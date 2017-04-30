Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Australia Wants ISPs To Protect Customers From Viruses

Posted by EditorDavid from the policing-the-internet dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Sopho's Naked Security blog: In a column in The West Australian, Dan Tehan, Australia's cybersecurity minister, wrote: "Just as we trust banks to hold our money, just as we trust doctors with our health, in a digital age we need to be able to trust telecommunications companies to protect our information from threats." A companion news article in the same newspaper cited Tehan as arguing that "the onus is on telecommunications companies to develop products to stop their customers being infected with viruses"...

Tehan's government roles include assisting the prime minister on cybersecurity, so folks throughout Australia perked up when he said all this. However, it's not clear if there's an actual plan behind Tehan's observations -- or if there is, whether it will be backed by legal mandates... Back home in Australia, some early reactions to the possibility of any new government interference weren't kind. In iTWire, Sam Varghese said, "Dan Tehan has just provided the country with adequate reasons as to why he should not be allowed anywhere near any post that has anything to do with online security."
The West Australian also reports Australia's prime minister met telecommunications companies this week, "where he delivered the message the Government expected them to do more to shut dodgy sites and scams," saying the government will review current legislation to "remove any roadblocks that may be preventing the private sector and government from delivering such services."

  • Ha! Good luck with that!
  • Actually a friend of mine got their internet shut off this week because of an apparent infection. According to their ISP, they have a botnet active. They inquired what's a botnet and how to get rid of it. ISP said it was their problem to fix. My friend then replied they have unlimited data so who cares. After that call, I got a call to fix. Thanx ISP!

  • In a world... (Score:3)

    by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @01:44PM (#54329383)
    In a world where ISPs filter viruses for you, every user EXPECTS the ISP to do the protecting, and takes no precautions themselves. This leads to lazy netizens who cry foul at ever little thing. Instead, I say protect yourself. Run a firewall. Don't open ports unless you KNOW WHAT THE HELL YOU'RE DOING!

    • Hows an isp going to detect a virus without inspecting the content of your incoming data?
      Should we want an isp to snoop on everything we do online?

      Virus protection now thats just an excuse.

  • M$ and apple with pay big bucks to lock out linux

  • Another analogy (Score:3)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @01:49PM (#54329413)
    It's akin to asking doctors to protect you from STDs. Technically they can. Practically you wouldn't want that. A doctor in your bedroom. Overseeing every intercourse you have.

    • It's akin to asking the telephone company to protect you from scams. Nice in theory, but impossible to do in practice.

    • Practically you wouldn't want that. A doctor in your bedroom. Overseeing every intercourse you have.

      That would depend if the doctor in question is: 1) female (for me), 2) good looking (IMO), and 3) involved in the activity.

  • 'Trust', indeed (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I don't 'trust' my bank to hold my money. I audit my accounts with them every month to be sure they don't make a 'mistake'.
    I don't 'trust' doctors; I do my own research, especially when they tell me something that I don't think is in my best interests, or that just plain doesn't make sense.
    I don't 'trust' my government, I question what it's doing all the time, and will speak up if I see something unjust, or just plain dumb, being dumb -- because *I* am not dumb.
    I sure as hell don't trust my ISP, or any I
  • if every file had to be scanned for viruses prior to being downloaded/uploaded, that sort of system would make a 56k dialup look fast
  • to build better and more secure operating systems? thats where the problem really is, if the operating systems and their applications used to access the internet were secure then the problem would be solved, asking the ISPs to do this would slow the internet speeds down to a really slow crawl
  • Whether this is supposed to refer to the landmass (unlikely) or the political entity, one particular subset of the idiot-fucks that presume it's their business to force their opinions and values onto millions of other people does not constitute 'Australia'. And why would anyone care about what these notoriously technologically inept parasites opine about this subject?

  • Some ISPs already provide anti-viruses to the customer for an extra fee, like mine does. The only catch it is only windows compatible. I got the feature removed since they were charging me for something I couldn't use.

    As for detecting viruses in an encrypted transport layer, at the ISP, then good luck with that.

