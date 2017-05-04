Cord-Cutting Spikes Fivefold In Cable TV's Worst Quarter Ever (fastcompany.com) 59
schwit1 quotes a report from Fast Company: Cable's day of reckoning has come. With all the major cable and satellite companies having reported their quarterly numbers, analyst firm MoffettNathanson put together a new cord-cutting report, and things are bad. Pay-TV providers lost an estimated 762,000 pay-TV subscribers over the first three months of this year -- five times more than they lost during the same period last year. To make matters worse, Q1 has historically been a strong season for pay TV.
estimated? (Score:3, Interesting)
What does direct comcox up your bum not know how many customers they have? Talk about arrogance
... "how many customers do you have, even though you are one step away from a dna sample for service?","plenty"
assholes
Re:estimated? (Score:5, Informative)
What does direct comcox up your bum not know how many customers they have?
The estimate comes from the analyst, not from comcox.
But the number is meaningless anyway, because many people have cable but never watch it. I am a cable subscriber because it is actually cheaper to subscribe to Internet+TV than to subscribe to just Internet. But I haven't watched live TV in years. I think they give away the TV at less than zero cost so they can quote a higher subscriber number to advertisers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: estimated? (Score:2)
OTA is terrible, so does Cable. Channels? Ad breaks? Not gonna fly. I won't use a service that doesn't offer an ad-free experience. Happy to pay for it, but I won't be forced to watch ads. I think this is a very good thing. I want to watch what I want when I want it. You shot the whole season, why make me wait to watch it? There's no benefit anymore. I'm willing to pay for access. Some weeks I don't watch anything, because.... life! Other down weeks I'll binge watch GoT. I love the flexibility, and since th
Re: (Score:3)
I won't use a service that doesn't offer an ad-free experience. Happy to pay for it, but I won't be forced to watch ads.
Me too. My family went on a trip and my kids turned on the TV in the hotel room. When the first commercial came on, they thought the show was over, and were confused by the ending. I realized then that they had no idea what a "commercial" was.
I spent the next hour explaining my childhood, and how every kid knew all the jingles, like "Coo-coo for Cocoa Puffs" , "I wish I was an Oscar-Meyer Weiner", and "Rice-a-Roni". I told them about Tony the Tiger, Mr Clean, and Cap'n Crunch, but they just rolled their
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Burma Shave.
Re: (Score:3)
OTA is terrible, so does Cable. Channels? Ad breaks? Not gonna fly...
The PC in the back records 3 shows at once, and MCE Buddy strips commercials, compresses to a VLC readable format, and nicely organizes them in folders. Long ago, when cable let me record, I had cable TV. When they wouldn't let me do that anymore, I got an antenna.
Used to have Netflix, but I canceled. They kept dropping the stuff I wanted to see, and I got bored watching the remains over and over.
There's still lots to record, and there's the library with years video on big hard drives. Us
Re: (Score:2)
Aside from banner ads on the Guide menu, does Comcast get any money from cable advertising? My understanding is that your standard 30-second advert revenue goes to the channel operator.
I find it more likely that they're trying to shore up cable subscription rates to prevent stockholders from dumping their stock and running far away, I know I would be if I held Cable/Satellite operator stock. They're one telecom regulation away from no longer having a captive market, the house of cards can fall at any time.
Re: (Score:2)
the house of cards can fall at any time.
I see what you did there [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
They don't get money from the commercials that are played but they charge stations such as CNN, ESPN, and the rest of the specialty networks based on the number of subscribers. Well, a cut of what the charge the subscribers for those channels. So if the numbers of subscribers drop then the cable/satellite companies are going to be making less from selling specialty channels. Of course the channels are going to be in trouble too because they are losing revenue.
Fuck Cable (Score:3)
I think I speak for lot of people when I say fuck Comcast.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Fuck Cable (Score:4, Interesting)
Most people hate their cable company. But they stick with it for ESPN.
