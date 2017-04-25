Marissa Mayer Will Make $186 Million on Yahoo's Sale To Verizon (cnbc.com) 68
Vindu Goel, reporting for the NYTimes: Yahoo shareholders will vote June 8 on whether to sell the company's internet businesses to Verizon Communications for $4.48 billion. A yes vote, which is widely expected, would end Marissa Mayer's largely unsuccessful five-year effort to restore the internet pioneer to greatness. But Ms. Mayer, the company's chief executive, will be well compensated for her failure. Her Yahoo stock, stock options and restricted stock units are worth a total of $186 million, based on Monday's stock price of $48.15, according to data filed on Monday in the documents sent to shareholders about the Verizon deal. That compensation, which will be fully vested at the time of the shareholder vote, does not include her salary and bonuses over the past five years, or the value of other stock that Ms. Mayer has already sold. All told, her time at Yahoo will have netted her well over $200 million, according to calculations based on company filings.
Fail upwards (Score:1, Informative)
Nothing like being a part of the ruling class.
So you Paid her.... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Why was such an incompetent person made a manager?
Was the Yahoo Board of Directors Bored of Directing?
Judging by her personal outcome in this situation, she appears to me to be extremely talented and competent individual.
Re: (Score:1)
What a great fucking reason if ever there was one to permanently block yahoo.com and all related domains on my firewall, as every person who cares about society should do.
There are incessant attacks from Russia & Ukraine, and there is this grubby scheming "capitalism" which is equal or worse. Block it all.
Incompetent Board of Directors? (Score:2)
A few of the Marissa Meyer stories, over several years. Major problems were reported almost 5 years ago:
The Truth About Marissa Mayer: She Has Two Contrasting Reputations [businessinsider.com] (Jul. 17, 2012) Quote: "She used to make people line up outside of her office, sit on couches and sign up with office hours with her. Then everybody had to publicly sit outside her office and she would see people in fi
Re: (Score:2)
Why was such an incompetent person made a manager?
According to "I'm Feeling Lucky: The Confessions of Google Employee Number 59" [amzn.to] by Douglas Edwards, she had a reputation for getting things done at Google. Success at one company doesn't always translate into success at different company. Maybe better luck next time.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Did she really ruin it, though? She took command of the Titanic about 100 meters from the iceberg. Or possibly after it had already hit. Could anybody have done much better?
She certainly didn't screw up as badly as Stephen Elop or Carly Fiorina.
Re: (Score:1)
I think it's the idea though. The idea that any person walks away with that much money from a company that's purpose is ostensibly to provide services to people in different ways. Milking it for such a grotesque amount of personal gain, regardless of the outcome, is perverse and should never be rewarded. That's not the model that anyone who cares about society wants to support. On that front alone Mayer is a failure.
Firewall block for yahoo.com and all related assets. They categorically do not deserve
Re: (Score:2)
She took command of the Titanic about 100 meters from the iceberg. Or possibly after it had already hit.
Recent research suggest that the Titanic may have had a coal bunker fire that weakened the outer hull where the iceberg struck.
http://titanic-model.com/db/db-03/CoalBunkerFire.htm [titanic-model.com]
As for Yahoo, parts of the business may have been smoldering for years.
In other news (Score:1)
In other news Barack Obama will be paid $400K [zerohedge.com] for one speech. Which is what his annual salary used to be, while in office.
I wonder, who was more ruinous to the enterprise they were charged with running...
Re: (Score:2)
Yes I have! President of the chess club in 1987, SIR!
Re: (Score:1)
In other news Barack Obama will be paid $400K for one speech.
So Obama is making less than Bill Clinton but more than George W. So what?
https://www.thoughtco.com/former-presidents-speaking-fees-3368127 [thoughtco.com]
Re: (Score:2)
It must be government regulation because private enterprises are rational economic actors.
Excellence (Score:1)
She's braying (Score:1)
all the way to the bank!
Gnaaahahahahaanninininnhhhhhgnnaangaaaa hhhgggnn !!!
Please Retire (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
[...] hell she could be a Clinton.
Or Carly Fiona.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/18/politics/carly-fiorina-debates-senate-run/index.html [cnn.com]
After 20+ years... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
you get an @aol.com address.
I had an AOL account in 1994 until someone pointed out that I needed a dial-up UNIX account to get more technical on the Internet
I bet you can't wait to put that one on your resume....
