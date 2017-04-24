Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Lyrebird Claims It Can Recreate Anyone's Voice Based On Just a 1 Minute Sample

Posted by BeauHD
Artem Tashkinov writes: Today, a Canadian artificial intelligence startup named Lyrebird unveiled its voice imitation deep learning algorithm that can mimic a person's voice and have it read any text with a given emotion, based on the analysis of just a few dozen seconds of audio recording. The website features samples using the recreated voices of Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. A similar technology was created by Adobe around a year ago but it requires over 20 minutes of recorded speech. The company sets to open its APIs to the public, while the computing for the task will be performed in the cloud.

  • Didn't know anybody still used that. Hosers!

  • If this true I imagine Hollywood would jump on this -- they now have one less reason to be inconvenienced when an (popular) actor dies.

    Someone uses a reconstruction of someone else's popular, but now dead voice, as a marketing ploy -- much like Natalie Cole hijacked her father's song -- are we going to have lawsuits over unauthorized sound-a-likes now?

    I also imagine the music industry would go crazy over it as well. First with their Auto-Tune shenanigans I'm now waiting for the inevitable "Auto-Sing" -- "w

  • So far the every sample (including titular one with Robo Donald Trump) sounds like a mangled Stephen Hawking voice-bot :(
    If I heard that voice from behind the door asking if I were John Connor, I'd say I'm a meat popsicle.

