Uber is Getting Serious About Building Real, Honest-To-God Flying Taxis (theverge.com) 45
An anonymous reader shares an article: When Uber first announced its crazy-sounding plan to explore "on-demand urban aviation" -- essentially a network of flying taxis that could be hailed via a smartphone app and flown from rooftop to rooftop -- the company made it clear that it never intended to go it alone. Today, as it kicked off its three-day Elevate conference in Dallas, Texas, the ride-hail company announced a slew of partnerships with cities, aviation manufacturers, real estate, and electric charging companies, in its effort to bring its dream of flying cars a little closer to reality. Uber said it will be teaming up with the governments of Dallas-Fort Worth and Dubai to bring its flying taxis to those cities first. It is also joining forces with real estate firm Hilwood Properties in Dallas-Fort Worth to identify sites where it will build takeoff and landing pads, which Uber calls "vertiports." It has signed contracts (or is in the midst of contract negotiations) with five aircraft manufacturers to work on the design and production of lightweight, electrically powered vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft. And it launched a partnership with an electric charging company called ChargePoint, to develop charging stations for Uber's flying taxis.
The ruling class already use helicopters to travel above the masses for short distance trips.
Only between helipads. This would change that.
You're pretty optimistic about their long-term viability... I'd bet small amounts of shiny coins they'll be bankrupt within 2 years.
Air taxis have been around as long as I can remember and I've even used them a couple times... the problem is there are only so many places they can take off and land safely. Buying up property for landing and take off still means limited destinations and departures and a limited number of vehicles in service. Not to mention the regulations related to flight or how so far they have tried to ignore in their ride sharing program which won't be tolerated by the FAA.
The field of flying cars and electronic drones usually excites me. Most of the ideas are pie-in-the-sky, but by and large I find the field fascinating...
... until they talk about Uber creating flying taxis, then the fascination turns to horror.
New Frontiers in Surge Pricing!
We can't help but notice from your profile data that you would most likely enjoy not plummeting to your death... Accordingly, a considerable fee has been added to the cost of this trip to cover the surge of electricity required to keep you airborne... Have a nice day!
I do think this idea is going to require a whole lot more work than Uber is hoping for, but I don't think it's an impossible problem. It is going to be mostly for the rich, but who knows, maybe it will let some dad get to the hospital in time to see his baby born despite it being rush hour. I'd imagine the
You can't safely operate flying vehicles in close proximity to tall buildings... so we're going to need a lot more rooftop landing pads and better roof access to them.
The reason you can't fly deep within a heavily urban landscape is that buildings make very strong vortices as wind is forced around corners. Yeah, it looks cool in movies when a helicopter comes down Main, but it's not something you want to do if there's anything more than a light breeze. And then there's all the extra obstacles as you get c
Wow. I thought Toronto was small, but Dallas-Fort Worth has a tiny downtown core and a LOT of sprawl. I don't think you'd bother with rooftop landing there, for downtown you'd just land on the outskirts and walk the rest of the way, and everywhere else you'd just use the parking lot for your destination building.
Of course, that's probably why they're talking about doing this there rather than a more dense urban area.
...but Dallas-Fort Worth has a tiny downtown core
It actually has several.
Do you really want to take a ride in flying taxi that's run by a CEO who routinely breaks laws and regulations to get what he want?
So, Uber, the most illegal company in the news this year, full of malware issues, HR issues, surveillance issues, gaming drivers, gaming passengers, stealing money from both, and are they even profitable yet?
Yeah, let's partner with them. Great idea.
Uber Is Getting Serious About Using The Dream Of Real, Honest-To-God Flying Taxis To Suck Money Out Of Investors