Facebook Pledges To Crack Down on Government-led Misinformation Campaigns (theverge.com) 5
Facebook is pressing its enforcement against what it calls "information operations" -- bad actors who use the platform to spread fake news and false propaganda. From a report: The company, which published a report on the subject today, defines these operations as government-led campaigns -- or those from organized "non-state actors" -- to promote lies, sow confusion and chaos among opposing political groups, and destabilize movements in other countries. The goal of these operations, the report says, is to manipulate public opinion and serve geopolitical ends. The actions go beyond the posting of fake news stories. The 13-page report specifies that fake news can be motivated by a number of incentives, but that it becomes part of a larger information operation when its coupled with other tactics and end goals. Facebook says these include friend requests sent under false names to glean more information about the personal networks of spying targets and hacking targets, the boosting of false or misleading stories through mass "liking" campaigns, and the creation propaganda groups. The company defines these actions as "targeted data collection," "false amplification," and "content creation." Facebook plans to target these accounts by monitoring for suspicious activity, like bursts of automated actions on the site, to enact mass banning of accounts.
So what exactly will they do to prevent misinformation spread by the 50 US governments (federal and all 50 states)?
Those are by far the worst spreaders world wide by a wide margin. Past highlights which have been all proven to be false are especially all war related news from 120 years ago up to today. Every single one of them, from "Remember the Maine!", to Gulf of Tonkin, to babies in incubators, responsibility to protect, WMDs, sarin, etc.
Lies, more lies, US government.
