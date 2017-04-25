Marissa Mayer Will Make $186 Million on Yahoo's Sale To Verizon (cnbc.com) 21
Vindu Goel, reporting for the NYTimes: Yahoo shareholders will vote June 8 on whether to sell the company's internet businesses to Verizon Communications for $4.48 billion. A yes vote, which is widely expected, would end Marissa Mayer's largely unsuccessful five-year effort to restore the internet pioneer to greatness. But Ms. Mayer, the company's chief executive, will be well compensated for her failure. Her Yahoo stock, stock options and restricted stock units are worth a total of $186 million, based on Monday's stock price of $48.15, according to data filed on Monday in the documents sent to shareholders about the Verizon deal. That compensation, which will be fully vested at the time of the shareholder vote, does not include her salary and bonuses over the past five years, or the value of other stock that Ms. Mayer has already sold. All told, her time at Yahoo will have netted her well over $200 million, according to calculations based on company filings.
Why was such an incompetent person made a manager?
Was the Yahoo Board of Directors Bored of Directing?
Judging by her personal outcome in this situation, she appears to me to be extremely talented and competent individual.
What a great fucking reason if ever there was one to permanently block yahoo.com and all related domains on my firewall, as every person who cares about society should do.
There are incessant attacks from Russia & Ukraine, and there is this grubby scheming "capitalism" which is equal or worse. Block it all.
Did she really ruin it, though? She took command of the Titanic about 100 meters from the iceberg. Or possibly after it had already hit. Could anybody have done much better?
She certainly didn't screw up as badly as Stephen Elop or Carly Fiorina.
In other news Barack Obama will be paid $400K [zerohedge.com] for one speech. Which is what his annual salary used to be, while in office.
I wonder, who was more ruinous to the enterprise they were charged with running...
you get an @aol.com address.
I had an AOL account in 1994 until someone pointed out that I needed a dial-up UNIX account to get more technical on the Internet
I bet you can't wait to put that one on your resume....
According to conventional wisdom, I'm dating myself on my resume by using my yahoo.com email address and I need to use my icloud.com email address to appear current with the times. However, since I've done business with numerous recruiters over the last 20+ years with my yahoo.com email, I'm reluctant to change to a more current email address. Once in a blue moon, I get contacted