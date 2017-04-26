Will the High-Tech Cities of the Future Be Utterly Lonely? (theweek.com) 25
adeelarshad82 writes from a report via The Week: The prospect of cities becoming sentient is "fast becoming the new reality," according to one paper. Take Tel Aviv for example, where everyone over the age of 13 can receive personalized data, such as traffic information, and can access free municipal Wi-Fi in 80 public zones. But in a future where robots sound and objects look increasingly sentient, we might be less inclined to seek out behaviors to abate our loneliness. Indeed, one recent study titled "Products as pals" finds that exposure to or interaction with anthropomorphic products -- which have characteristics of being alive -- partially satisfy our social needs, which means the human-like robots of tomorrow could kill our dwindling urge to be around other humans.
increased urbanization of world's population (Score:2)
People are a pain (Score:3)
They have their own worldview that doesn't have you at the center. They have their own competing needs and desires.
Give me a sufficiently complex AI that can be set to be as subservient as I like and I'd absolutely choose a factory build over Nature's own. And I can guarantee you I'm not alone in that.
AI (if we ever figure it out) is a serious danger to the continuation of our species, and not because it'll result in robots rising up against us. It will simply take our jobs and be our friend while we lay about not breeding new generations of ourselves.
lack of socialization: evolutionary disadvange (Score:2)
In the long term, I don't think we need to worry too much about the human population losing the "urge" to socialize. I suspect such negative trait aspects to be bred out of the population gene pool in a few generations...
It may be a few lonely generations for a few folks though, but I'm sure computers will take care of that well enough to bridge the gap...
It's called evolution in action. Those who do not want human companionship are very unlikely to breed, those who want human companionship, especially of the other sex are very likely to breed. Hence not the problem it is made out to be. Unless you use donation and artificial wombs, then what function you are attempting to achieve will be achieved. So the choice really is Planned Parenthood or the Idiocracy.
Social people will seek social interaction, especially at times of need, so human provided medical se
Why would anybody live in a city? (Score:4, Insightful)
I could move to downtown SD and walk to bars, restaurants, the harbor. Why would I want to? I outgrew bars 30 years ago. I can walk in parks here, drive to cheaper restaurants, and the harbor? Phfft. Kevin Faulconer seems hell bent on destroying Seaport Village, and they've already fucked up Anthony's beyond all repair.
Damn, you beat me to it!
Share and Enjoy (Score:2)
Because this is *exactly* the situation that will result in the revolution where-upon several advertising and marketing executives will be the first against the wall.
You have greatly overestimated your value! (Score:2)
I've already replaced most the people I know with very small shell scripts which I then deleted!
However, the bond between me and my mailman is something that can never be broken.
Hate to break it to them... (Score:2)
Isaac Asimov wrote stories about this (Score:2)
I believe that in some of his stories, the lack of human contact went to extreme lengths. The wealthy and powerful outer systems had 20,000 robots per person. One story I recall had a woman, removing her gloves and, for the first time in her life, touching another human. I forgot how they managed to reproduce! However maybe they utilized technology for that (see below comment).
To echo a previous poster who says people are a pain, wasn't it Satre who said "Hell is other people"?
Although it seems obvious
To echo a previous poster who says people are a pain, wasn't it Satre who said "Hell is other people"?
Close, it's from a play by Jean-Paul Sartre. By the way, "L'enfer, c'est les autres" is said by a character, and does not exactly mean that other people create Hell, or even that interacting with others is Hell.
Isn't a bit more complex than that, it has something to do with our self-knowledge being a product of the way we are reflected in the the eyes of others.
I'm not the one to try to explain it, I've al
Borrowing ideas from recent Dr Who (Score:2)
That depends (Score:1)
if you are talking about the robots. Yeah, they'll be lonely.
but if you're talking about the humans, they'll be busy banging their VR pals.
No. (Score:2)
We all might be alone but we won't be lonely.
Sentient (Score:2)