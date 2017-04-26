Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Medicine Sci-Fi Technology Science

Will the High-Tech Cities of the Future Be Utterly Lonely? (theweek.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the new-reality dept.
adeelarshad82 writes from a report via The Week: The prospect of cities becoming sentient is "fast becoming the new reality," according to one paper. Take Tel Aviv for example, where everyone over the age of 13 can receive personalized data, such as traffic information, and can access free municipal Wi-Fi in 80 public zones. But in a future where robots sound and objects look increasingly sentient, we might be less inclined to seek out behaviors to abate our loneliness. Indeed, one recent study titled "Products as pals" finds that exposure to or interaction with anthropomorphic products -- which have characteristics of being alive -- partially satisfy our social needs, which means the human-like robots of tomorrow could kill our dwindling urge to be around other humans.

Will the High-Tech Cities of the Future Be Utterly Lonely? More | Reply

Will the High-Tech Cities of the Future Be Utterly Lonely?

Comments Filter:
  • will make it more crowded. lonely is a choice. " i identify as lonely "

  • They have their own worldview that doesn't have you at the center. They have their own competing needs and desires.

    Give me a sufficiently complex AI that can be set to be as subservient as I like and I'd absolutely choose a factory build over Nature's own. And I can guarantee you I'm not alone in that.

    AI (if we ever figure it out) is a serious danger to the continuation of our species, and not because it'll result in robots rising up against us. It will simply take our jobs and be our friend while we lay

  • In the long term, I don't think we need to worry too much about the human population losing the "urge" to socialize. I suspect such negative trait aspects to be bred out of the population gene pool in a few generations...

    It may be a few lonely generations for a few folks though, but I'm sure computers will take care of that well enough to bridge the gap...

  • I'm in a suburb of San Diego. I have parks, recreation, low traffic (unless I want to get the Sorrento Valley from 7-9 or 4-6). I walk outside my door I have grass, landscaping, little traffic. I can ride my bike pretty much anywhere within my lung capacity.

    I could move to downtown SD and walk to bars, restaurants, the harbor. Why would I want to? I outgrew bars 30 years ago. I can walk in parks here, drive to cheaper restaurants, and the harbor? Phfft. Kevin Faulconer seems hell bent on destroyi

  • Because this is *exactly* the situation that will result in the revolution where-upon several advertising and marketing executives will be the first against the wall.

Slashdot Top Deals

Any given program will expand to fill available memory.

Close