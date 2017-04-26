Maybe Don't Manually Install Windows 10 Creators Update, Says Microsoft (betanews.com) 8
Two weeks after Microsoft started rolling out Windows 10 Creators Update, the company has asked the users to avoid manually installing the major update. A report adds: But why? Because the update is causing problems for users. The first phase of the rollout targeted newer devices -- those most likely to be able to run the OS update with the minimum of problems -- and Microsoft is using the feedback from that first batch of updated systems to decide when to begin the next phase of the rollout. "For example, our feedback process identified a Bluetooth accessory connectivity issue with PCs that use a specific series of Broadcom radios," an executive said.
Why can't Microsoft test the trillions of hardware configurations before releasing an OS update?
.. they could had gotten my usage data.
I'd totally be willing to let them collect SOME data to improve their product assuming they wouldn't pass it on-wards but when they want to log the keyboard and shit (and likely see visited urls, ran programs, get identification data,
..) then no.
Broadcom is a high quality company that is very OSS friendly.
Do yourself a favor and enable "Deferred updates".
That way, you won't be in the "open beta test" pool and won't receive feature updates until some time after release.
Security updates will still go through.
instead of adding useless features such as a 3D paint