You Can't Change the Default Browser or Switch To Google Search In Windows 10 S (betanews.com) 153
BrianFagioli quotes a report from BetaNews: If developers do start leveraging the Windows Store, the Windows 10 S experiment could take off, as users won't find a need to install legacy programs. This will largely depend on web browsers being available there, as many users dislike Edge. Thankfully, Microsoft is allowing third-party browser installs from the Windows Store. Unfortunately, there is a big catch -- you cannot change the default. Buried in the Windows 10 S FAQ, the following question is presented -- "Are there any defaults that I cannot change on my Windows 10 S PC?" Microsoft provides the answer: "Yes, Microsoft Edge is the default web browser on Microsoft 10 S. You are able to download another browser that might be available from the Windows Store, but Microsoft Edge will remain the default if, for example, you open an .htm file. Additionally, the default search provider in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer cannot be changed."
Meanwhile, somewhere in Europe.. (Score:5, Funny)
an anti-trust investigator wokeup.
And that's when Microsoft will release a Windows 10 S N for Europe, an edition nobody will use ever.
Well duh. An obscure version of an obscure OS for an obscure device, how many users would you expect?
Or did you want to say something else?
Apart from all those people who buy a PC in Europe.
Remember: The USA is only 4% of the world.
Actually it'll be a single, generic edition called Windows 10 N S A, licensed for use outside the USA.
yeah, this is a dumb way to ship the new surface laptop. i'd sort of get some BS artificial limitation on a cheap-ass chromebook competitor--i mean, it would still be dumb, but id sort of expect it.
but on a surface? that you can unlock for more money? that is dumbness. i dont think this is going to go that damn well.
They'd point at ChromeOS, which supposedly Windows S is supposed to compete with, and say "Well, you can't change the default from Chrome there, right?"
The people who'll be taking notice will not be anti-trust investigators, but the schools etc that were considering this OS. Edge has yet to shake off IE's reputation for poor security, and with the best will in the world, with S supposedly sandboxed up the wazoo, I just don't see anyone who's seriously making a choice between ChromeBooks and Windows S-books saying "Oh, sure, they're both as secure, we'll go with Windows".
I think this is probably the deal breaker, and means Windows S is dead in the water.
Maybe, but he just went back to sleep after looking at his "commission" that he gets from M$ for keeping his mouth shut.
For all the talk of "walled gardens," Microsoft has been demonstrating for years that they'd love to put up the same wall around an uglier garden.
On Android, it appears it's not quite so flexible, I can only see;
Google,
Yahoo,
Bing,
Ask,
AOL.
But it's there. So looks like Google's offering a choice in Chrome/Android.
You can change the default search engine in Chrome for Android (and iOS): e.g. https://www.technorms.com/4060... [technorms.com]
You can install other browsers on Android and set them to be default to open URLs (actually, you're prompted for which browser to use the first time after installing another browser then open a URL).
You can turn off Google Location Services: e.g. https://support.google.com/nex... [google.com]
Can't argue with the Skyhook thing though (e.g. https://www.theverge.com/2011/... [theverge.com])
Well, it's perceived as less of a problem since Chrome is a pretty decent browser and Google a rather useful search engine.
Edge and Bing on the other hand...
Well, it's perceived as less of a problem since Chrome is a pretty decent browser and Google a rather useful search engine.

Edge and Bing on the other hand...
Edge and Bing on the other hand...
At least you can change the bing part.
No. I can use UC Briwser as default on Android. So..wtf does this have to do with Android? Do you even compute, bro?
Was anyone else's first reaction to Windows S... (Score:5, Interesting)
No it stands for 'Shaft'
Note the Browser is NOT part of the OS, so this is a marketing decision.
Hello time-traveler and welcome to the future. Here the web browser is an integral part of everyday work and leisure-time. Not having a browser is like not having man on a UNIX system (though it is commonly spelled Unix today).
I recommend that you check out the free Unix compatible systems that are available here in the future, Linux based ones are most popular but alternatives like FreeBSD may be more familiar to you. Use a web browser to search for them.
S stands for "soon" because these features will eventually make their way into other versions.
If developers do start leveraging the Windows Store, the Windows 10 S experiment could take off,
According to the summary, the S stands for sexperiment:
As in "Bend over and take Microsoft's Sexperiment up your Back Orifice", I assume.
