Billionaire Jack Ma Says CEOs Could Be Robots in 30 Years, Warns of Decades of 'Pain' From AI (cnbc.com) 75
Self-made billionaire, Alibaba chairman Jack Ma warned on Monday that society could see decades of pain thanks to disruption caused by the internet and new technologies to different areas of the economy. From a report: In a speech at a China Entrepreneur Club event, the billionaire urged governments to bring in education reform and outlined how humans need to work with machines. "In the coming 30 years, the world's pain will be much more than happiness, because there are many more problems that we have come across," Ma said in Chinese, speaking about potential job disruptions caused by technology. [...] Ma also spoke about the rise of robots and artificial intelligence (AI) and said that this technology will be needed to process the large amount of data being generated today, something that a human brain can't do. But machines shouldn't replace what humans can do, Ma said, but instead the technology community needs to look at making machines do what humans cannot. This would make the machine a "human partner" rather than an opponent.
Like what? (Score:2)
"But machines shouldn't replace what humans can do"
They can't do much apparently, even pushing juice-carts in planes are beyond some of them, humans are incapable of driving cars without getting intoxicated first and even if not, they kill thousands more than robots would.
It can only get better.
Re: (Score:2)
But machines shouldn't replace what humans can do
If that was adhered to there would have been no progress in the last two thousand years!
Humans can clear and plant fields by hand! If we still did the bulk of our agriculture that way most of us would be over worked and badly nourished; and as far as art, culture, and entertainment go most of us would be lucky to see an EVERYMAN play on Sunday afternoon, having worked every other waking hour of the week.
Re: (Score:2)
humans are incapable of driving cars without getting intoxicated first
No, you stupid piece of shit, THAT IS JUST YOU. Stop pouding twelve-packs of Keystone Light every day you stupid alcoholic piece of shit! NEWS FLASH: Automobiles are MADE FOR HUMANS TO OPERATE and we've been doing so VERY SAFELY for a HUNDRED YEARS NOW. Accident figures are overblown by the media because PANIC SELLS ADVERTISING DOLLARS. We do not need 'self driving cars', they are a MEME, stop falling for it!
Instead of simply addressing the alcoholics, perhaps you should be addressing the MUCH larger portion of the population who is addicted to their smartphones and cannot stop texting behind the wheel.
Autonomous driving is being driven far harder by that audience due to a constant need to address social media demand and not be bothered with that "driving" bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
According to the NHTSAM [wikipedia.org], deaths per traffic mile in the US have not increased appreciably in the past 10 years. All that texting is either not deadly, or suppressing further decreases in fatalities, which is unsupportable with the current data.
But year-to-year variability is so great it's hard to judge short-term trends, which is what so many try to use to blame smartphone use for deaths.
And try to get a clear picture of trends on non-fatal accidents. That data is not well broken out for the casual investig
Re: (Score:3)
...It can only get better.
The problem being outlined here is specifically addressing the automation that will be obliterating human employment in the coming years. Without a drastic shift in how we enable a human to sustain themselves and survive (meaning employment), there will be considerable pain that no robots-do-it-better/faster/safer analysis will be able to overshadow.
In short, tell me how all it all gets "better" when you and the other 40% of the human race find yourselves unemployable.
The true problem to solve for is the
Re: (Score:2)
Technology has always replaced what humans can do. You can hammer a block of hot iron into a knife; or you can have a drop forge do it 1,000 times each hour. It takes about a week to hammer out a proper knife by hand; that means, at minimum wage of $8.25/hr, that knife can cost no less than $330--and that doesn't even include the materials cost for the metal, the tools, the fuel, forge maintenance, and so forth. Much-better knives cost as much as $90 today (I got a Kai Shun Premier VG-10 bladed knife wi
The computer did that auto-layoff thing (Score:1)
And we're all unemployed!
That's what we get for switching to water, like out of the toilet.
