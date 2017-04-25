Alphabet's Self-Driving Cars To Get Their First Real Riders (bloomberg.com) 8
After almost a decade of research, Google's autonomous car project is close to becoming a real service. From a report on Bloomberg: Now known as Waymo, the Alphabet self-driving car unit is letting residents of Phoenix sign up to use its vehicles, a major step toward commercializing a technology that could one day upend transportation. For the service, Waymo is adding 500 customized Chrysler Pacifica minivans to its fleet. Waymo has already tested these vehicles, plus other makes and models, on public roads, but only with its employees and contractors as testers. By opening the doors to the general public with a larger fleet, the company will get data on how people experience and use self-driving cars -- and clues on ways to generate revenue from the technology.
Beta testing self-driving vehicles... (Score:2)
Ads. Listening devices. Streamed bloopers. (Score:2)
Step 1: Plaster everything with ads. Include annoying TV screens with loud advertisements.
Step 2: Install listening devices to tailor ads to match anything the people in the car say.
Step 3: Install cameras and live-stream babies throwing up, brothers beating on each other and other mundane events to YouTube. Include more ads.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, they save that stuff for YouTube's Red channel. Maybe they could call it "Fake Taxi"...
Sorta Kinda Autonomous (Score:2)
From TFA: