investment is worth replicating?
A few ideas (Score:5, Insightful)
First and foremost, when a customer says they're down, try to ping other modems in the same neighborhood. If those are down too, roll a line truck. Do not claim it must be a problem at their house.
Re-emphasize in training, if any light other than network activity is flashing on the modem, it is not a problem with their computer, don't try to sell them on paid Windows support, especially when they say they don't have Windows.
If the customer is using words you are unfamiliar with such as traceroute or ping, just elevate the call to someone who understands the problem.
If the customer is using words you are unfamiliar with such as traceroute or ping, just elevate the call to someone who understands the problem.
If the customer is using a language you are unfamiliar with such as English, just elevate the call to someone who understands the language.
Years ago comcast introduced some speed boost thing. I forget what they called it. It was basically a docsis command they used to temporarily uncapped the modem. Every time it would kick in my modem would take a dive. I finally just purchased my own. They weren't getting any more of my rental fees and trying to convince them to send a new modem didn't work.
Next they were having problems with a particular router. Traceroute proved it. They didn't listen and it took weeks to fix.
If the customer is using words you are unfamiliar with such as traceroute or ping, just elevate the call to someone who understands the problem.
Or you'll eventually end up with someone like me who says, "Listen, just create the ticket and pass it back to the tech people. If they need any more information then have someone who knows what they are talking about call me." This wasn't Comcast but a service up in Canada for dealing with credit card payments that federal governments had to use. The first part was a transfer of XML files between the department and the provider which wasn't working. After 15 minutes of the call support person asking for a
What if you don't know your neighbors?
What does that have to do with it?
How would you know their IP addresses?
Also, their routers might block pings.
So the lack of complaints is simply due to people noticing that complaining only wastes their time without resulting in any measurable improvement?
Guess why most people don't vote anymore...
The problem is the network is operating 100% as designed. The neighborhood node is unfortunately so over sold that they just drop connections. Think about airlines and overbooking flights. Some people get bumped from full flights. During prime time they bump people off the net. No use in making tickets or rolling a truck. Nothing is wrong with the infrastructure. It is working a designed. It is the over selling of the neighborhood node that is the problem.
So instead of telling you to "go to hell" they inform you that they "want you to have a warm, fuzzy feeling"?
Most hated ISP? (Score:2)
Comcast offering a better product cheaper?
What hellhole would you have to live in for this to be even possible?
Another possibility (Score:2)
People have just given up hope and have stopped calling in to complain figuring that it'll get fixed sometime. They just don't have the energy to deal with the unhelp line anymore and that's why call volumes are down.
Not true 4 me! (Score:2)
Depending where you land @ Comcast - ornery seems to be the right term....
I am suing in small claims court by them being totally obnoxious and their - well, probably legal staff - is cocky.
Will see what the outcome is.
Seems that corporations make rules right now (or since the beginning of time, just bigger and bigger now) to their advantage and the small guy/gal has to swallow and see how to deal with it.
May I guess? (Score:2)
Complaints are down by 25% in areas where a competitor opened shop and claims they took a market share of about 30ish percent from Comcast...
Or... (Score:2)
Less Hated? (Score:2)
Comparing? (Score:1)
I call BS (Score:2)
Had to cancel (Score:2)
Yes, we have two choices for Internet/TV/, Uverse & Comcrap. Neither are good. Comcrap raised raised our bill to $189.00 a month. That being said, they did offer extremely fast speeds, both up & down. They would not lower by bill back to an acceptable level no matter how much I tried. They didn't really think I would leave, literally saying "we would hate to lose you, but there is nothing we can do...". So I got Uverse installed. I called to disconnect Comcast & they of course offered
Competition and survivor bias (Score:2)
Would have been interesting to look at whether improved customer satisfaction was correlated with increased local competition. I strongly suspect it is, not just because Comcast works harder to try to retain customers, but largely because the unhappiest customers leave as soon as they have an alternative. Even if actual customer service doesn't get any better, the people who remain are more satisfied on average.
Smell ya later Time Warner. (Score:2)
I, for one, am fed up with the awful customer service at TIme Warner, but I have good news - I'm going to switch to a shiny new company called Spectrum and I'm sure everything will be better. Eat my shorts Time Warner!