To a large extent, the current exodus from Cable is really an exodus from ESPN. Why the sudden shift? ESPN became political. Most hardcore watchers of professional sports are conservative (something like a 65/35 split), so ESPNs decision to hit progressive talking points hard at every opportunity, fire commenters for offending progressives, and so on, was the sort of bone-headed decision only an MBA could make.
The conservative blog comment section and message boards I read have been growing in anger over this for more than a year now, to the point now I see a constant stream of "you know what, I stopped watching $SPORT and I found I didn't miss it. I went and threw the ball with my kid instead - should have been doing that more all along. Goodbye ESPN!"
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure if I agree that it's all down to ESPN politics but I will agree that it could be a good percentage of the cause. I'm not much of a sport watcher except for local games so I don't know that demographic that well.
I haven't bought cable in 10 years because I don't like having to schedule my time around shows or pay for a DVR, and the main reason is commercials. When I travel for work and alone I hardly ever turn on the TV unless there is some breaking news or something that could directly effect
No surprise really (Score:3)
Back in the 90s when I had a ton of channels for $25 it wasn't a big deal. Now that same package is $100 or more. Considering a lot of channels duplicate content as it is, people are just tired of paying through the nose for it.
Add to that youtube/chromecast/etc and OTA in most major centres... well, there's just no reason to pay that much for TV.
Re:No surprise really (Score:4, Insightful)
every single channel on cable is 90% reruns, we didnt have cable for a couple years, then we did cause it was just about free with our internet, you would think after a couple years, there was something new to watch
nope first thing I saw once it was hooked up was a show I had already seen, how the fuck do you manage that
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully someone will automate the 'tv show licensing bureaucrats' out of a job, and replace reruns with Bollywood dramas and Japanese gameshows. There's plenty of stuff made around the world that never airs elsewhere that could be replacing the reruns.
Re: (Score:2)
Whoopdedo. (Score:4, Funny)
They don't need to change their business plans they just need more ads! And more forced bundling! No a la carte! People won't cancel their cable if it makes their internet cost more than having internet and cable!
/s
Re: Whoopdedo. (Score:2)
They don't even need to do full-blown a-la-carte... they could just offer their mid & top-tier packages for $20-25/month less without losing a cent by making ESPN, the regional sports networks, and local OTA channels optional & passing along their actual savings to customers who exclude them. I have a perfectly good antenna & HDHomeRun (and would get a Cablecard-compatible HDHR-Prime if I got cable) with Windows Media Center as my DVR, so there's no reason I should have to pay an extra $5-10/mon
Re: (Score:2)
IIUC they are required by law to carry some OTA channels. IMHO they should tell all the OTA that demand a carriage fee to shove it they get paid enough in advertising as it is.
Re: (Score:1)
Like most modern aggressive business strategies, the cable companies' policies work in the short to medium term - but trading your customers' good will for profit isn't sustainable. It doesn't matter what barrel you think you have your customers over, sooner or later an alternative will come up and then the customers you have been bending over will feel not a lick of loyalty.
However, that being said, there is zero chance they are going to suddenly admit they were wrong and try and actually win customers ba
More ads, higher prices (Score:3)
Dropping revenue means they need to squeeze the remaining schlubs by playing more ads, and increasing monthly fees. No dropping of revenue can be tolerated by these guys.
I know it will still be years off, but I still welcome their impending demise.
Channels vs programs (Score:5, Insightful)
Netflix and the likes has made people realise they watch programs, and, even worse for the advertising industry, they watch programs with no advert interruptions.
I go back to "linearTV" and it just annoys the hell out of me, so it back to Netflix we go.
Cost (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Netflix is less than 1/10th that.
But is it still significantly cheaper once you've added CBS All Access, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Seeso? Or once you add a season ticket to your local minor league ice hockey team to make up for the lack of NBCSN?
