Microsoft Unveils Windows 10 S, an Education Edition Limited To Windows Store Apps

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new edition of its latest operating system: Windows 10 S. Available on first-party and third-party hardware -- Microsoft will be releasing its own Windows 10 S device and will also let manufacturers sell their own -- Windows 10 S is a streamlined edition of Windows 10 aimed at the education market. From a report: "We really are working hard to deliver the best platform for education, for students of all ages and school districts of all devices," said Joe Belfiore, corporate vice president in Microsoft's operating systems group, about the new Windows 10 S release. The main way that Windows 10 S differs from the other editions is that it can only run apps from the Windows Store. That includes Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps and Win32 apps that Microsoft has approved into its app store. The goal is to avoid the problems of traditional Win32 apps that often run in the background and push their own updates. Microsoft wants to stop apps from hooking into the boot and sign-in process to handle all their own updates, which in turn slows down startup time. Windows Store can take care of this today, but Windows 10 S makes it the only way to install and update apps. As a result, Microsoft hopes Windows 10 S will be able to offer faster sign-in times and better battery life. This is still a full version of Windows 10. It's just locked down to only work with apps that Microsoft has approved, similar to how Apple and Google lock down iOS and Android to their respective app stores. The operating system follows the company's Intune for Education announcement back in January. Those systems created by third-party hardware partners like Acer, Asus, HP, Dell and Toshiba, start at $189.

  • I'm sure someone with decision making power will buy this and force implementation on some unfortunate soul.

    Why have the opportunity to get applications from multiple sources when you can restrict everyone to only purchasing from Microsoft! Who cares if they have made available the actual programs we would like to use, when there are others with half as much functionality (and the added benefit of Microsoft getting a cut of the sales from) they can force you to use?

  • Walled-garden Edition. Also rhymes with ME, another colossal MS failure.
  • If this gets adopted, expect it to become the norm at some point in the future for all editions. Once software devs adapt their distribution to not lock themselves out of the edu market, it will be very easy to throw the switch and wall off the rest of the OS.

  • They want to "educate" you to believe that Windows Store apps are all that there is.

    For those who might have already learned otherwise, Microsoft will eventually offer special summer camps for a more "intensive education" to allow students "relearn" what they've learned incorrectly. These will be called Windows Reeducation Camps.

  • education market some times in house apps / customized software just for that school district.

    Also what about java / flash / other plug in / activex web sites that may be needed?

  • How cute... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by drew_92123 ( 213321 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @10:30AM (#54340617)

    MS is trying to copy Apples walled garden approach... and it's a BAD idea.

    I got news for you, assholes... NOBODY buys windows to get locked into using only certain apps... they buy it to have a more CHOICES...

    There's a reason Apple has lost market share in schools in recent years, and it's not just the cost of hardware.

  • I guess English speakers know what the 'S' stands for :)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mitreya ( 579078 )
      Oh, I so hope the author of the article at least got paid for all that marketing.

      I asked what the S in Windows 10 S stands for, and "student" was not the correct answer.
      "It's not literally any particular word. It's about Windows being streamlined, secure, having superior performance. You've seen us use this with Xbox One S;

  • They really want to try Windows RT again. Good luck. I get that outside applications using updater services is annoying, but that's nothing but a scapegoat here. It's pretty obvious to everyone that MS eventually wants a cut of every application sold.