I think "shart" says it all.
You think it might be one thing, so you go for it, but discover it's something else entirely.
... "I guess the S stands for Shit"?
Ah, but that is the selling point, you see, just listen to this wise tale:
In the beginning was the plan, and then the specification;
And the plan was without form, and the specification was void.
And darkness was on the faces of the implementors thereof;
And they spake unto their leader, saying:
"It is a crock of shit, and smells as of a sewer."
And the leader took pity on them, and spoke to the project leader:
"It is a crock of excrement, and none may abide the odor thereof."
And the project leader spake unto his section head, saying:
"It is a container of excrement, and it is very strong, such that none may abide it."
The section head then hurried to his department manager, and informed him thus:
"It is a vessel of fertilizer, and none may abide its strength."
The department manager carried these words to his general manager, and spoke unto him saying:
"It containeth that which aideth the growth of plants, and it is very strong."
And so it was that the general manager rejoiced and delivered the good news unto the Vice President.
"It promoteth growth, and it is very powerful."
The Vice President rushed to the President's side, and joyously exclaimed:
"This powerful new software product will promote the growth of the company!"
And the President looked upon the product, and saw that it was very good.
(http://foldoc.org/SNAFU%20principle)
If by "dickish" you mean "anti-consumer" then I agree.
But why the Windows Phone hate? As somebody not interested in the hyper-configurability of Android or even in apps, I loved WP! It was solid and convenient.
iPhones and high end Android phones were "solid and convenient" as well, and they actually had a useful number of apps in the app store.
And then we can talk about Microsoft's long history of developing and then abandoning mobile platforms which, if rumors are true, is about to happen again.
I can't figure out why anybody would buy a Windows phone. And apparently they didn't. Microsoft has been in a race to the bottom with Blackberry for the last two or three years.
it worked perfectly last time (not sarcasm) (Score:5, Insightful)
It worked last time. Netscape was destroyed. That was worth the eventual fine,
Let's say this time it takes three years to go through the courts and all the appeals. Then they get a billion dollar fine. That is peanuts to Microsoft. They are facing an existential threat from Google and Chrome.
The world is quite different than 1998. Back then, Microsoft owned the operating system that dominated the consumer and enterprise world. It had the leverage to destroy just about any competing software, simply because those competitors had to run their software in a Microsoft ecosystem (remember how it destroyed Lotus 1-2-3).
Now, while MS still dominates the desktop, the desktop itself is become more marginalized as smartphones become if not primary computing devices, then heavily used computing devices. A
I had to search to find out what Microsoft 10 S is - it's apparently Microsoft's solution to Chrome OS, which also doesn't allow you to change your browser. It also doesn't allow you to install programs that are in the Windows Store, like the Chomebook. If you want a fully functional OS, then you have to pay for it.
I set up a Raspberry PI "Print Server" for a friend that allows his old printer to be shared over Google Cloud Print, so his daughter can print from her Chromebook because you can't install print
Windows RT Mark 2 (Score:5, Insightful)
Windows 10 S is the walled-garden edition, so this is not surprising (but still a silly move from MS). I predict Windows 10 S will fail for the same reason that Windows RT failed: The inability to run "legacy" (desktop) Windows programs.
Microsoft.
30% cut of every application sale.
That's a LOT of potential revenue.
When Windows 10 was announced, I'm sure they said "this will be the last version of Windows". However, here we are and they're making an "S" variant. This one's guaranteed to be so insecure that 'the safety of the cloud' will mean nothing at all because your access to it will be riddled with malware.
I'd say they'd be better off giving these away to corporate customers or something to get their market share up. They also need to pay loads of devs to fill up the app store with free apps. Of course, never gonn
They never said they wouldn't make special versions of Windows... And the last version blah was about changing the distribution and update model of the operating system.
But I guess you just wanted to rant without worrying about getting anything right? If so you succeeded, congratulations!
The computer proficiency spectrum is pretty clear-cut: Mac --> Windows --> Linux --> BSD --> Unix. SystemD is the final frontier of high-computing/low-security meeting - move to BSD or higher if you want security.