Re: (Score:2)
We canceled cable about 6 months ago. We have SlingTV (and pay extra for the sports package during NFL season), Netflix, Hulu+ and HBO. All those together are still cheaper than cable was.
Even better, we cancel HBO when there's not a series on that we watch, and it's a simple matter of a website click. When it's time to turn it back on, same thing.
With the addition of a $30 digital antenna, there is nothing we used to watch that we can't get now.
Re: Cost (Score:1)
I live alone, I almost went the cellphone only route.
My internet went from $55 -> $90 (when they dropped the lower speed internet only plan). They had a $60 plan with TV (a few channels) and internet. I told them I'd take it if they would keep the TV out of the plan, it took a lot of complaining, but they eventually did it.
Cable is worth less than zero to me, I have to deal with a box, I lose an HDMI hole, and if I lose the remote I owe them money.
Telling them that for $35 I could get more data on my pho
Re: (Score:2)
yes
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
you can get live TV for $20 a month. I had sling for $25 and switched to AT&T unlimited and then got direct tv now for $25 a month
next year look for cheaper bundles with no sports. MLB Advanced Media owns the streaming infrastructure along with the commercial CDN's and everyone else just makes the players and does the customer facing stuff that runs on top of it
Value (Score:1)
Companies are going to have to justify their cost to continue being in family budgets.
I recently had a revelation: I was paying more for telecom than any other thing. Between land line phone, cell phone, cable TV, and internet, I was paying almost $500/mo.
Land line phone is an obvious place to cut, but cable TV is quickly becoming just as redundant.
I ended up cutting back to basic cable. How long will I keep even that?
Re: (Score:2)
We cut back our packages/tiers for a year or two, and it would seem like we'd sacrifice channels we liked in return for a lower bill, only to have the cable company hike the rates. After a couple of years of that, I finally said "Fuck it!" and canceled it entirely. It was a bit of a shock at first, since you get so used to the concept of channel surfing, but two years in and I can't imagine ever going back to cable or satellite. Looking back, it was never worth the money.
Re: (Score:1)
Cable needs to improve its streaming (Score:2)
There is no reason that cable channels couldn't survive the transition to streaming perfectly well by making it as easy for customers to stream as to watch on air. Set up a consistent verify-with-provider interface that works for all customers, show the same ads online as on the air, and gain new customers with the ability to bingewatch and time-shift.
But no. There are a lot of networks in my cable tier that don't include my cable provider in their signon list. Those are the ones I have to watch on Kodi, in
And by coincidence (Score:1)
ESPN just laid off 100 employees [washingtonpost.com] holding on-air or content-producing positions.
Who knew? (Score:2)
When the "hot new shows" are Honey BooBoo's mother losing weight for her pedophile boyfriend, and Sassy African American women flashing attitude, over the top flamers, and weird white guys in Alaska and down south, and ESPN is now the 5 people arguing at once and poker channel that by themselves represents around 10 dollars of every bill and a dozen channels selling jewelry- who knew? Cable TV needs ala carte channel selection, and then they might survive, and a l
Comcast offered me $2 off per month to *add* cable (Score:1)
I recently called Comcast to drop my internet plan to a lower tier. As part of that hassle, they offered me $75/mo for the Xfinity tier I wanted, and $73/mo if I added TV to that.
Essentially, trying to keep their subscriber numbers up is worth $2/mo/person to them. So, I'd assume the number of subscribers who are actually using the TV service or even *want* their TV service is far lower.
DROP the price (Score:2)
Well, at least I can still use my compression tool (Score:2)
Well, at least I can still use my compression tool and RG/6 cable for installing new satellite dishes.
Oh, wait. Nevermind.
Re: (Score:2)
You fuckers cant keep forcing us to buy 2524356345868 things we dont want just to get the 1 we do. Its ridiculous.
They can when the 1 is Internet and the 2524356345868 is TV for which they charge you negative dollars: $75/mo for Internet only or $73/mo for Internet and TV.
Costs kill (Score:2)