They already are (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
CEO's now... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Just wait until they discover their golden parachute is actual gold metal i
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:CEO's now ... (Score:2)
If CEO's were actually replaced with robots, it would be because the "old boy's network" has been transitioned to a network of AI executives. The hardest thing to replace about executives is their existing network of contacts. Their decision making could be transitioned to machines, but they lose the ability to sidestep regulations, waiting queues, red tape, or whatever by calling their old Harvard college buddy. I work in the financial industry now, and just two weeks was in a meeting where the IRS was hol
Robots are good (Score:3)
Of course, that won't happen for a long, long time, and when it does happen we'll have some political upheaval to create a 'Luxurious Income' program (at that point, "basic income" will be much cheaper and stingier than we need to be), but once the dust settles, it will be super great and the world will be a better place.
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately, it's looking like they may be able to replace many/most jobs within a handful of, and that's not "a long time" in political terms. Especially not when we're talking about requiring major changes in a centuries-old social legend ("doing for yourself") embedded in most aspects of our social system.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Rick Schumann?
Cultural ethics won't allow work-free life (Score:2)
Look at how bought into the "work ethic" we are and how many people justify what amounts to luck (if not outright criminality) as "hard work" and thus entitlement to moral superiority (up to and including control of others).
We already treat people who can't work for various reasons as worthless and disposable, I just can't see any transition to robotic work that requires fewer workers resulting in the people who own the robots willing giving away their added profit from automation to displaced workers.
"Sure
Re: (Score:2)
Look at how bought into the "work ethic" we are and how many people justify what amounts to luck (if not outright criminality) as "hard work" and thus entitlement to moral superiority (up to and including control of others).
Here's the thing: assume I live in rural Arkansas, and I work in a job every day. Is the job fun? No, but I get up every morning and I do it, and I pay taxes. Do I want my tax money to go to my neighbor who just plays video games all day? Of course not, taking money from me and giving it to him is not fair.
Now assume there is enough money for everyone. That means I get lots of free money, and so does my neighbor. Is that fair? Will I support it? Of course, I want free money. In fact, we've seen things li
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem isn't robots taking all our jobs, it's robots taking half of our jobs.
It's not a problem because the economy is a job creating machine. The robots have taken half our jobs (and more) multiple times in the last century, but the economy has created many more than it's taken. We more jobs now (in the US) than at any time in history.
Unemployment rates of 20% are problematic, but they are likely related to bad regulations (note: I didn't say all regulations are bad, some are quite good). If you want to specify a country in particular, we can discuss it more deeply.
Re: (Score:2)
A basic income works because it's basic. The reward has to be significant to provide for work. Some people believe this means a giant beating stick constantly hitting you (no work, no food, you die in the streets); it seems a big enough gap between "survival" and "luxury" would do it.
If you work on the idea of maximizing return for effort, then all you need is a middle-class level sufficiently beyond a basic income level. Because of how income works--if almost everyone is rich, that's essentially your
Re: (Score:1)
But in practice our society/economy is NOT geared to take advantage of that. How does purchasing power flow from the bot owners to bot users? Nobody has solved that, and most existing ideas use "socialism", which is a four-letter-word in USA.
I suspect automation/AI is one reason that inflation is under par*: machines' ability to produce has gone up, but purchasing power has dropped because the machines took away paychecks fro
CEO's fear (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Positive spin (Score:2)
It's better to have a horrible ending than to have horrors without end.
Billionare Jack Ma is an attention whore (Score:2)
The sky is NOT FALLING. Everyone just RELAX. Your media-fueled anxieties are going to do orders of magnitude more damage than any mythical alleged so-called 'AI' will.
Not in my America (Score:2)
But machines shouldn't replace what humans can do, Ma said, but instead the technology community needs to look at making machines do what humans cannot. This would make the machine a "human partner" rather than an opponent.
So we shouldn't replace a human with a robot that is more reliable and productive, and likely cheaper in the long run? Hogwash.
The corporatist culture is backed up by the law. The corporate officers' only legal responsibilities are their fudiciary duty to the shareholders.
Look at what you'll save. You trade wages, annual leave, health insurance, and taxes in exchange for a modest electrical bill and a maintenance contract. Toss out those meatbags and get yourself some literal cogs---as soon as possible.
Deve
Re: (Score:2)
Can't a magic 8 ball replace most CEOs? (Score:1)
Can't a magic 8 ball replace most CEOs?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You can't just blurt something asinine like that, without a reliable source.
This is Slashdot. You must be new around here.
