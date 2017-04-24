Verizon's $70 Gigabit Internet Is Half the Price of Older 750Mbps Tier (arstechnica.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Verizon is now selling what it calls "FiOS Gigabit Connection" for $69.99 a month in a change that boosts top broadband speeds and makes lower prices available to many Internet subscribers. Actual bandwidth will be a bit lower than a gigabit per second, with "downloads as fast as 940Mbps and uploads as fast as 880Mbps," Verizon's announcement today said. The gigabit service is available in most of Verizon's FiOS territory, specifically to "over 8 million homes in parts of the New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Richmond, Va., Hampton Roads, Va., Boston, Providence and Washington, D.C. areas," Verizon said. Just three months ago, Verizon boosted its top speeds from 500Mbps to 750Mbps. The standalone 750Mbps Internet service cost $150 a month, more than twice the price of the new gigabit tier. Existing customers who bought that 750Mbps plan "will automatically receive FiOS Gigabit Connection and will see their bills lowered," Verizon said. It's not clear whether they will get their price lowered all the way to $70. It's important to note that the $70 price is only available to new customers, and it's a promotional rate that will "increase after promo period." Additionally, Verizon will charge you a $10 per month router charge unless you pay $150 for the Verizon router, plus other taxes and fees.
WIthout government mandate? (Score:1)
I can't believe, this is happening without the FCC or a similar government organization mandating it — driven simply by the KKKorporate greed and the fear of competition...
Actually, mi, with a government mandate I had it f (Score:2, Insightful)
But I live in Chattanooga, where the government owned and controlled utility started providing fiber about a decade ago.
We got gig speed for 70 bucks in 2012.
Thanks government, thanks.
I wasn't aware that Project Fi, TMobile, or Sprint offered fibre fixed broadband services.
Wait... (Score:2)
They charge you for owning a router that connects to it? Isn't having a router and plugging stuff into it kind of the point of having the service?
That's like the phone company charging you rent if you rent a phone, and charging you rent if you plug your own phone in.
Kind of like the satellite and cable TV providers charging you rent for the device necessary to decode the signal. Dish will charge you the same amount whether you own the receiver or they provide the receiver. Still trying to figure out that one.
It makes it easier to drop support for older equipment if they can just provide you a replacement rental unit. Over the long haul, the cost savings might actually add up to more than the cost of the hardware.
Maybe you are new here, but Verizon is the phone company.
The rental fee is for a verizon supplied router, usually 10/month. Unless you are lucky and still have the deal where they provide it free of charge, which they used to do years ago.
Suspicious (Score:2)
I get the feeling that they want people to switch out of their old contracts to a new one because the new contract is missing any mention of privacy. Someone should compare the terms of the contracts as this may be the start of them selling your info.
They're selling your info regardless of what any "contract" says.
Keep trying (Score:1)
The Verizon Router is crap (Score:2)
I don't have Verizon myself but I've worked at lot at houses where Verizon forces you to use their crap router, the wireless on them is not nearly as good as most other major brands and a lot of the functionality like port forwarding etc doesn't seem to work properly. They say you can't replace it because if you do the program guide on their cable boxes doesn't work.
It's really a bad situation and Verizon tech support doesn't have a clue how to fix things or be helpful in any way.
Cap (Score:2)
My big question would be What is the data cap?
Speed is nice I guess but I don't really need it (Score:1)