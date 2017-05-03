WhatsApp Users Are Reporting Outages Worldwide (metro.co.uk) 17
sombragris writes: WhatsApp, a proprietary instant messaging platform owned by Facebook and used by millions of users, is currently down according to user reports from various parts of the world. There's no official word yet on the cause but I'm among the many affected by the outages.
Then they can use something else. I'm sure they've all got other social media accounts, and that they are on them right now spamming with messages about WhatsApp being down. My nose bleeds in sympathy for them.
In other news (Score:2)
Productivity mysteriously increased at a lot of companies today.
Probably the Google Docs exploits (Score:1)
Next time don't open attached documents even if they are from people you know.
Thanks for that. (Score:2)
Slashot on top of basically breaking news. A rare moment.
Explains several issues for me today.
Nah - if you follow the link, it's actually a 'breaking story' about the last time it was down. We'll hear about the current outage in a week or two.
Both links are in German but translation services should help.
http://www.zeit.de/digital/dat... [www.zeit.de]
https://netzpolitik.org/2016/p... [netzpolitik.org]
I use it (Score:2)
It works well internationally. Signal is the other alternative. In all cases, such apps are quite needed : MMS picture quality is crap, international texting/MMS costs a lot in many countries
.. or sometimes doesn't even work.
god bless it (Score:2)
those 3000 new hires are for the video feed, not to watch all whatsapp users.