Garbage In... (Score:2)
Unfortunately, the age old rule still applies. Garbage in, garbage out. Most corporate measurements of performance aren't reliable, and therefore the decisions made by upper management are
Re: (Score:2)
CEOs may have all the data, but it often misses the important bits. They think in spreadsheets and powerpoint. If a concept cannot be expressed in ten words as a power point bullet then it is too complex for an important CEO to deal with. On a spreadsheet, I see this project needs more resources, we'll just move more warm bodies over to it from something else. Obviously when picking cotton, more man hours == mo
One aspect is safe from AI -bitching about it here (Score:2)
In all seriousness, if your job can be automated it will be automated. AI will be the new outsourcing in 2020s. Only it could work 24/7, needs no benefits, pension and can be scaled up by buying more cloud processing space. Creative and expert top 10% will still have jobs, the rest 90% of us will have to find other ways to earn living. Perhaps even with sustenance farming.
Re: (Score:2)
At least one aspect is likely safe from AI automation - bitching about AI automation on Slashdot.
Nah, there will be automated bots, just like Twitter has, they'll just be smarter about their trolling/bitching.
Re: (Score:2)
AI-OD (Score:1)
Ban all AI/robot predictions from Slashdot. Enough already!
Re: (Score:2)
Prediction 2: robots will be banning all the robot predictions on slashdot one day soon.
I support this! (Score:2)
Replace all executives with an AI and you will get some actual brains behind the process.
Right now it's all about acting like freaking used car salesmen, and it's bullshit. At least an AI will make logical decisions.
Re: (Score:2)
* I promise
* It will be the best
* Trust me
* You'll love it
* Everyone says that they just love it
* Believe me
* Nobody can do it better.
* Bigly
It's not only the language of a con man. It's the language that even a US president could use. Even when he is attempting to persuade someone to make love.
Already available - GNU libceo (Score:2)
int ceo()
{
while(1) {
int action = rand() % 100;
switch(action%6) {
case 0:
blame(previous_ceo);
case 1:
acquire(competitor);
break;
case 2:
decades of pain? (Score:2)
I'm sure a bunch of masochists are getting off on that idea alone.
;)
good pain vs bad pain (Score:2)
That's the good kind of pain, like the pain you feel after a healthy workout or long run. It's the kind of pain people feel when they are being challenged intellectually and need to learn new skills.
It's much preferable to the other kind of pain, the pain you feel from stagnation, economic failure, and pover
The pain starts in 2030... (Score:2)
Decades of pain??? (Score:2)
Is this retroactive or does human artificial intelligence not count?
The post-scarcity economy is coming either way. (Score:2)
I think what many people don't get is that the post-scarcity economy is coming, one way or the other.
Point in case: I do web development in an agency, and while my work isn't always all-out pointless like that of some of my peers who produce power-point presentations (no joke - they produce presentations for a living - we make quite an amount of money of this), I also see clearly that most of my work comes from LAMP and WordPress being so shitty that building something that resembles a useful model often re
We are already Cyborgs. (Score:2)
Sounds good but (Score:2)
instead the technology community needs to look at making machines do what humans cannot.
This is already happening, since humans cannot work 23 hours a day non stop without pay with just 1 hr a day average for downtime and maintenance. Jack Ma should stop making meaningless statements.
Embarrassement of riches... (Score:2)
Lots of people here are programmers and developers and engineers - basically the modern-day,real-life equivalent of genies, folks who can basically make anything happen, but with the cost of needing to REALLY draw out the exact desire so that the result isn't worse than the problem.
So, over time, the humble dish washer gets a bucket, then a sink, then a dish washing machine, and eventu
AI = Artificial Intelligence?! (Score:1)
I'm really glad the summary took the time to specify that AI was short for Artificial Intelligence, I had no idea!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] [Youtube, Red vs Blue]
We overestimate what they do and what is needed (Score:2)
Humans need food, water, air, warmth, plus an earth like environment. Everything else is just luxury. But almost no one actually works at providing food, water, air, and warmth. We've already automated those jobs away. 90% of what we work to get are luxuries. There is no limit to how much luxury we desire.
Basically, as we automate our way to more and more luxury, I guarantee we will find specific types of luxury that automation can not easily generate. Those will become more expensive, as they need