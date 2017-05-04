No More FTP At Debian (debian.org) 7
New submitter Gary Perkins writes: It looks like anonymous FTP is officially on its way out. While many public repositories have deprecated it in favor of HTTP, I was rather surprised to see Debian completely drop it on their public site. In a blog post, the team cited the FTP's lack of support for caching or acceleration, and declining usage as some of the reasons for their decision.
Network admins rejoice! (Score:2)
Thank goodness, FTP needs to die in a fire. Everyone should be using SCP/SFTP nowadays anyways.
Re: (Score:2)
Or https/http, for simply fetching files.
HTTP is faster to connect (Score:3)
Every time I used FTP in my sources.list, it was slower to connect. The whole apt-get update process could therefore be twice as long on FTP, compared to HTTP. Even though I guess once connected, the file transfer protocol should be more efficient.
FTP caching (Score:2)
Just put some memory on the server and sure the files will be cached by the OS in memory in the buffer/cache area.
NEWS FLASH!@! (Score:2)
uucp now deprecated by ftp.
Privacy, Authentication? (Score:2)
I was pretty excited by the title - thought maybe there would be a wholesale move to HTTPS, given that it's 2017 and all.
Signed packages are great, but everything should be working towards being pro-privacy and MitM-resistant by this point. Leaking metadata is so 2014.