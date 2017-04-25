Google Looks at People As it Pledges To Fight Fake News and 'Offensive' Content (betanews.com) 38
Google said today it is taking its first attempt to combat the circulation of "fake news" on its search engine. The company is offering new tools that will allow users to report misleading or offensive content, and it also pledged to improve results generated by its algorithm. From a report: While the algorithm tweaks should impact on general search results, the reporting tools have been designed for Google's Autocomplete predictions and Featured Snippets which have been problematic in recent months. Updated algorithms should help to ensure more authoritative pages receive greater prominence, while low-quality content is demoted. Vice president of engineering at Google Search, Ben Gomes, admits that people have been trying to "game" the system -- working against the spirit of the purpose of algorithms -- to push poor-quality content and fake news higher up search results. He says that the problem now is the "spread of blatantly misleading, low quality, offensive or downright false information."
Google said today it is taking its first attempt to combat the circulation of "fake news" on its search engine.
That should be easy. Just delete anything said or tweeted by Donald Trump. Viola, less fake news.
I guess Truth == Troll for the Right
That should be easy. Just delete anything said or tweeted by Donald Trump. Viola, less fake news.
This should be marked alternatively "funny" or maybe even "insightful" but certainly not "troll".
It is clear the current president is profoundly dishonest (and before his apologists scream "they are all dishonest", no, they are not the same. Yes, everybody lies, and arguably most if not all politicians probably lie or stretch the truth a little more than the average person
... though with the behavior of Trump s
e Democrats in general, and politicians in general, do not engage in the kind of wholesale lying that has come to characterize Republicans of late, and Trump in particular.
I see your trump and raise you a clinton, a warren, a cuomo and a pelosi
sorry, you are not correct here
Why do you think I'm on the fucking internet in the first place?
Users can report?
So, it's a democratic process to determine what news is fake? Ah yes, the "if we all agree it's not true then it isn't" method of understanding the universe.
Let's go burn down the observatory so this can never happen again!
Truth
The underlying problem is Google is supposed to be a *search engine* It's supposed to show you where to find stuff on the internet. At some point in time they decided to complete with Ask Jeeves and become an "answer engine." Good luck with that.
Brilliant insight!
It is insightful and about sums up the issue.
I think a lot of this has to do with (excuse me while I silently vomit as I say this) 'thought leaders' - (or in proper terms) 'influential people' deciding that Google should or shouldn't offer up - from politicians to the heads of certain political, social, or other advocacy groups.
In so far as Google intends to placate these concerns, it's up shit creek if it just wants to return actual valid results that aren't influenced by such concerns. That ship has saile
Better idea
Google needs to quit pretending and just limit it's search results to NPR, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.
That would fix it.
Google is evil right?
I suspect so, and I don't trust Google, or, Alphabet.
I never asked for censorship on the internet. And an algorithm? A freaking experiment on society.
CENSORSHIP!
Great, another self proclaimed judge to "offensive content". I'm sure the automated tools will be great at banning all the bad words.
I find google offensive, now, ban google.
Unfortunately, if real people say things that are false, then it's still real news to report on what that person said. Especially, if we're talking about people of note. Of course what most people are going to see (especially, if they want to believe the statement) is: Important person says, "Dogs can be milked" ==> Dogs can be milked.
The problem isn't fake news. The problem is people not taking an unbiased and well-thought-out view on life.
>What's Offensive today?
Oh, for mod points. Best comment on this article.
This is bullshit
Either all speech is protected or none of it is.
I'd just like to know WHO decides what is "offensive"??
And who elected him or her Czar of the Internet??
Is this the new Hays Code??
"Offensive" is not the same sort of thing as "misleading", "false", and "low quality".