Really? I suspect that I must be an outlier as I use a Mac for most things now; but have used and written software for RT-11, VMS, RDOS, Unix, CP/M, DOS, Linux, and most varieties of Windows systems. Sometimes "it just works" is good enough.
In this day and age, not being able to change browser default might actually hurt Windows. It is not 1996 anymore. On the other hand, browser might not even matter anymore nor the search e
Fines about these should work exponentially. So if the first one is 1000, the second should be 1000^2 and the third 1000^3.
They should also be based on the income (not profit) of the company. for the first one.
It should also be linked to the CxOs, so if they pull of the same at a different company, the same fine applies.
OTOH they paid for their politicians fair and square, so there's that.
Fines about these should work exponentially. So if the first one is 1000, the second should be 1000^2 and the third 1000^3.
So, the more valuable the currency unit is, the steeper the slope.
If the first fine is in 2009 Zimbabwean dollars, the second one will be worth more than the entire world economy.
NONSENSE!! Changing the default browser is EASY! (Score:1, Offtopic)
. . . simply FDISK
/MBR and install Linux.
It includes Internet Explorer? (Score:2)
Chromebook (Score:3)
OK!
Step 1) Install MrChromebox [mrchromebox.tech]
Step 2 (full UEFI installed) Install Linux (or Windows [coolstar.org]), Or OSX [omgchrome.com]
Step 2A (Legacy boot)) Install GalliumOS [galliumos.org]
Step 3) Configure a new default browser of your choosing, and be free from Google's obsession with tracking everything you do, and owning your documents.
Webkit (Score:3)
The real issue is that Edge/IE are not Webkit based browsers, which mean that they are unpredictable when viewing/accessing certain content.
If Edge displayed pages & content in exactly the same way as:
- Chrome
- Safari
- Firefox
- Opera
- etc.
then I don't think there would be the same outcry by locking in the browsers.
If only there were a total monoculture for the web, huh?
No. I, for one, don't want WebKit to be the only game in town. That Mozilla and Microsoft are still maintaining their own rendering-engines is a good thing. (Especially considering that Microsoft is actually doing a good job these days.)
Then rename Win10S laptops to "Edgebook" (Score:4, Insightful)
This goes with my previous post. With "Chromebook", the name tells you what you get.
The backlash is over the fact that Microsoft is performing a bait and switch telling you that this is a Windows machine and you should be able to configure it the same way you can with any other Windows machines.
But, if you're locked in to a browser and you want to compare it against the locked in browser of a "Chromebook", then you need to label it the same way - call it an "Edgebook" and let the market decide whether or not they feel it is superior to the "Chromebook".
The main problem with "Edgebook" is the lack of brand recognition for "Edge". Mind you, with Microsoft it can sometimes be a good thing that people don't associate a product with their existing stuff.
Personally, I'm somewhat surprised they didn't double-down on the tone-deafness and call it the "Bingbook"...
Microsoft is
... telling you that this is a Windows machine and you should be able to configure it the same way you can with any other Windows machines.
Where is Microsoft telling you that?
You don't think the big "S" in the name means anything? Did you also assume "98", "XP", "7", etc. would all behave identically?
....but let's bash Microsoft because it is so much fun!
Ok! Windows Phone! Clippy! IE! Azure!
But to be fair, it's nice to see MS participating in online forums, even if they need to use paid shills to do it.
It's called "services rendered" (Score:2)
If you're still buying something to use with any variant of Windows 10 then you are just begging to be abused. If you buy this, you are just getting the abuse you paid to receive.
Chromebook (Score:5, Insightful)
I think that's great! (Score:2)
Then again I'm not in the target market since I destroy Metro (*, **, ***) on every box I own. I guess I keep the store around just because. If I wanted Metro on my server I'd
* one [winaero.com]
** two [thewindowsclub.com]
*** Anniversary Update EXCEPTIONS [zdnet.com]
Stardock Start10 (Score:2, Interesting)
No I don't work for Stardock. Pay the $5 for Start10. Customize all your registry settings. Re-create quick launch bar. Turn off all the Surface crap that's on by default. Bam, you have the operating system in the format that you most likely want it. I don't even mess with the Windows 8/10 features at all so I forget that Microsoft's Metro UI even exists and all the flaws with its UX.
