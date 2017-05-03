Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Google To Auto-Migrate Some Users To 64-bit Chrome

Posted by msmash
Google says it will automatically upgrade the version of Chrome that some Windows users are running, in what it describes as a bet to improve stability, performance, and security. From a report on ZDNet: In a blog post on Tuesday, the search engine giant explained that Chrome users running 64-bit Windows with 4GB or more of memory will be automatically migrated to the 64-bit version of Chrome if they are running the 32-bit version.

    by Mitreya ( 579078 ) on Wednesday May 03, 2017 @10:52AM

    Google says it will automatically upgrade the version of Chrome that some Windows users are running, in what it describes as a bet to improve stability, performance, and security.

    In other news, Google will automatically search for results that it considers relevant, regardless of what you type in the search bar, in what it describes as a bet to improve quality of searches.
    (I know on average they are right and users can't spell, but I find it really annoying when my perfectly correct search term is changed to something more common automatically)

