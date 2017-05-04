No More FTP At Debian

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


New submitter Gary Perkins writes: It looks like anonymous FTP is officially on its way out. While many public repositories have deprecated it in favor of HTTP, I was rather surprised to see Debian completely drop it on their public site. In a blog post, the team cited the FTP's lack of support for caching or acceleration, and declining usage as some of the reasons for their decision.