I've been running Windows 10 like this for a year-ish with no problems. The only quibble I have is with the Windows Te
The only quibble I have is with the Windows Telemetry crap which is difficult to turn-off/thwart. It's do-able though.
There are several options, e.g. O&O's ShutUp10 [oo-software.com] (awful non-intuitive interface alert) or Spybot's Anti-Beacon [safer-networking.org] which also works for Win7 and 8/8.1.
The only quibble I have is with the Windows Telemetry crap which is difficult to turn-off/thwart. It's do-able though.
Oh you are sooo precious... You *actually* believe that the "telemetry" you turn off is actually turning OFF?? or if it does actually turn off that it will STAY turned off... This is Microsoft we're talking about here.. Not the most trustworthy entity out there.. I trust them exactly how far I can throw them... hint: NOT very far at ALL...
Oh the entertainment value of these endless stories about the latest way MS has found to abuse those who still use their products... I've been MS-free for the last seven
Microsoft, please get a clue (Score:3)
When you do shit like this on your desktop systems, it doesn't sink the system, but any time you do this on
... well, anything else, from MP3-players to phones to tablets to ... you name it, it sinks the system.
Do I really have to put on my consultant hat and charge 1000 bucks an hour when telling you why so you finally believe me and get it?
You don't get away with it on the desktop because people accept this or even (*snicker*) like that. You get away with it because people have no choice. You get away with being an asshole because people have already sunk too much time, money and staff cost to switch. You get away with it because people are dependent on software that only runs on your OS and they can't put into a VM. That is the ONLY reason people put up with this. If they could, they would dump you faster than a chick that said "oh, and by the way, you should probably get tested" after you fucked her.
You are not in that position in ANY other area than desktop. You MIGHT get away with it to some degree in the server department. And maybe in the console market, mostly because anyone competing with you is at least as much a dick as you are. But anything like that will NOT be accepted in ANY other market. People will happily dump you and switch to something else because they easily can do so in all other areas.
Anti-trust (Score:2)
Aaaaahahaha .... MS won't learn, will they? (Score:2)
I bet some guys at Apple are really righfully laughing about this. MS never fails to screw up, do they?
Any curiosity I had about this thing has vanished in an instant. It's amazing to watch.
Is Microsoft really trying to push people away? (Score:2)
Challenge: Accepted (Score:2)
Seriously, how long will it take once this is available until there is a 'fix' for this irritation?
Oh no, no, no. Please, nobody 'fix' this. Let the market decide. Microsoft made this bed. Let them lie in it.
This is a wedge (Score:2)
It's Windows RT all over again and I hope it flops as badly. A device capable of running 10 S is capable of running Windows 10. There is no excuse.
Not on phone either and it eats power (Score:3)
Let's have a little look now at the last 24 hours apps with usage shall we.
Microsoft Edge (never allowed in background) 84%
Audiobooked 4%
Groove music 3%
Start 2%
Films & TV 1%
Xbox and then some more all
It's fucking ridiculous. Unless there's something going on with it that I don't understand but I've seen the articles where they claim edge is good for power but unless the mobile version is vastly different from the desktop that's bullshit. It's probably just too few people to make a fuss and they don't really give a shit.
somebody needs to break microsoft (Score:2)
Some companies can tell you
... this is obsolete you must upgrade.... other companies can lock you to certain features without choice..... other companies can have a very locked down environment..... Apple on Mac and iOS can be in "control", Google Chrome OS can be in "control".... but if Microsoft does something similar people complain. It is almost comical now to watch some of the post when there is an Apple announcement posted here vs a Microsoft one.
Selling Windows 10 S to consumers is a bad idea (Score:2)
Microsoft learned nothing from their "RT" experiment.
If it's labeled "Windows" people expect to be able to run windows apps - yeah like that copy of Photoshop you got a few years ago. Windows customers buying Windows 10 S devices will find out the hard way that their desktop computing experience is now limited to the Windows App store - probably the most sparse app store on the planet.
For schools deeply entrenched in the G Suite ecosystem, there is no benefit to switching to Microsoft's "Windows Lite" plat
The Horror, The Horror! (Score:2)
In the very good horror movie (still in theaters) Get Out one of the key horror elements (it appears) is that everyone uses Windows phones, the Edge browser and searches on Bing! This brings that horror to real life!