Microsoft's Nadella Banks On LinkedIn Data To Challenge Salesforce
Microsoft is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software. From the report: The improvements to Dynamics 365, as Microsoft's sales software is called, are a challenge to market leader Salesforce.com and represent the first major product initiative to spring from Microsoft's $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn, the business-focused social network. The new features will comb through a salesperson's email, calendar and LinkedIn relationships to help gauge how warm their relationship is with a potential customer. The system will recommend ways to save an at-risk deal, like calling in a co-worker who is connected to the potential customer on LinkedIn. [...] The artificial intelligence, or AI, capabilities of the software would be central, Nadella said. "I want to be able to democratize AI so that any customer using these products is able to, in fact, take their own data and load it into AI for themselves," he said. On Monday, LinkedIn said it has surpassed 500 million members globally, one of the first big milestones for the business social network since its acquisition.
For "democratize" read "monetize" (Score:1)
I'm somewhat doubtful as to who this is ultimately designed to help, you or Microsoft?
Also, are people's networks really that reliable? I get requests to connect all the time from people I don't know...I refuse but plenty of people don't and just "contact farm" like on FB
oh, this will go well (Score:3)
Clippy is reborn.
more justification to cut off salesmen (Score:1)
> I've come to realize that the only mission of a salesman is to manipulate your otherwise objective decision making in their favor.... Sometimes, it's hard to let go of the feeling I'm being rude.
Translation: We don't know WTF to do with LinkIn.. (Score:2)
.. and we are still trying to justify our $26 Billion check.