You Can't Change the Default Browser or Switch To Google Search In Windows 10 S (betanews.com) 17
BrianFagioli quotes a report from BetaNews: If developers do start leveraging the Windows Store, the Windows 10 S experiment could take off, as users won't find a need to install legacy programs. This will largely depend on web browsers being available there, as many users dislike Edge. Thankfully, Microsoft is allowing third-party browser installs from the Windows Store. Unfortunately, there is a big catch -- you cannot change the default. Buried in the Windows 10 S FAQ, the following question is presented -- "Are there any defaults that I cannot change on my Windows 10 S PC?" Microsoft provides the answer: "Yes, Microsoft Edge is the default web browser on Microsoft 10 S. You are able to download another browser that might be available from the Windows Store, but Microsoft Edge will remain the default if, for example, you open an .htm file. Additionally, the default search provider in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer cannot be changed."
Meanwhile, somewhere in Europe.. (Score:4, Funny)
an anti-trust investigator wokeup.
Re: (Score:2)
yeah, this is a dumb way to ship the new surface laptop. i'd sort of get some BS artificial limitation on a cheap-ass chromebook competitor--i mean, it would still be dumb, but id sort of expect it.
but on a surface? that you can unlock for more money? that is dumbness. i dont think this is going to go that damn well.
Was anyone else's first reaction to Windows S... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If by "dickish" you mean "anti-consumer" then I agree.
But why the Windows Phone hate? As somebody not interested in the hyper-configurability of Android or even in apps, I loved WP! It was solid and convenient.
Playing with fire (Score:2)
I have an idea! (Score:1)
Windows RT Mark 2 (Score:1)
Windows 10 S is the walled-garden edition, so this is not surprising (but still a silly move from MS). I predict Windows 10 S will fail for the same reason that Windows RT failed: The inability to run "legacy" (desktop) Windows programs.
Change the Default OS (Score:1)
Will it help or hurt microsoft? (Score:2)
In this day and age, not being able to change browser default might actually hurt Windows. It is not 1996 anymore. On the other hand, browser might not even matter anymore nor the search e