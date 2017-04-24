Some of the Biggest Economies Aren't a Big User Of Social Media (axios.com) 13
From a report: Only 37 percent of Germans use social media, according to a new Pew survey, a surprising figure given the fact that Germany is the world's fourth-largest economy by GDP, according to the World Economic Forum. Similar patterns follow for Japan, France and Italy, ranked 3rd, 6th and 8th in largest economy by GDP.
Look, not in every country it is good taste or accepted to propagate rumors or opinionate in 100 characters. Some cultures are more rational and this hive mind thing does not work. That someone opionates in first name does not make it less true than if published in some foreign country newspaper - at least that cognitive bias does not work everywhere.
Speaking of which : notice how nearly all cited countries - Germany, France and Italy - are in Europe, and we European tend to be really serious about our privacy.
And Japan is similarly concerned with privacy and not intruding onto other people.
And that not only classical social networks (like Facebook).
That's also the case with chat systems. WhatsApp seems to be not as popular there are elsewhere in the world. You could find actually lots of german who prefere/have switched to other systems (basically : sy
Gabbing, food-plate moneyshots, selfie-admiration and laughing at animals does not necessarily lead to productivity.
Though, as mentionned by TFA (sorry, I read it, here I'll turn in my
/. member card) they are even more obsessed with their privacy, as a significant part of Europe is.
The other country are also European (Italy, France) or similarly obsessed with privacy and averse to intrusion (Japan).
Seems that the US is actually the anomaly, having a high GDP *but* happily providing all their personal information to be abused by marketeers/advertiser, by three-letter agencies, and by pirates leaking databases and persona
Maybe they have in-person communities and social interactions. We Americans are far more socially isolated from the people around us and geographically isolated from our long-term friends and family than most other countries I've visited.
Germany has a long history of data privacy concern (Score:5, Informative)
Aging population centers as well. (Score:3)
A lot of these economies are also suffering from a aging workforce where the number of young people are not taking over the older employees jobs, because they are not enough of them to do so. This in the short term is good for a countries economy having a labor force filled with skilled workers who do not have much overhead with children, so they can use their money to buy things, and take risks that wouldn't be wise if you are younger and have a mortgage and car payments and are a couple months away from being broke without your job. These older people have their homes paid off, so they can spend of more stuff and take financial risks which normally will be rewarding.
However in the long term they will die out and not be able to replace the workforce, and if ignored for too long, that workforce that does come in, will not have any cross training from the previous generation and make the same mistakes over again.
We have been wasting time for generations, social media is the newest form, but how far away is it, from water cooler talk, or going out during lunch and getting a bit tipsy.