Transportation Businesses

E-Commerce Is Clogging City Streets With Delivery Trucks

Posted by EditorDavid from the send-in-the-drones dept.
The Atlantic's CityLab describes "a massive surge in deliveries to residential dwellings...creating a traffic nightmare." An anonymous reader quotes their report: While truck traffic currently represents about 7% of urban traffic in American cities, it bears a disproportionate congestion cost of $28 billion, or about 17% of the total U.S. congestion costs, in wasted hours and gas. Cities, struggling to keep up with the deluge of delivery drivers, are seeing their curb space and streets overtaken by double-parked vehicles, to say nothing of the bonus pollution and roadwear produced thanks to a surfeit of Amazon Prime orders... Often, the box trucks will double-park in a two-lane street if there's no loading zone to pull into, snarling traffic behind them... "The streets were not designed for that kind of activity," says Alison Conway, an assistant professor of civil engineering at the City College of New York.

Scott Kubly, director of the Seattle Department of Transportation, says "With the volume of deliveries, ticketing isn't effective for us in terms of managing the street. UPS and FedEx will just negotiate a lump sum payment for all the tickets they get instead of fighting every ticket"... In 2011 in Washington, D.C., UPS alone received just shy of 32,000 tickets. Instead of adjudicating each ticket, many large cities will strike agreements or introduce programs through which delivery companies can pay off all tickets in one swoop.
The article points out online retails sales have grown 15% every year this decade in the U.S. -- calling it the other side of the "retail apocalypse" that's killing brick-and-mortar stores.

  • "Park wherever you want, boys - it's already paid for!"

    • Re:And the "unexpected" consequence is... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @05:19PM (#54330289)

      "Park wherever you want, boys - it's already paid for!"

      I work in Seattle. I rarely drive, though - I take transit (mostly the Sounder and Link light rail nowadays; but I rode busses a lot before). Generally speaking, I have little sympathy for people who insist on driving into the city all the time.

      Having said that - I think the cities' arguments here are disingenuous. Over the past 15-20 years, Seattle has intentionally gone on a "parking diet" for various reasons (creating bike lane space; explicitly trying to force people onto transit; etc.). There is now far less roadside parking than there was 20-30 years ago, despite the growth the city has seen... and I doubt Seattle is the only city that has made these choices.

      So if Seattle has a problem with UPS and FedEx drivers double-parking and blocking traffic, it's likely a problem they've created themselves.

  • 1 truck, better than 20+ shoppers... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @03:51PM (#54329971)

    As a cheap-skate, before the age of reliable internet shopping, sometimes I'd go to a shop 5 times before any significant purchase.

    Now, most of that browsing is done online. plenty of folks still go for the 'mall experience', but I'd say that for every truck winding down the alleys, you're avoiding a much larger number of folks routing to a set of shops, then back.

    In terms of road damage, the single truck likely does slightly more wear over time (more weight at once, worse than many smaller weights), but in terms of congestion, the truck is going to be spending much less overall time on the main roads every day, than the shoppers would.

    But really, are we actually going back to "is the internet bad for our shared resources" discussions?

    Far too late to put that genie back in the bottle - it's granting too many important wishes to go back now.

    Ryan Fenton

    • Re:1 truck, better than 20+ shoppers... (Score:4, Informative)

      by Wookie Monster ( 605020 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @03:59PM (#54330005)
      The problem here is that a delivery truck will make a stop in the middle of a street not meant for that activity, but a shopper in a car will find a parking spot already designed for that. As we shift to an economy where goods are delivered directly by truck, the traffic infrastructure needs to adapt.

      • Re:1 truck, better than 20+ shoppers... (Score:4, Interesting)

        by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:39PM (#54330137)

        The problem here is that a delivery truck will make a stop in the middle of a street not meant for that activity

        They need to make their deliveries. I think if the cities are upset about it, they should crack down more on trucks stopping in the middle of the street. Stop issuing cheap tickets, and start issuing expensive ones like $250 per incident, increase the ticket fine per company AND per vehicle based on the number of incidents, And stop negotiating bulk deals.

        If unpaid tickets for a company exceeds $2,000, then boot and tow any vehicle owned by their company seen on sight..

        When property owners can't get their stuff delivered, they'll make changes to their property, so the trucks have someplace to park that is not in the public right of way.

        • Re:1 truck, better than 20+ shoppers... (Score:5, Insightful)

          by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @05:23PM (#54330303)

          When property owners can't get their stuff delivered, they'll make changes to their property, so the trucks have someplace to park that is not in the public right of way.

          I'd be curious to hear how you think that could happen in an actual city, where businesses are not in stand-alone buildings and their only exposure is a few feet of city-owned sidewalk.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by PPH ( 736903 )

            Alleys and loading docks. Make the mandatory in city codes. It will take some time, but eventually, every building will include an off-street space for trucks.

