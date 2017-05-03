Google To Auto-Migrate Some Users To 64-bit Chrome 13
Google says it will automatically upgrade the version of Chrome that some Windows users are running, in what it describes as a bet to improve stability, performance, and security. From a report on ZDNet: In a blog post on Tuesday, the search engine giant explained that Chrome users running 64-bit Windows with 4GB or more of memory will be automatically migrated to the 64-bit version of Chrome if they are running the 32-bit version.
Re: (Score:2)
While it's not necessarily good
No change in user experience. That's good.
Re: (Score:2)
what a load of crap.
Chrome is Chrome is Chrome. Moving to 64 bit makes sense simply because of memory management issue. My current Chrome usage of RAM is well over 4 GB (lots of windows open), and I suspect that most people are using way more RAM than they think.
Re: (Score:2)
and I suspect that most people are using way more RAM than they think.
I agree, but I think you mean that Chrome is using way more RAM than a sane person would expect.
I just opened a tab listing folders on a web server (5 files and 5 directories, no index.html). According to Chrome task manager, this tab is taking 18.94 MB! That's for 10 lines of text and white background all around.
Also... (Score:3)
Google says it will automatically upgrade the version of Chrome that some Windows users are running, in what it describes as a bet to improve stability, performance, and security.
In other news, Google will automatically search for results that it considers relevant, regardless of what you type in the search bar, in what it describes as a bet to improve quality of searches.
(I know on average they are right and users can't spell, but I find it really annoying when my perfectly correct search term is changed to something more common automatically)