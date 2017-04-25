Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Transportation Google

Alphabet's Self-Driving Cars To Get Their First Real Riders (bloomberg.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the they-are-here dept.
After almost a decade of research, Google's autonomous car project is close to becoming a real service. From a report on Bloomberg: Now known as Waymo, the Alphabet self-driving car unit is letting residents of Phoenix sign up to use its vehicles, a major step toward commercializing a technology that could one day upend transportation. For the service, Waymo is adding 500 customized Chrysler Pacifica minivans to its fleet. Waymo has already tested these vehicles, plus other makes and models, on public roads, but only with its employees and contractors as testers. By opening the doors to the general public with a larger fleet, the company will get data on how people experience and use self-driving cars -- and clues on ways to generate revenue from the technology.

Alphabet's Self-Driving Cars To Get Their First Real Riders More | Reply

Alphabet's Self-Driving Cars To Get Their First Real Riders

Comments Filter:
  • What could possibly go wrong?
  • >> clues on ways to generate revenue from the technology

    Step 1: Plaster everything with ads. Include annoying TV screens with loud advertisements.

    Step 2: Install listening devices to tailor ads to match anything the people in the car say.

    Step 3: Install cameras and live-stream babies throwing up, brothers beating on each other and other mundane events to YouTube. Include more ads.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Step 3 might be not be a good idea if customers are making babies while the self-driving car goes around the block 30 times.
      • >> Step 3 might be not be a good idea if customers are making babies while the self-driving car goes around the block 30 times.

        No, they save that stuff for YouTube's Red channel. Maybe they could call it "Fake Taxi"...

  • From TFA:

    Waymo is still moving cautiously. Chosen users for the Phoenix service will sit in passenger seats, and Waymo will put contractor or employee testers in the driver seat -- although Krafcik said the goal is to remove them eventually.

Slashdot Top Deals

Everybody needs a little love sometime; stop hacking and fall in love!

Close