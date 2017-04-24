No Longer a Dream: Silicon Valley Takes On the Flying Car (theverge.com) 24
Last year, Bloomberg reported that Google co-founder Larry Page had put money in two "flying car" companies. One of those companies, Kitty Hawk, has published the first video of its prototype aircraft. From a report on The Verge: The company describes the Kitty Hawk Flyer as an "all-electric aircraft" that is designed to operate over water and doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Kitty Hawk promises people will be able to learn to fly the Flyer "in minutes." A consumer version will be available by the end of this year, the company says. The video is part commercial and part test footage, starting with a lakeside conversation between friends about using the Flyer to meet up before switching to what The New York Times says are shots of an aerospace engineer operating the craft in Northern California.
Flying car? (Score:5, Insightful)
In what way is that a "car"?
eg. Where do the kids/shopping go? If it rains you'll get wet.
it looks more like a flying jet ski... cool yes, car no.
Agreemsg (Score:2)
It's more of a flying motorcycle, except without any of the advantages of a motorcycle. Presumably the advantages of being able to fly outweigh them, but if you're only allowed to operate over water, you'd probably be better served by a boat. It's a toy. The only time it seems like it would have any actual utility is if you live in some place where you're not allowed to move quickly on the water, but they'd still allow you to operate one of these. Which I suppose could exist... somewhere?
Yeah, that thing is a useless toy.. It can't take you wherever you want to go, which would be the point of a flying car..
It's a neat toy, but it's not really even any kind of technical marvel.. It's just a bigger version of a common drone with a seat and pontoons.. It's really something a motivated hobbiest could have made in a weekend by just retrofitting something with bigger motors, props, batteries and speed controllers..
Mind you, it does look like a crap load of fun, but I wouldn't call it newsworthy a
CEOs and flying... (Score:2)
Reliability (Score:1)
Would it help reduce population?
Would it create more building repair and construction jobs?
Maybe flying cars is an idea whose time has finally come?
But can flying cars run on coal to put the coal miners back to work? What!?! Nevermind then.
Still a dream (Score:2)
The problem with flying cars is neither technical nor financial. They will remain a dream. People can't even be trusted to move vehicles around on the ground without killing themselves or others. Flying cars will forever remain a dream even after they demonstrate a prototype, and even after they start offering them for sale.
The problem with flying cars, is that they will not be able to compete with Hyperloop. The idea of 700 MPH (1125 KmPH) travel is something that current jet technology can't really do, short of reviving Concorde. While Hyperloop is theoretical at this point, so are affordable flying cars, but I see hyperloop being mainstream within 10 years if everything pans out. Combined with self driving cars, Hyperloop is the future of transportation. But only because someone was crazy enough to think it up.
That is the r
contradiction with self-driving cars (Score:1)
With self-driving cars putting vast numbers of people out of work, WHO will afford the flying car? Silicon Valley is out of touch.
With self-driving cars putting vast numbers of people out of work, WHO will afford the flying car?
The goal ins't to sell them to people. The end game is corporations owning autonomous flying cars that people then use either through a subscription-like service or pay per use. The first step is to get people used to autonomous transportation (driverless cars). Once this is done and commonplace and people are used to it (and the accompanying decline in automobile ownership) the next big step is safe and reliable 1-4 person flying transportation. Once that is perfected you move to autonomous flying vehi
Air traffic? (Score:1)
Honestly - do you REALLY want to be up in the air with dozens of people who "learned to fly in minutes"?
Where are the speakers? (Score:1)
How does it play such loud music while it's flying?
LOOOOOOOOOL (Score:2)
I'm usually against clicking any of the links and reading the article, but do yourself a favor and click on the link for the video.
This is a joke so big that it'll carry me through Monday.
Energy is the problem (Score:2)
Yes still a dream (Score:2)
1 99.999765% of car drivers can barely handle 2 dimensions, going flying in 3 dimensions? Not a chance in hell.
2 the FAA will require a pilots license
3 the FAA will require aircraft maintenance. This means 99.999768% of all typical car owners will never be able to own one as they will whine like hungry babies when told they need to spend $8900 to have the engine rebuilt that is working just fine. Yes the FAA requires scheduled engine rebuilding.
4 Parking and FAA flight restrictions means you cant just