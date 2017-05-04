SpaceX Plans To Send the First of Its 4,425 Super-Fast Internet Satellites Into Space in 2019 (cnbc.com) 11
Elon Musk's SpaceX has laid out a plan to create a network of internet-providing satellites around Earth. The company hopes to start launching satellites into space in 2019, and will continue to send them in phases until 2024, when the network is expected to reach capacity. From a report:On Wednesday, Patricia Cooper, SpaceX's vice president of satellite government affairs, said later this year, the company will start testing the satellites themselves, launch one prototype before the end of the year and another during the "early months" of 2018. Following that, SpaceX will begin its satellite launch campaign in 2019. "The remaining satellites in the constellation will be launched in phases through 2024," Cooper said before the Senate's Committee on Commerce, Science and Technology. [...] SpaceX argues that the U.S. lags behind other developed nations in broadband speed and price competitiveness, while many rural areas are not serviced by traditional internet providers. The company's satellites will provide a "mesh network" in space that will be able to deliver high broadband speeds without the need for cables.
That's a lot of satellites (Score:1)
That's a lot of satellites.
Re: (Score:3)
And a lot of latency.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really. I don't think 25-50 ms is that bad, and I've played online with far worse.
Re: (Score:2)
I would be more concerned with Jitter, Depending on the pricing of service and if it was portable I may consider a terminal for various portable applications and VoIP is one application that is practically a must have.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really, 25-35ms round trip. Not super amazing, but not all that bad. Remember, these are LEO satellites, not GEO. The round trip distance will be roughly 1/30th that of a geostationary satellite.
Re: (Score:2)
So while direct fiber on the ground is still going to be the best possible case, this migh
Re: (Score:2)
And a lot of latency.
Nope. The satellites will be at an altitude of only 1,100 km; not a geostationary orbit of 35,786 km. That's only 3% latency of typical GEO satellite internet.
On top of that, the links between satellites in the mesh will run faster in the vacuum of space than through glass fiber in underwater cables.
Re: (Score:2)
alleviate the challenges (Score:2)
This will alleviate the challenges such as digging trenches, laying down fiber and dealing with property rights issues
...and replace those challenges^Westablished practices with much more interesting challenges, like, wireless mesh networks, unreachable satellites, space debris, etc.