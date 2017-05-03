Surface Laptop Can Be Switched To Windows 10 Pro For Free Until 2018

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Don't let the new Windows 10 S operating system stop you from buying a Surface Laptop this year. The streamlined OS limits you to using applications that are in Microsoft's Windows Store. But, as noted in the tech specs for Microsoft's new ultraportable, if you'd rather run non-Store apps, you can switch to Windows 10 Pro for free until December 31, 2017. Once 2018 hits, the switch to Pro will cost $49. But be warned: Once you upgrade your license key, you can't go back.

  • Only LUDDITES want Windows 10 Pro. (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 03, 2017 @10:02AM (#54348201)
    Anything not on the Appdows 10 Store is LUDDITE software, so only LUDDITES want LUDDITE Windows 10 Pro. Modern app appers only app apps, which is why Appdows 10 S is the appiest apperating app!

    Apps!

  • $1000 for 4 GB of non-upgradable RAM and a (probably) non-upgradable 128 GB SSD.

  • Shitty?

  • But....... (Score:3)

    by dr.Flake ( 601029 ) on Wednesday May 03, 2017 @10:14AM (#54348291)

    does it run Linux?

    Only really relevant question here

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The obvious answer is: who gives a shit? Linux users are, usually, poor people who can't afford software so a $1000 laptop is going to be out of their reach.

  • I don't understand why anyone would want to downgrade from windows 10 pro back to the S version. Can someone enlighten me?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      I had a netbook that had Windows 7 Starter Edition on it back in the day. Hell, still have it laying about somewhere. Anyway, as a device for simple web browsing and basic usage it was fine. It was annoying as hell that Microsoft wouldn't let you change the background picture on the desktop (a feature one could do on Windows 3.1 on a 386, so their excuse about computing power was bullshit) but even as someone that asks their computers to do more than most it still was adequate for what the platform was.

      I

  • And with the smallest app store in the industry on top? Many Chromebooks have a far greater selection of Android apps, plus you can sideload more and install competing Amazon appstore.

  • It doesn't (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    >Don't let the new Windows 10 S operating system stop you from buying a Surface Laptop this year.

    It doesn'...t I have a shitload of other reasons not to buy it.

  • Maybe this new Surface laptop will be a big seller? Way too early to predict that. Regardless? I view this one as copying all of the wrong things Apple has done lately.

    Basically, you've got Microsoft trying to compete on "thinnest, lightest!" (and for now, actually beating Apple at their own game in that department) - at the expense of functionality. You're always going to pay a premium price for hardware that's been crammed into as small a space as the manufacturer can possibly put it in ... hence the unde

  • Yesterday trolling of Apple, then shilling for M$ laptops. I guess we know who paid for the current /. campaign.

  • The Surface laptop fills a niche that has a very small userspace inside the Surface lineup and, more importantly, breaks almost zero new ground (save for the super-soft keyboard surface that is a pita to clean). It doesn't fold flat/back so inking isn't really as useful as on the other two Surface portables. You can't get it with a second, discrete GPU like you can with the Book. It's heavier and lower resolution than the Pro4. It's only real claim to fame is a very suspect 14.5 hour "video playback" benchm

  • Don't believe the hype: the Surface is an abject failure. They AREN'T SELLING. Have you ever seen one in public? Nope. But cue the people who will claim "I have one" or "we all use them at work". Sure you do.

    • just because surface users don't spend their days in starbucks doesn't mean there aren't any

      • Forget Starbucks. Go to an office building. The street. Ever seen one? I have seen them at NFL games, except they all want to get rid of them.

  • The legal fiction being that you must use the accessibility tools - so upgrade and use the screen magnifier. There, you've satisfied the requirements.

    I remember saying, when they set a time limit on the "free upgrade" that it would be unenforceable...Microsoft doubled down on this when all their new Win10 releases accepted Windows 7 and 8.x Product keys. In theory, they could enforce it through activation, but they simply do not, and trying to enforce it on activation introduces a lot more (costly and opera

