Why Elon Musk Doesn't Like Flying Cars
boley1 quotes Business Insider: According to Elon Musk, the main challenges with flying cars are that they'll be noisy and generate lots of wind because of the downward force required to keep them in the air. Plus, there's an anxiety factor. "Let's just say if something is flying over your head...that is not an anxiety-reducing situation," he said. "You don't think to yourself 'Well, I feel better about today. You're thinking 'Is it going to come off and guillotine me as it comes flying past?'"
The real reason Elon Musk wouldn't want flying cars is because his [SECRET!] boyfriend Jeff Bezos would actually have to fly the car due to FAA regulations.
The real reason is because Elon is boring.
He also doesn't like them because his company, The Boring Company, wants to provide a competing transportation solution.
He also doesn't like them because people will report on that, and then people will talk about his boring company. It's extremely profitable dislike.
On the other hand, I agree with him. Adding more air traffic is inefficient at best.
On the third hand, there's probably plenty of places where tunnels won't work. That's not a reason not to build tunnels where they will work, but we still need something which handles those situations. I still like elevated PRT.
Look at all the anti vehicle protection round publ (Score:3)
If flying cars are available the defenses will be useless.
They already are, if that's what you mean by useless. It's already possible to practice flying in simulation, then get some manuals and learn how to actually start up a plane, then stroll onto an airfield someplace and steal one since so many of them have basically no security.
You won't be allowed to control a flying taxi manually, and they will be totally dependent on their computers to fly so you're not going to be trivially overriding them from inside the cockpit.
If flying cars are available the defenses will be useless.
Naw, the flying cars won't work well enough to be a security problem.
Seriously, You're absolutely correct. I expect that once the problem becomes apparent, the use of Personal Air Vehicles will be SEVERELY restricted. Might still be some usage for taxis and delivery services -- if the vehicles can be made safe enough, if they can't land on people, and can really be kept out of restricted areas including military bases, public areas, parks, etc, etc, etc.
Is that what he really thinks when he sees a flying bus (aka airplane)? An anxious panic, "That thing's going to come off and guilotine me as it comes flying past!"?
If so, I recommend therapy.
Most airplanes are circumscribed to landing and taking off in special areas called airports and their use is highly regulated. That diminishes somewhat the worries people have of seeing their neighbors (who they've seen driving into trees and parked cars) attempting to master flight.
The assumptions involved in your post:
1) Flying cars would be allowed to just take off and land wherever they want.
2) People would be manually piloting them.
I don't know where you're getting your concept of flying cars, but none of the flying car advocates I've ever heard from advocate for either of those things.
The assumptions involved in your post:
1) Flying cars would be allowed to just take off and land wherever they want.
They wouldn't be all that useful if they weren't allowed to take off and land from vastly more locations than airplanes currently are.
The assumption is that if flying cars were common, there would be vastly more locations. As they basically function like helicopters (in most conceptions - VTOL), they need only something equivalent to a helipad, not an airport. Which is much cheaper and smaller footprint than an airport.
To get to the point of allowing takeoff and landing from, say, a driveway, you'd have to have a long track record of excellent proven safety, and levels of noise reduction that current technology doesn't yet support. It's
He does have a point in that anything owned and operated by the general public tends to be maintained to a lower standard than anything owned and operated in an industry which has rigorous maintenance standards and penalties for not following them, such as the airline industry...
Even with private aircraft and pilots, the pre-flight walk rounds can take more time than the flight - precisely because it is necessary to ensure some level of safety.
That is what terrifies me about the flying car concept - all the
He does have a point in that anything owned and operated by the general public tends to be maintained to a lower standard than anything owned and operated in an industry which has rigorous maintenance standards and penalties for not following them, such as the airline industry...
Nobody is trying to sell flying cars to the mass public- yet? I hope not, too. The flying cars which will actually be overhead any time soon will all belong to corporations, possibly the ride"sharing" companies, maybe taxi companies. Maybe Google, or Amazon, who knows.
Even with private aircraft and pilots, the pre-flight walk rounds can take more time than the flight - precisely because it is necessary to ensure some level of safety.
Well, it's going to be a whole lot less necessary with aircraft which resemble nothing so much as a scaled up R/C quadcopter. Presumably most of them will be at least octocopters, with at least one design which is supposedly going to be in the
So your concept is that something statistically likely to crash and injure people would be approved by regulators, rather than manufacturers being forced to prove reliability in real-world usage conditions before being granted approval?
Yes, because that would totally be approved by federal regulators, and there's no way to reduce aircraft noise.
the general public dont need flying cars (Score:5, Interesting)
You're right. However, autonomous cars are almost certainly going to happen, albeit after a longer delay than most folks think. Once the problems of navigation in two dimensions are routinely handled by hardware and software, extending the sensors and computer control to three dimensions probably won't be that big a deal.
I think other issues like safety, maintenance, insurance, security might be a bigger problem than driver skill. Hopefully none of the latter will be needed, otherwise no structure or liv
Yes, because when people talk about flying cars, they totally mean manual piloting.
Um...
I also wonder why a man that is willing to hype sending people to their deaths in a canister fired toward Mars gets anxiety thinking about flying cars.
... it is just a matter of time before someone ships himself instead of 100kg of Amazon purchases.
My fear would be 16 year old neighbor getting his flying car permit, I see Elon's point. Howeve,r a personal drone that appears to be as safe as some of these self driving cars are on the way to becoming would get people over the fear factor.
As for the noise, at least it will be short lived, unlike the neighbor's lawn mower that I'm listening to now.
The problem with flying cars is... well they are flying. Which means they are in the air over our heads all the time. When a normal car malfunctions it is only traveling in two dimensial space and on a designated road, which means the damage is minimal given the cirumstances. When a flying car malfunctions he will not only crash into other flying cars in the same two dimensial space he will also fall in the third dimension and on other flying cars below him creating a cascading disaster and they will fall onto buildings, bridges, schools, stadiums e.t.c.
The only way flying cars will be a reality is that if they are treated exactly like airplanes, with all the pilot training, monitoring and security measures that comes with that or they will have their own "sky roads" which they follow, but in that case the point of flying cars are greatly reduced.
More succinctly -- Broken Cars STOP. Broken Aircraft DROP
I agree, but not for the same reasons as Musk (Score:2)
I am a major skeptic about the whole flying-car idea. For many reasons, but not the same reasons as Musk.
Here, I am disagreeing with one of Musk's points out of technical nit-pickery, but I DO agree with his overall conclusion that flying cars are not the right answer to personal transportation.
I agree they will be noisy. That will never be fully solved. (And expensive and unsafe, but that's off topic.)
But, Musk's wind objection -- I just don't buy it.
Yes, aircraft generate lift by displacing air downwar