Surface Laptop Can Be Switched To Windows 10 Pro For Free Until 2018 (cnet.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a report: Don't let the new Windows 10 S operating system stop you from buying a Surface Laptop this year. The streamlined OS limits you to using applications that are in Microsoft's Windows Store. But, as noted in the tech specs for Microsoft's new ultraportable, if you'd rather run non-Store apps, you can switch to Windows 10 Pro for free until December 31, 2017. Once 2018 hits, the switch to Pro will cost $49. But be warned: Once you upgrade your license key, you can't go back.
Apps!
Where is all the crying about it not being user upgradable? Gamer dweebs won't be able to rice it out!
Also educational institutions that normally keep such devices for a long time won't find such a machine suitable for student use, as they won't be as readily able to repair or upgrade as needs change.
Modularity is fairly important in devices assigned to kids. Devices are expected to suffer drops, harsh transportation, kids failing to remove USB components, etc. Ideally the external ports are on their own circuit boards connected via cables to the mainboard so that when the unit gets dropped with the AC
$1000 for 4 GB of non-upgradable RAM and a (probably) non-upgradable 128 GB SSD.
"And yet somehow, Slashdot readers will find a way to bash Microsoft for giving their customers this choice"
Considering what they're doing right now reeks exactly of what got them into trouble with the law in the first place (the web browser) I see no reason why Microsoft shouldn't get slammed.
"And yet somehow, Slashdot readers will find a way to bash Microsoft for giving their customers this choice"
Considering what they're doing right now reeks exactly of what got them into trouble with the law in the first place (the web browser) I see no reason why Microsoft shouldn't get slammed.
They have learned to play the anti-trust game better and all relevant politicians have been politically donated to. Government power working as intended.
Don't forget the EU pols in Brussels in addition to the national politicians! That was Google's goof a few yearz back.
Before downmodding me as : Too Cynical For My Tastes, go learn history.
Shitty?
I went with Strongbad, The S is for Sucks.
But....... (Score:3)
does it run Linux?
Only really relevant question here
The obvious answer is: who gives a shit? Linux users are, usually, poor people who can't afford software so a $1000 laptop is going to be out of their reach.
The autism-hating, custom EpiPen-hating, Musk-hating Slashdot troll!
I had a netbook that had Windows 7 Starter Edition on it back in the day. Hell, still have it laying about somewhere. Anyway, as a device for simple web browsing and basic usage it was fine. It was annoying as hell that Microsoft wouldn't let you change the background picture on the desktop (a feature one could do on Windows 3.1 on a 386, so their excuse about computing power was bullshit) but even as someone that asks their computers to do more than most it still was adequate for what the platform was.
Why would anyone want a crippled laptop? (Score:2)
And with the smallest app store in the industry on top? Many Chromebooks have a far greater selection of Android apps, plus you can sideload more and install competing Amazon appstore.
>Don't let the new Windows 10 S operating system stop you from buying a Surface Laptop this year.
It doesn'...t I have a shitload of other reasons not to buy it.
Maybe this new Surface laptop will be a big seller? Way too early to predict that. Regardless? I view this one as copying all of the wrong things Apple has done lately.
Basically, you've got Microsoft trying to compete on "thinnest, lightest!" (and for now, actually beating Apple at their own game in that department) - at the expense of functionality. You're always going to pay a premium price for hardware that's been crammed into as small a space as the manufacturer can possibly put it in
Yesterday trolling of Apple, then shilling for M$ laptops. I guess we know who paid for the current
The Surface laptop fills a niche that has a very small userspace inside the Surface lineup and, more importantly, breaks almost zero new ground (save for the super-soft keyboard surface that is a pita to clean). It doesn't fold flat/back so inking isn't really as useful as on the other two Surface portables. You can't get it with a second, discrete GPU like you can with the Book. It's heavier and lower resolution than the Pro4. It's only real claim to fame is a very suspect 14.5 hour "video playback" benchm
just because surface users don't spend their days in starbucks doesn't mean there aren't any
The legal fiction being that you must use the accessibility tools - so upgrade and use the screen magnifier. There, you've satisfied the requirements.
I remember saying, when they set a time limit on the "free upgrade" that it would be unenforceable...Microsoft doubled down on this when all their new Win10 releases accepted Windows 7 and 8.x Product keys. In theory, they could enforce it through activation, but they simply do not, and trying to enforce it on activation introduces a lot more (costly and opera