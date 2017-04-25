Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


AT&T Brings Fiber To Rich Areas While the Rest Are Stuck On DSL, Study Finds (arstechnica.com) 42

According to a new study from UC Berkeley's Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society, AT&T has been focused on deploying fiber-to-the-home in the higher-income neighborhoods of California, giving wealthy people access to gigabit internet while others are stuck with DSL internet that doesn't even meet state and federal broadband standards. Ars Technica reports: California households with access to AT&T's fiber service have a median income of $94,208, according to "AT&T's Digital Divide in California," in which the Haas Institute analyzed Federal Communications Commission data from June 2016. The study was funded by the Communications Workers of America, an AT&T workers' union that's been involved in contentious negotiations with the company. By contrast, the median household income is $53,186 in California neighborhoods where AT&T provides only DSL, with download speeds typically ranging from 768kbps to 6Mbps. At the low end, that's less than 1 percent of the gigabit speeds offered by AT&T's fiber service. The median income in areas with U-verse VDSL, which ranges from 12Mbps to 75Mbps, is $67,021. In 4.1 million California households, representing 42.8 percent of AT&T's California service area, AT&T's fastest speeds fell short of the federal broadband definition of 25Mbps downloads and 3Mbps uploads, the report said.

  • Corporation wants to make money (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @07:45PM (#54301753)

    who would have tought

  • ATT is NOT a charity (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They'll go where the money is.

    That's the proper way to run a business.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      You mean committing fraud? AT&T has been offered and accepted deal after deal granting them special tax breaks, subsidies,. and some big fat checks, not to mention right of way over other people's property in exchange for not cherry picking the rich neighborhoods. Time for them to pay up.

  • Who exactly is surprised by this? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by tekrat ( 242117 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @07:51PM (#54301777) Homepage Journal

    Rich people also drive Teslas, were the first to have HDTV and before that, the first to have home computers.

  • wouldn't it make sense for them to deploy where people will buy their product especially when it is substantially more expensive product. and with the bonus of monetizing the usage data of high net-worth individuals who are probably a the target demographic of their advertising overlords...

  • Here we go (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Let me guess, gigabit internet is another "right" to which all people must have access. Tax money must be appropriated so in effect rich people will pay for it anyway. Conservatives will decry the higher tax rates and deficit spending, liberals will accuse conservatives of hating the poor.

    The endless circle of American politics. Or more like a death spiral in 3D.

    • The worst part of the whole discussion: It's not a right of the poor to have gigabit speeds. And the rich shouldn't be forced to give up their wealth. There's no easy solution.

      The only solution is for the haves to voluntarily care for the poor - and for have-nots to avoid being covetous assholes that focus on complaining about not getting enough (i.e. the world owes them a living.)

      To help bring that about, both sides would need to come closer together, figuratively and literally. Personalize the whole

  • Is the DSL at least reliable? If so, I'll take it!

    DSL versus fiber versus gerbils carrying pebbles with 1's and 0's on them make diddly squat difference if it's not reliable.

    Damn oligopolies make one have to choose between Dumb and Dumber.

  • News at 11 and you won't believe what we found!!!!!!!!!

  • Why wouldn't they invest where it would be fiscally beneficial to do so? It's a business, not a charity ... Is this some more social justice warrior snowflake baiting?
  • when all fails. power out? DSL. lines down? DSL. my neighbors love me. well, my wife does too, but they love her as well.

  • I was just bitching not more than 2 hours ago about how ATT only has fiber service in the dumpy part of town, but not out here.

    Im not rich, mind you but I live inland on a peninsula of a very large lake, so while I personally am not rich, there's some sickeningly big ass lake houses just down the road

  • There's a semi-good reason (Score:3)

    by Miamicanes ( 730264 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @08:30PM (#54301943)

    With ADSL, you can upgrade one CO and spread the costs among rich AND poor areas. With VDSL2, your meaningful service area is about 1,000 feet... and deploying a new VRAD in an area without existing fiber within a mile or so isn't cheap. Unless they can find enough rich people within a thousand feet who can't get service through an existing VRAD, those poor areas aren't going to get faster service.

    God, it hurts defending AT&T... but even if they were actively benevolent, VDSL2's short range makes it really hard to cost-effectively serve poor areas UNLESS those poor areas have lots of people willing and able to buy premium internet service.

    Going back to the rural electrification argument, yes, you can force the power company to provide you with power almost anywhere adjacent to a public road or right-of-way... but if you decide to build an Aluminum-smelting plant in the middle of nowhere (Aluminum-smelting uses a STAGGERING amount of power), you can't legally (or reasonably) expect the power company to upgrade 100+ miles of wiring for free, even if they WOULD provide you with up to 500A service for free.

    The best way California can get Uverse into poor neighborhoods? Find all the properties in the area owned by the city/county/state due to unpaid liens, and offer one per ~2,000 feet to AT&T for free (waiving those liens) as a neighborhood VRAD site. Most poor areas have vacant properties that can't be sold, because the liens exceed its value. Making some of them available to AT&T as VRAD sites would make it easier for AT&T to justify the cost of deploying 50mbps+ VDSL2 into those areas.

    • They are a massive Corp. They can amortize the costs across all customers. You act like this is a small business.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      You mean in addition to all of the special tax breaks, right of way, and subsidies they have already been given?

  • Wish I could get DSL. Been begging AT&T for fifteen years to install it here in this rural area. So whining about having "only" DSL seems like a first world problem.
  • Here in the San Francisco bay area, AT&T has been running an ad for the last couple months or so on one of those electronic billboards advertising gigabit fiber service. Well, if they're actually offering it somewhere on the peninsula, I have no idea where, because every time I check on their site, they claim it's not yet available in my area, despite the fact that I've seen their trucks running around the area apparently putting up new cabling of some sort. Google seems to have gotten bored with Goog
  • "Throw out the burdensome regulations that shackle corporations that are dying to provide a better internet to all! Especially those regulations that require a modern internet be equal (net neutrality) and available to all - kill 'em! They're standing in the way of profit growth.. I mean, market forces that would provide a faster internet for everyone."

    "Look... Let's be real.. if those nigg&&cough^^cough^^hack$##... poor people could just afford to pay for it, it'd be there already..."

    As much
  • Wealthy areas generally have newer housing which would be easier to service. Older buildings are harder to connect with the last mile of fiber. It is coincidental that the older buildings, on average, are occupied by people with a lower median income. What would be interesting is if instead of using median income to generate the statistics, the age of the infrastructure was used. There will be pockets of expensive old houses which could clarify things. If they get fiber access despite being hard to pro

  • This problem has already been solved by Cooperatives

    But even Cooperatives have trouble. The cost to provision a dwelling for fiber ranges from $3,000 to $12,000 and large fiber build-outs or build-overs are not likely to happen without a government subsidy.

    Verizon FiOS is not building fiber anymore because it just doesn't make economic sense to. Verizon will not see dime one of profit for another 10 years on their FiOS plants. Remember, they cut bait and sold an entire region to Frontier years ago.

    Fiber

