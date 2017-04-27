Facebook Pledges To Crack Down on Government-led Misinformation Campaigns (theverge.com) 33
Facebook is pressing its enforcement against what it calls "information operations" -- bad actors who use the platform to spread fake news and false propaganda. From a report: The company, which published a report on the subject today, defines these operations as government-led campaigns -- or those from organized "non-state actors" -- to promote lies, sow confusion and chaos among opposing political groups, and destabilize movements in other countries. The goal of these operations, the report says, is to manipulate public opinion and serve geopolitical ends. The actions go beyond the posting of fake news stories. The 13-page report specifies that fake news can be motivated by a number of incentives, but that it becomes part of a larger information operation when its coupled with other tactics and end goals. Facebook says these include friend requests sent under false names to glean more information about the personal networks of spying targets and hacking targets, the boosting of false or misleading stories through mass "liking" campaigns, and the creation propaganda groups. The company defines these actions as "targeted data collection," "false amplification," and "content creation." Facebook plans to target these accounts by monitoring for suspicious activity, like bursts of automated actions on the site, to enact mass banning of accounts.
Ah yes, Facebook (Score:3, Funny)
That paragon of integrity.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. One thing I was wondering - does this mean that they'll become an online arm of the 'RESIST' movement, or does it mean that they'll stand up to actual international thuggish regimes, like North Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pali Authority, et al?
Re: (Score:2)
We could get the best of both worlds and have it be all of the above.
Squirrel! (Score:1)
Does my subject need any commentary?
About time (Score:2)
So what exactly will they do to prevent misinformation spread by the 50 US governments (federal and all 50 states)?
Those are by far the worst spreaders world wide by a wide margin. Past highlights which have been all proven to be false are especially all war related news from 120 years ago up to today. Every single one of them, from "Remember the Maine!", to Gulf of Tonkin, to babies in incubators, responsibility to protect, WMDs, sarin, etc.
Lies, more lies, US government.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah because other world governments never distort facts to justify their agendas.
Until they receive a order from the CIA (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, they are going to cut taxes and not cut spending and the US citizenry will not have their currency debased by monetary inflation. Truth-o-Meter: Very Truthy!
Sounds exciting (Score:2)
Millions of voices crying out suddenly silenced
illuminati confirmed! (Score:2)
False sense of security (Score:2)
I fear that a generation of people will grow-up thinking that Facebook is the ultimate source of accurate information since it automatically does all these things to cull fake news. It's good that they do this, but it might create a false sense of security among the gullible.
Re: (Score:1)
In Germany they have seen what can happen when a lot of ordinary people are drivven over the edge by economic disaster after a lost war (WW1). Because the current administrations want to repeat that with their globalist doctrine they want to suppress free speech to prevent revolt. However, in the internet era that has become nearly impossible.
Would this move would have prevented the IRAQ war? (Score:2, Interesting)
I will never forget the then Secretary of State saying IRAQ had WMDs, leading to a war that has killed thousands and sown seeds of mayhem in Iraq.
They were not done. They then attacked one of the most prosperous Arab countries (read Libya).
They now have Syria in their sight...again to destabilize.
Whether this would have stopped the meaningless carnage I what I do not know.
I have not been a friend of FB, but they have my full support in this effort.
Is it how you call Propaganda these days ? (Score:1)
Alternate facts, Government-led Misinformation Campaigns. When we get so used to talk through euphemisms, we are getting dangerously close to an Orwellian world. I think it is time to name the Trump administration bullshit for what it really is. Propaganda.
Re: (Score:1)
The Trump administration, and every previous administration. And every administration of every government across the globe, worldwide. And every administration of each of those governments since their inception. Every government ever puts out propaganda and bullshit.
Your user ID is low enough that I can't possibly believe that you're just now, in 2017, coming to the realization that governments are all-propaganda-all-the-time. Do you expect people who want to control you to be forthcoming and honest about t
Good start! (Score:2)
But let us know when they also crack down on private lead misinformation campaigns.