            <rant> What about those stinking auto dealers? How can I get a business/development permit for an outfit whose primary function is to take multiple deliveries of large goods from even larger trucks. And then say "Nope. I'm not even going to pave a little strip at the back of my property for the trucks to pull in. I'll just have them park and unload in the middle of the city street."

          • One approach is to have "delivery points" spaced about two blocks apart. These can be in stores (preferably ones with late hours), or street-accessible boxes. Packages are left at the delivery points, rather than to every individual's door. This worked well when I lived in an apartment complex. Packages were delivered to the office, not to every apartment, so the delivery trucks weren't cluttering up the streets. In fact, they had dedicated parking spots at the office for deliveries.

            If the trucks are d

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by bongey ( 974911 )

          You are forgetting that Washington DC politicians basically everyone uses fedex and ups. Hell even the post office stops in the street.

        • When property owners can't get their stuff delivered, they'll make changes to their property, so the trucks have someplace to park that is not in the public right of way.

          That's very unlikely. What is far more likely is that delivery companies will simply increase shipping charges to those cities to compensate. Then, when voting taxpayers find out that their costs are far higher than in more logically run cities, the officials that followed your advice lose their jobs at the next election.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            Put lockers at regular intervals along roads. Or get delivery companies to support the lockers you can already buy for your house. They are basically lockable boxes that open with an electronic key like a bar code (e.g. time based shared code). Some have scales built in so they can tell if anything was removed or swapped.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mysidia ( 191772 )

            What is far more likely is that delivery companies will simply increase shipping charges to those cities to compensate.

            When taxpayers complain, this is likely to result in ordinances being passed prohibiting the shipping company from charging a rate higher than the prevalent rate to people with an address while conducting their delivery business in city limits, or with a destination address inside their city. They'll probably create a new tax, figure the tax to be the amount on the difference in shipp

        • When property owners can't get their stuff delivered, they'll make changes to their property, so the trucks have someplace to park that is not in the public right of way.

          That assumes the people who can't get their stuff delivered are property owners, as opposed to tenants. And it assumes that property owner will make changes to their property costing anywhere from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands (if it's even possible at all) to provide parking for delivery vehicles. Or, in other other words, y

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mysidia ( 191772 )

            And it assumes that property owner will make changes to their property costing anywhere from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands

            The property owners will find a way to accommodate the delivery companies, Otherwise they will wind up losing their tenants and being unable to rent out the property; if it will cost them more $$$ than the cost to carve out a parking space, the owner will obviously find a way....

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          All that will happen is smarter companies will redesign their delivery methods, this to substantially reduce the size of required final end point delivery vehicles. It boils down to how many, how large and how far apart are their distribution centres for package handling. This affects size of runs and how much each truck has to deliver. The old delivery model as practised by postal services is way ahead, where as newer models run by for profits are really bad (low capital cost but really poorly run and more

      • The problem here is that a delivery truck will make a stop in the middle of a street not meant for that activity, but a shopper in a car will find a parking spot already designed for that. As we shift to an economy where goods are delivered directly by truck, the traffic infrastructure needs to adapt.

        Not sure how it works where you live, but trucks deliver to warehouses and vans deliver to houses. I've bought tons of stuff online and the delivery guy comes in a van about the same size of a car. And he parks in the driveway for 30 seconds rather than taking up an entire 15 square metres of land for hours on end. If you multiply that by the hundreds of parcels he delivers, there is thousands of square metres of expensive city land being freed up by people choosing to buy online instead of at the mall.
        Whe

    • In terms of road damage, the single truck likely does slightly more wear over time (more weight at once, worse than many smaller weights) [...]

      Actually (and unfortunately), road wear is proportional to the fourth power of the axle weight. Double the vehicle weight, do sixteen times the damage.

  • Still cheaper than if everybody drove to get stuff (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The delivery truck makes many stops per route. An individual shopper makes just one stop and needs a parking space.

    • Uh...so does the truck. That's sort of the issue here--trucks blocking the street while delivering packages.

  • Drone truck deliveries (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DigiShaman ( 671371 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:07PM (#54330031) Homepage

    It's far more efficient to have a single loaded truck provided multiple deliveries at once to an entire apartment/building complex. But for the suburbs, drone delivery might be more efficient if a single truck made the finally drop-off with drones. Sort of like a mobile drone carrier where you might have two or more simultaneous drone launches, drop off, then fly back to the truck where a recharge occurs automatically while docked inside.

  • Moving the congestion around- not new congestion (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Maxo-Texas ( 864189 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:13PM (#54330049)

    When retail stores were in downtown areas, there was tremendous congestion when people went to shop.

    When they moved around to different malls, there was still a lot of congestion around the strip centers and malls (as recently as the 90s, I remember waiting thru 15-20 minutes of traffic to get into the parking lot.

