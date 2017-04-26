Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Medicine Sci-Fi Technology Science

Will the High-Tech Cities of the Future Be Utterly Lonely? (theweek.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the new-reality dept.
adeelarshad82 writes from a report via The Week: The prospect of cities becoming sentient is "fast becoming the new reality," according to one paper. Take Tel Aviv for example, where everyone over the age of 13 can receive personalized data, such as traffic information, and can access free municipal Wi-Fi in 80 public zones. But in a future where robots sound and objects look increasingly sentient, we might be less inclined to seek out behaviors to abate our loneliness. Indeed, one recent study titled "Products as pals" finds that exposure to or interaction with anthropomorphic products -- which have characteristics of being alive -- partially satisfy our social needs, which means the human-like robots of tomorrow could kill our dwindling urge to be around other humans.

Will the High-Tech Cities of the Future Be Utterly Lonely? More | Reply

Will the High-Tech Cities of the Future Be Utterly Lonely?

Comments Filter:
  • will make it more crowded. lonely is a choice. " i identify as lonely "

  • People are a pain (Score:3)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @08:21PM (#54309823)

    They have their own worldview that doesn't have you at the center. They have their own competing needs and desires.

    Give me a sufficiently complex AI that can be set to be as subservient as I like and I'd absolutely choose a factory build over Nature's own. And I can guarantee you I'm not alone in that.

    AI (if we ever figure it out) is a serious danger to the continuation of our species, and not because it'll result in robots rising up against us. It will simply take our jobs and be our friend while we lay about not breeding new generations of ourselves.

  • In the long term, I don't think we need to worry too much about the human population losing the "urge" to socialize. I suspect such negative trait aspects to be bred out of the population gene pool in a few generations...

    It may be a few lonely generations for a few folks though, but I'm sure computers will take care of that well enough to bridge the gap...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      It's called evolution in action. Those who do not want human companionship are very unlikely to breed, those who want human companionship, especially of the other sex are very likely to breed. Hence not the problem it is made out to be. Unless you use donation and artificial wombs, then what function you are attempting to achieve will be achieved. So the choice really is Planned Parenthood or the Idiocracy.

      Social people will seek social interaction, especially at times of need, so human provided medical se

  • Why would anybody live in a city? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @08:24PM (#54309841)
    I'm in a suburb of San Diego. I have parks, recreation, low traffic (unless I want to get the Sorrento Valley from 7-9 or 4-6). I walk outside my door I have grass, landscaping, little traffic. I can ride my bike pretty much anywhere within my lung capacity.

    I could move to downtown SD and walk to bars, restaurants, the harbor. Why would I want to? I outgrew bars 30 years ago. I can walk in parks here, drive to cheaper restaurants, and the harbor? Phfft. Kevin Faulconer seems hell bent on destroying Seaport Village, and they've already fucked up Anthony's beyond all repair.

  • Because this is *exactly* the situation that will result in the revolution where-upon several advertising and marketing executives will be the first against the wall.

  • I've already replaced most the people I know with very small shell scripts which I then deleted!

    However, the bond between me and my mailman is something that can never be broken. ;)

  • We already have "products as pals". They're known as pets. See, for example, every fucking annoying video on Facebook, Youtube, etc. I for one look forward to something new with the robot pal videos.

  • I believe that in some of his stories, the lack of human contact went to extreme lengths. The wealthy and powerful outer systems had 20,000 robots per person. One story I recall had a woman, removing her gloves and, for the first time in her life, touching another human. I forgot how they managed to reproduce! However maybe they utilized technology for that (see below comment).

    To echo a previous poster who says people are a pain, wasn't it Satre who said "Hell is other people"?

    Although it seems obvious

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tuidjy ( 321055 )

      To echo a previous poster who says people are a pain, wasn't it Satre who said "Hell is other people"?

      Close, it's from a play by Jean-Paul Sartre. By the way, "L'enfer, c'est les autres" is said by a character, and does not exactly mean that other people create Hell, or even that interacting with others is Hell.

      Isn't a bit more complex than that, it has something to do with our self-knowledge being a product of the way we are reflected in the the eyes of others.

      I'm not the one to try to explain it, I've al

  • Not the one with the spooky, wet implied-lesbian who was a puddle of alien liquid. The episode after that.

  • if you are talking about the robots. Yeah, they'll be lonely.

    but if you're talking about the humans, they'll be busy banging their VR pals.

  • one recent study titled "Products as pals" finds that exposure to or interaction with anthropomorphic products -- which have characteristics of being alive -- partially satisfy our social needs, which means the human-like robots of tomorrow could kill our dwindling urge to be around other humans.

    We all might be alone but we won't be lonely. ;)

  • The idea that we are going to have AI or Sentient non-humans is extremely unlikely. We can barely write normal programs that work well and consistently.

Slashdot Top Deals

Stinginess with privileges is kindness in disguise. -- Guide to VAX/VMS Security, Sep. 1984

Close