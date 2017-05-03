Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


WhatsApp Users Are Reporting Outages Worldwide (metro.co.uk) 17

Posted by BeauHD from the commence-panic dept.
sombragris writes: WhatsApp, a proprietary instant messaging platform owned by Facebook and used by millions of users, is currently down according to user reports from various parts of the world. There's no official word yet on the cause but I'm among the many affected by the outages.

