Marissa Mayer Will Make $186 Million on Yahoo's Sale To Verizon (cnbc.com) 68

Posted by msmash from the ms.-mayer dept.
Vindu Goel, reporting for the NYTimes: Yahoo shareholders will vote June 8 on whether to sell the company's internet businesses to Verizon Communications for $4.48 billion. A yes vote, which is widely expected, would end Marissa Mayer's largely unsuccessful five-year effort to restore the internet pioneer to greatness. But Ms. Mayer, the company's chief executive, will be well compensated for her failure. Her Yahoo stock, stock options and restricted stock units are worth a total of $186 million, based on Monday's stock price of $48.15, according to data filed on Monday in the documents sent to shareholders about the Verizon deal. That compensation, which will be fully vested at the time of the shareholder vote, does not include her salary and bonuses over the past five years, or the value of other stock that Ms. Mayer has already sold. All told, her time at Yahoo will have netted her well over $200 million, according to calculations based on company filings.

  • Fail upwards (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nothing like being a part of the ruling class.

  • ...to Ruin your company so badly its being fire-saled to Verizon before it tanks completely? Am I understanding this correctly? LoL

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Did she really ruin it, though? She took command of the Titanic about 100 meters from the iceberg. Or possibly after it had already hit. Could anybody have done much better?

      She certainly didn't screw up as badly as Stephen Elop or Carly Fiorina.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by meadow ( 1495769 )

        I think it's the idea though. The idea that any person walks away with that much money from a company that's purpose is ostensibly to provide services to people in different ways. Milking it for such a grotesque amount of personal gain, regardless of the outcome, is perverse and should never be rewarded. That's not the model that anyone who cares about society wants to support. On that front alone Mayer is a failure.

        Firewall block for yahoo.com and all related assets. They categorically do not deserve

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        She took command of the Titanic about 100 meters from the iceberg. Or possibly after it had already hit.

        Recent research suggest that the Titanic may have had a coal bunker fire that weakened the outer hull where the iceberg struck.

        http://titanic-model.com/db/db-03/CoalBunkerFire.htm [titanic-model.com]

        As for Yahoo, parts of the business may have been smoldering for years.

    • In other news Barack Obama will be paid $400K [zerohedge.com] for one speech. Which is what his annual salary used to be, while in office.

      I wonder, who was more ruinous to the enterprise they were charged with running...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      It must be government regulation because private enterprises are rational economic actors.

  • Excellence (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Ms. Mayer is clearly an excellent strategist and negotiator. It's too bad that Yahoo shareholders didn't benefit from her talents.

  • She's braying (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    all the way to the bank!

    Gnaaahahahahaanninininnhhhhhgnnaangaaaa hhhgggnn !!!

  • Please Retire (Score:5, Funny)

    by Big Hairy Ian ( 1155547 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @10:13AM (#54297801)
    I just hope that with $185M in the bank she decides to retire. Either that or takes over as Chairwoman of Oracle
  • I guess it's time to change the password for my Yahoo! Mail and sbglobal.net (DSL) email addresses. Do I get a Verizon email address?
    • you get an @aol.com address. I bet you can't wait to put that one on your resume....

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        you get an @aol.com address.

        I had an AOL account in 1994 until someone pointed out that I needed a dial-up UNIX account to get more technical on the Internet

        I bet you can't wait to put that one on your resume....

        According to conventional wisdom, I'm dating myself on my resume by using my yahoo.com email address and I need to use my icloud.com email address to appear current with the times. However, since I've done business with numerous recruiters over the last 20+ years with my yahoo.com email, I'm reluctant to change to a more current email address. Once in a blue moon, I get contacted

  • The life of a CEO (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Once you're there, you made it. They pay you millions to delegate work, mega millions to go away, and you can always sit on other company boards with your CEO friends and make even more money.

    When is the CEO bubble going to burst?

  • Did they really run it that bad? I seems to remember that when she took over, the assets now sold for 4.8 billion, had a negative value. So maybe they did something right.

    Remember: They are not selling the "Alibaba" shares.

    Can anyone remember the value of Yahoo, without the Alibaba shares when she took over? I do think that the value she is selling for, is in fact larger then the initial value when she took over, but I could be wrong.
       

  • It's important to know, I have a toddler.

  • Myth: Mayer didn't do well for Yahoo! (Score:4, Informative)

    by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @10:35AM (#54297965) Homepage Journal

    The implication of this article is that Mayer made out like a bandit while doing a bad job. But the numbers say that she didn't do a bad job. That surprised me, because my perception was the opposite, but the last time this came up, I did the numbers, here [google.com].

    Under Mayer's tenure, Yahoo! generated a 21% annual growth rate in market value, beating Apple, Microsoft, IBM and Oracle, as well as the NASDAQ, S&P 500 and Dow Jones. I should point out that those companies also pay dividends, but they're all in the 1-2% range, so the dividend payouts don't change the results.

    Now, you can argue that some other CEO would have done better, or that the main reason for Yahoo!'s success under her tenure was the decision to invest in Alibaba, made by her predecessor, but speculation about what someone else might have done is unproductive, and she decided to stay with that investment. The bottom line is that CEOs are supposed to generate value for shareholders, and market-beating value was generated, from a company that was clearly moribund before she was hired.

    You can also argue about whether any CEO is worth the millions they get, but if you judge against other CEOs she earned her money.

    • The bottom line is that CEOs are supposed to generate value for shareholders

      Reports say that Meyer ordered underlings to not buy the resources to prevent and then not report the security breaches at Yahoo! That cost shareholders more than $1B in valuation on the Verizon deal.

      That's one heck of a negative RoI. She had the wrong instincts, she did the wrong thing, and her owners paid dearly for it.

      speculation about what someone else might have done is unproductive

      No, all her competitors invest in security

    • and she decided to stay with that investment.

      Which was made for her because of the tax implications of selling.

      A monkey in her office would have done as well.

    • Please mod parent up as informative.

  • She's like the Construction Worker who operates the big wrecking ball... being paid to destroy buildings.

    Only in her case, she wasn't really supposed to demolish the company, and she got paid more than if the construction worker was hired to demolish an entire small town.

  • On the positive side for shareholders, she sold off the company for an increased share value. However, the cost was the destruction of the company.

    This seems to me to be missing the point. However, if the shareholders are happy for this short term win, then who am I to argue.

  • I could have f**ked Yahoo into the ground, and I'd have gladly have done it for half of that. Where's the shareholder value in paying her double my rate?!?

  • Here is a list [wikipedia.org] of Yahoo-held assets to block on your firewall.

    If you do not block these then you are an enabler of this type of corruption and abuse and are no better than Mayer.

  • Corporate raiding. It's...profitable?

  • I'll take 1/1000th of that and suck at the job. It sure is good to know the right people in order to get gigs like hers.

  • Point of Order: It's *not* a reward for failure. It's a consolation prize for not winning the bigger reward and accepting very high probability of a publicly-destroyed career, lots of humiliation and public hate. The payment is to entice someone that already has rising pay and career prospects to knowingly take on "mission impossible" like beating Google with the full knowledge it will likely destroy their career and reputation.

    The many posts I've seen here validate that the risk to reputation was indeed

