America's Most-Hated ISP Is Now Hated By Fewer People

"Comcast's customer service may actually be improving," writes an Oregon newspaper. An anonymous reader quotes their report:The article points out that Comcast's satisfaction scores are still below-average for cable TV providers, "and well below the median among internet service providers. And that's a low bar -- the telecom sector is among the most complained about under ACSI's rankings." Their figures show that the only ISPs in America with a lower score for customer satisfaction are Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable, and MediaCom.