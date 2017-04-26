Windows is Bloated, Thanks to Adobe's Extensible Metadata Platform (bit.ly) 42
An anonymous reader shares a report: Over the weekend, I put together a little tool that scans executable files for PNG images containing useless Adobe Extensible Metadata Platform (XMP) metadata. I ran it against a vanilla Windows 10 image and was surprised that Windows contains a lot of this stuff. Adobe XMP, generally speaking, is an Adobe technology that serializes metadata like titles, internal identifiers, GPS coordinates, and color information into XML and jams it into things, like images. This data can be extremely valuable in some cases but Windows doesn't need or use this stuff. It just eats up disk space and CPU cycles. Thanks to horrible Adobe Photoshop defaults, it's very easy to unknowingly include this metadata in your final image assets. So easy, almost all the images on this site are chock full of it. But you can appreciate my surprise when a bunch of important Windows binaries showed up in my tool.
To be fair, your average Linux distro is pretty fat too. A basic installation of, say Linux Mint, can still run several GB. Granted the default installs of most Linux distros include a fair amount of utility programs and full-blown applications, such as LibreOffice, that Windows does not include.
It is pretty embarrassing for MS to have 40% of an EXE consist of this unnecessary XML code.
Even if it takes no cpu cycles, it is a waste of disk space that could have been used to hold pr0n. Think of the space that could be saved merely by shortening Microsoft to MS everywhere it appears.
5MB in total - Nothing to see here. (Score:4, Informative)
As can be seen from the link in his comment section, the total of wasted space his tool found was 5MB. On a whole windows system, comprising several GB.
Even if his tool didn't just find some false positives, that's basically nothing at all.
Nothing to see here, move along.
Ok, Windows users, the rest of us have been telling you how Windows is a nightmare on many levels for years, nay, decades. If you are shocked about anything Windows 10 does, you have been ignoring the people around you ergo you only have yourself to blame at this point. Stop making excuses and make a clean break from Windows forever.
The couple of kilobytes per file for some XML stream is minuscule and immaterial, a few
megabytes per computer. MS is smart to not step over a dollar to pick up a penny.
The REAL bloat comes from Executable code modules' executable code, lack of a proper package management system for DLL dependencies And keeping around multiple preceding revisions of each library with SXS backups as a system is updated by Windows update, or keeping unnecessary libraries around as software is uninstalled; However, on the
OOXML is also an "ISO standard", and it's both about as standard or useful as Adobe XMP.
...my iPhone keeps running out of space. All of the photos I take with it are storing that dad-gum EXIF data. *sarcasm inserted*
I was very careful to not include links (believe it or not NT supported the equivalent of unix Hard Links and SoftLinks), and also once suspicious duplicates were found - first I sorted by file size, then check-summed duplicate sized files, then matching files got the bytewise comparison - a bytewise comparison was performed to ensure an exact match before naming culprits.
It was always a source of amazement to find the exact same file located in at lea
Looks like we still haven't learned! [snopes.com]
https://imageoptim.com/ [imageoptim.com]
The bloat is so bad that for a long time I had co-workers who only wanted to use GIF because "PNG files are much bigger". They just could not accept that Adobe was the problem until I ran their Photoshop-saved PNGs into ImageOptim, giving us PNG files smaller than the GIF version.