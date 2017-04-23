America's Most-Hated ISP Is Now Hated By Fewer People (oregonlive.com) 19
"Comcast's customer service may actually be improving," writes an Oregon newspaper. An anonymous reader quotes their report: In the second year of Comcast's broad customer service overhaul, complaints to Oregon cable regulators are down 25%. They've also declined 40% since 2014. Complaints are falling nationally, too, according to the highly regarded American Customer Satisfaction Index. Its most recent report showed a surge in Comcast subscriber satisfaction... Two years ago, Comcast made Oregon the test bed for its customer service push, responding both to disparaging headlines and the prospect of growing competition from other telecom companies and from streaming video services.
The company is adding Apple-style retail stores around the metro area and introduced innovations to help consumers understand what they're paying for and when technicians will arrive for service calls. It's rolling out new tools nationally to help them improve their home Wi-Fi, and diagnosing problems before customers call to complain... For example, if several subscribers in the same neighborhood use the company's tool for testing internet speeds, that triggers an alert at Comcast to look for a problem in the local network. The company redesigned its bills to make it clearer what customers subscribe to, and what it costs, in hopes of reducing confusion and calls. And Comcast has a robust social media presence, fielding complaints on Twitter.
The article points out that Comcast's satisfaction scores are still below-average for cable TV providers, "and well below the median among internet service providers. And that's a low bar -- the telecom sector is among the most complained about under ACSI's rankings." Their figures show that the only ISPs in America with a lower score for customer satisfaction are Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable, and MediaCom.
The company is adding Apple-style retail stores around the metro area and introduced innovations to help consumers understand what they're paying for and when technicians will arrive for service calls. It's rolling out new tools nationally to help them improve their home Wi-Fi, and diagnosing problems before customers call to complain... For example, if several subscribers in the same neighborhood use the company's tool for testing internet speeds, that triggers an alert at Comcast to look for a problem in the local network. The company redesigned its bills to make it clearer what customers subscribe to, and what it costs, in hopes of reducing confusion and calls. And Comcast has a robust social media presence, fielding complaints on Twitter.
The article points out that Comcast's satisfaction scores are still below-average for cable TV providers, "and well below the median among internet service providers. And that's a low bar -- the telecom sector is among the most complained about under ACSI's rankings." Their figures show that the only ISPs in America with a lower score for customer satisfaction are Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable, and MediaCom.
This is not surprising (Score:1)
Just wait until they're done with their merger and they'll go right back to making everybody hate them and Europe and Canada can go back to gazing on us Americans a
Spectrum FTW (Score:2)
Cox has low customer satisfaction? (Score:2)
Surprising. I've always been pleased with them. Few outages, and they regularly ratchet up their bandwidth and data caps.
With all respect (Score:2)
Makes you sound a bit like a battered housewife. It literally costs them about $9/mo to offer you your service; and I'm guessing you're paying about $50-$70/mo (depending on your region and how much competition you have). At the very least for a 5-7x profit margin you'd think you wouldn't have data caps to worry about. I'm on Cox and I don't.
Re: (Score:2)
It literally costs them about $9/mo to offer you your service
For hardware and peering?
An Insider's View (Score:1)
As a Comcast employee I can say that I've definitely noticed a complete change in culture since the entire company adopted the NetPromoter system (https://www.netpromoter.com/know/). In every meeting, there is an undeniable effort to ensure the "customer" has a seat at the table. No agenda here on my part... I don't question the validity of the concerns anyone of you may have. Just giving you a bit of an insider's viewpoint. I can honestly say that an internal, company-wide strategy to improve the customer
Cause? (Score:1)
So are they getting better, the other are getting worse, or everyone is just busy hating United right now?
The important question: (Score:2)
Do the Comcast execs believe the result of this monetary investment is worth replicating?
A few ideas (Score:2)
First and foremost, when a customer says they're down, try to ping other modems in the same neighborhood. If those are down too, roll a line truck. Do not claim it must be a problem at their house.
Re-emphasize in training, if any light other than network activity is flashing on the modem, it is not a problem with their computer, don't try to sell them on paid Windows support, especially when they say they don't have Windows.
If the customer is using words you are unfamiliar with such as traceroute or ping, j
Re: (Score:2)
If the customer is using words you are unfamiliar with such as traceroute or ping, just elevate the call to someone who understands the problem.
If the customer is using a language you are unfamiliar with such as English, just elevate the call to someone who understands the language.