According to conventional wisdom, I'm dating myself on my resume by using my yahoo.com email address and I need to use my icloud.com email address to appear current with the times. However, since I've done business with numerous recruiters over the last 20+ years with my yahoo.com email, I'm reluctant to change to a more current email address. Once in a blue moon, I get contacted
Re: (Score:2)
You can have more than one email address and only advertise the new one, but check both.
True. But I'm a lazy bastard as I haven't changed my password since setting up the account decades ago.
Hell if Yahoo was competent you could forward that to the new email address.
That option might exist. Verizon might have other ideas about Yahoo! Mail.
Re: (Score:2)
You seriously haven't changed your Yahoo password in a decade?
Two decades.
You realize it had been hacked during that time right?
I got notifications from time to time.
You should change that password right away.
I can change the password for sbcglobal.net but I can't change the password for Yahoo! Mail. The merger of the DSL email address into Yahoo! Mail screwed it up somehow. I haven't seen any hacking attempts with either email addresses.
The life of a CEO (Score:1)
Once you're there, you made it. They pay you millions to delegate work, mega millions to go away, and you can always sit on other company boards with your CEO friends and make even more money.
When is the CEO bubble going to burst?
Did they really run it that bad? (Score:2)
Did they really run it that bad? I seems to remember that when she took over, the assets now sold for 4.8 billion, had a negative value. So maybe they did something right.
Remember: They are not selling the "Alibaba" shares.
Can anyone remember the value of Yahoo, without the Alibaba shares when she took over? I do think that the value she is selling for, is in fact larger then the initial value when she took over, but I could be wrong.
How will this affect the LIttle Critter books? (Score:2)
It's important to know, I have a toddler.
Myth: Mayer didn't do well for Yahoo! (Score:4, Informative)
The implication of this article is that Mayer made out like a bandit while doing a bad job. But the numbers say that she didn't do a bad job. That surprised me, because my perception was the opposite, but the last time this came up, I did the numbers, here [google.com].
Under Mayer's tenure, Yahoo! generated a 21% annual growth rate in market value, beating Apple, Microsoft, IBM and Oracle, as well as the NASDAQ, S&P 500 and Dow Jones. I should point out that those companies also pay dividends, but they're all in the 1-2% range, so the dividend payouts don't change the results.
Now, you can argue that some other CEO would have done better, or that the main reason for Yahoo!'s success under her tenure was the decision to invest in Alibaba, made by her predecessor, but speculation about what someone else might have done is unproductive, and she decided to stay with that investment. The bottom line is that CEOs are supposed to generate value for shareholders, and market-beating value was generated, from a company that was clearly moribund before she was hired.
You can also argue about whether any CEO is worth the millions they get, but if you judge against other CEOs she earned her money.
Re: (Score:3)
The bottom line is that CEOs are supposed to generate value for shareholders
Reports say that Meyer ordered underlings to not buy the resources to prevent and then not report the security breaches at Yahoo! That cost shareholders more than $1B in valuation on the Verizon deal.
That's one heck of a negative RoI. She had the wrong instincts, she did the wrong thing, and her owners paid dearly for it.
speculation about what someone else might have done is unproductive
No, all her competitors invest in security
Re: (Score:2)
Which was made for her because of the tax implications of selling.
A monkey in her office would have done as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Please mod parent up as informative.
DeConstruction Worker (Score:2)
She's like the Construction Worker who operates the big wrecking ball... being paid to destroy buildings.
Only in her case, she wasn't really supposed to demolish the company, and she got paid more than if the construction worker was hired to demolish an entire small town.
That's a lot of money for hammering coffin nails (Score:2)
On the positive side for shareholders, she sold off the company for an increased share value. However, the cost was the destruction of the company.
This seems to me to be missing the point. However, if the shareholders are happy for this short term win, then who am I to argue.
I'd have done it for half that (Score:1)
Here is a list of Yahoo assets to block (Score:1)
Here is a list [wikipedia.org] of Yahoo-held assets to block on your firewall.
If you do not block these then you are an enabler of this type of corruption and abuse and are no better than Mayer.
What can I say? (Score:2)
Corporate raiding. It's...profitable?
I'd take a fraction of that (Score:2)
I'll take 1/1000th of that and suck at the job. It sure is good to know the right people in order to get gigs like hers.
not for failure, for career-destroying mission (Score:2)
Point of Order: It's *not* a reward for failure. It's a consolation prize for not winning the bigger reward and accepting very high probability of a publicly-destroyed career, lots of humiliation and public hate. The payment is to entice someone that already has rising pay and career prospects to knowingly take on "mission impossible" like beating Google with the full knowledge it will likely destroy their career and reputation.
The many posts I've seen here validate that the risk to reputation was indeed