    Now, I bought and paid for 5 products on amazon- I didn't drive- I didn't consume gas- I didn't contribute to congestion on the roads- I didn't get into a car accident, and my car wasn't damaged in the parking lot.

    Say 20 consumers shopping personally consume 400 minutes of road time-- 20 shoppers delivery shopping consume 40 minutes of road time.

    The problem is the parking infrastructure will need to adapt.

    There was a time when we had a mail box at every house. Now, a lot of places have 1 mail box.

    Perhaps we'll end up with a big centralized delivery hub for each block. Perhaps a designated parking area for delivery vehicles.

    Amazon is looking into drones.

    In any case, it's not a problem in my neighborhood yet. They pull up, drop off stuff. The road is constricted but not blockded at any time. Then they leave within 2-3 minutes. This may be more of a problem for high rise condos or apartment buildings than residential neighborhoods.
     

  • old problems (Score:5, Informative)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <kepler1 AT hotmail DOT com> on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:15PM (#54330051)
    You know, in ancient Rome and even outlying territories, they had worked out that commercial deliveries had to be restricted to certain hours to make things manageable. You would think we would um, take advantage of proven techniques like that?

    • had to be restricted to certain hours

      What good is my prime membership if I have to wait! My taxes paid for those roads so everyone else can put up. /sarcasm (i'm not home anyway)

    • You know, in ancient Rome and even outlying territories, they had worked out that commercial deliveries had to be restricted to certain hours to make things manageable. You would think we would um, take advantage of proven techniques like that?

      We do where I live. Catch up...

  • I have an idea! (Score:5, Funny)

    by pipingguy ( 566974 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:22PM (#54330071)
    Solution: super-long-range package catapults.
  • Packages are delivered to the Amazon Locker at the 7-11 down the street or to my post office box. Anything delivered to my apartment will walk off before I get home.

  • Seattle is where both Amazon and UPS were founded. What is he complaining about?

  • The problem is called "city" (Score:4, Informative)

    by johanw ( 1001493 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @04:58PM (#54330209)

    or, more appropriately, "anthill". Too many people cramped together in too little space cause traffic jams. Either live with it or move to a less populated area.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      Um, no. Traffic jams are caused by too many cars on the road at the same time, not too many people. If all those people were in buses, the roads would be almost empty [humantransit.org].

      And it isn't population density that puts all those cars on the road, it's parking space density, which is pretty much the opposite of population density. Most cars on the road at any given time are traveling from one parking space to another, so the way to get rid of cars is the same as the way to get rid of pigeons: eliminate places for them

  • No Enforcement? (Score:3)

    by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Sunday April 30, 2017 @05:54PM (#54330425) Homepage Journal

    Why are these trucks double-parked and blocking traffic? Why aren't the police enforcing the traffic laws?

    That would both encourage more efficient delivery methods and take up some of the time they spend locking up kids for having a joint in their pocket, so it sounds like win-win.

    Who's getting paid?

    • As the post says. The failure is that they don't hurt the delivery people enough.

    • Why are these trucks double-parked and blocking traffic?

      Because there's no space to make a delivery

      Why aren't the police enforcing the traffic laws?

      They are. To the full extent of the law these people are being handed fines just like anyone else would get.

      Who's getting paid?

      The council. It says so right in the summary that the companies pay all fines in bulk as just a cost of doing business.

  • There will be a single payer system that will deliver to everyone. They'll call it something clever, like "United States Postal Service." They'll organize delivery areas and rationalize it so that only one delivery person needs visit every street every day. No congestion. Predictable delivery.

    Seriously, this seems to have become a "problem" with the Amazon doing it's own deliveries. I see more generic white vans with Amazon logos than I do Fedex or UPS trucks.

    What I don't get is why it wouldn't make mo

  • not delivering during business hours?

    You know, most people have things called "jobs" (it's why they're called "business hours"), so they're not home then anyway.

    I would personally love to have expensive packages delivered when I'm home, and have the driver actually wait for me to get to the door to take them.

  • Everyone who, over the past year or two, has balked, laughed at, or ignored at the thought of drone-based package delivery can now stare blankly into the inevitable future. Ecommerce companies saw this coming. The first one there will absolutely crush their competition.

  • In many cities not only are the streets not designed but everything about the city seems as if no intelligence at all was every applied to designing much of anything. What we really see in cities is an elderly quagmire to which additions upon additions are heaped into the web creating an ever worse situation. Whether it is a tiny box of candy or a huge new sofa it is overwhelmingly obvious that one would need space for deliveries to be accommodated even when a horse drawn wagon arrived with that sofa.

  • The delivery vans and trucks will be on routes, stop only where they need to deliver (or a central point for multiple deliveries).
    Unlike the random hopping of consumers all fighting for premium parking while scraping for the Best Deal they can, burning parking money and fuel, which eats into their budget for spending...

    Seems like an interesting trade-off to me...

  • The Trump Presidency, OTOH....

