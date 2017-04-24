Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Social Networks Facebook The Internet Twitter Technology

Some of the Biggest Economies Aren't a Big User Of Social Media (axios.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
From a report: Only 37 percent of Germans use social media, according to a new Pew survey, a surprising figure given the fact that Germany is the world's fourth-largest economy by GDP, according to the World Economic Forum. Similar patterns follow for Japan, France and Italy, ranked 3rd, 6th and 8th in largest economy by GDP.

Some of the Biggest Economies Aren't a Big User Of Social Media More | Reply

Some of the Biggest Economies Aren't a Big User Of Social Media

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Gotcha, you snot-necked weenies!" -- Post Bros. Comics

Close