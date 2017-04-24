Lyrebird Claims It Can Recreate Anyone's Voice Based On Just a 1 Minute Sample (theverge.com) 25
Artem Tashkinov writes: Today, a Canadian artificial intelligence startup named Lyrebird unveiled its voice imitation deep learning algorithm that can mimic a person's voice and have it read any text with a given emotion, based on the analysis of just a few dozen seconds of audio recording. The website features samples using the recreated voices of Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. A similar technology was created by Adobe around a year ago but it requires over 20 minutes of recorded speech. The company sets to open its APIs to the public, while the computing for the task will be performed in the cloud.
Film actors, you're next.
I don't think so. Stars still have legal rights over their likeness. I think you'd have a lot of trouble getting away with saying something like "Starring... a voice like Paul Rudd's, a voice like Carrie Fisher's, etc...".
Star power isn't going anywhere. There's really no logical reason that famous film stars are also billed prominently for animation, and yet that's what we have.
Maybe it's the other way around; ya never know these days. The hair may simply be a flattened orange turban.
Didn't know anybody still used that. Hosers!
How long before estates of dead entertainers sue ? (Score:4, Interesting)
If this true I imagine Hollywood would jump on this -- they now have one less reason to be inconvenienced when an (popular) actor dies.
Someone uses a reconstruction of someone else's popular, but now dead voice, as a marketing ploy -- much like Natalie Cole hijacked her father's song -- are we going to have lawsuits over unauthorized sound-a-likes now?
I also imagine the music industry would go crazy over it as well. First with their Auto-Tune shenanigans I'm now waiting for the inevitable "Auto-Sing" -- "we can recreate the voice of any dead singer!"
This is true in the same way that auto-tune removes the need for musical singing ability. Sure, you can force a certain note, but it sounds artificial. Similarly this tool can replicate a voice at standard timbres and emotions well enough to be recognizable, but not well enough to be undetectable as a digital emulation.
It's not until it's undetectable (such as some of the best modern CGI) that we'll actually have made actors obsolete. Except... amazingly, CGI costs more than the actors, it's less flexible,
Um... needs work. A lot of work (Score:2)
So far the every sample (including titular one with Robo Donald Trump) sounds like a mangled Stephen Hawking voice-bot
If I heard that voice from behind the door asking if I were John Connor, I'd say I'm a meat popsicle.
Imagine when the dishonest and corrupt CIA (Score:3, Interesting)
gets their hands on this. With photorealistic CGI and manufactured voices, they can manufacture any recorded situation and evidence they want, and pass it off as real.
I think we will eventually reach a point in the world where every person of notability has a private encryption key, and any statement or appearance they make will be signed so people know what is real and what is not.
Either:
The encryption scheme you're using is flawed by design due to their moles influencing in their design, allowing them to break it rapidly, or they know of practical flaws that they did not put in there but that they have also chosen to hide from the public.
They surreptitiously steal your private key.
They have quantum computing capabilities advanced enough to run practical attacks on the encryption scheme you're using.
I would love for a "personal digital assistant" to have Majel Barrett's voice or John Forsythe's voice. Hell, if nothing else we could continue to produce TV programs or movies where their voices are important.
I guess it's better than Festival but it's proprietary technology while Festival is free.