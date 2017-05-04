Cord-Cutting Spikes Fivefold In Cable TV's Worst Quarter Ever

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


schwit1 quotes a report from Fast Company: Cable's day of reckoning has come. With all the major cable and satellite companies having reported their quarterly numbers, analyst firm MoffettNathanson put together a new cord-cutting report, and things are bad. Pay-TV providers lost an estimated 762,000 pay-TV subscribers over the first three months of this year -- five times more than they lost during the same period last year. To make matters worse, Q1 has historically been a strong season for pay TV.

  • estimated? (Score:3)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Thursday May 04, 2017 @07:21PM (#54357813)

    What does direct comcox up your bum not know how many customers they have? Talk about arrogance ... "how many customers do you have, even though you are one step away from a dna sample for service?","plenty"

    assholes

    • What does direct comcox up your bum not know how many customers they have?

      The estimate comes from the analyst, not from comcox.

      But the number is meaningless anyway, because many people have cable but never watch it. I am a cable subscriber because it is actually cheaper to subscribe to Internet+TV than to subscribe to just Internet. But I haven't watched live TV in years. I think they give away the TV at less than zero cost so they can quote a higher subscriber number to advertisers.

      • For years I've just had just the $15/mo cheapo cable internet and it works for me. Straight OTA, and I still watch too much TV.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mentil ( 1748130 )

        Aside from banner ads on the Guide menu, does Comcast get any money from cable advertising? My understanding is that your standard 30-second advert revenue goes to the channel operator.

        I find it more likely that they're trying to shore up cable subscription rates to prevent stockholders from dumping their stock and running far away, I know I would be if I held Cable/Satellite operator stock. They're one telecom regulation away from no longer having a captive market, the house of cards can fall at any time.

  • Fuck Cable (Score:3)

    by chill ( 34294 ) on Thursday May 04, 2017 @07:22PM (#54357827) Journal

    I think I speak for lot of people when I say fuck Comcast.

  • Back in the 90s when I had a ton of channels for $25 it wasn't a big deal. Now that same package is $100 or more. Considering a lot of channels duplicate content as it is, people are just tired of paying through the nose for it.

    Add to that youtube/chromecast/etc and OTA in most major centres... well, there's just no reason to pay that much for TV.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Osgeld ( 1900440 )

      every single channel on cable is 90% reruns, we didnt have cable for a couple years, then we did cause it was just about free with our internet, you would think after a couple years, there was something new to watch

      nope first thing I saw once it was hooked up was a show I had already seen, how the fuck do you manage that

  • Whoopdedo. (Score:3)

    by sims 2 ( 994794 ) on Thursday May 04, 2017 @07:25PM (#54357835)

    They don't need to change their business plans they just need more ads! And more forced bundling! No a la carte! People won't cancel their cable if it makes their internet cost more than having internet and cable! /s

    • They don't even need to do full-blown a-la-carte... they could just offer their mid & top-tier packages for $20-25/month less without losing a cent by making ESPN, the regional sports networks, and local OTA channels optional & passing along their actual savings to customers who exclude them. I have a perfectly good antenna & HDHomeRun (and would get a Cablecard-compatible HDHR-Prime if I got cable) with Windows Media Center as my DVR, so there's no reason I should have to pay an extra $5-10/mon

  • Dropping revenue means they need to squeeze the remaining schlubs by playing more ads, and increasing monthly fees. No dropping of revenue can be tolerated by these guys.

    I know it will still be years off, but I still welcome their impending demise.

  • Channels vs programs (Score:3)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Thursday May 04, 2017 @07:29PM (#54357849)
    No one actually cares about channels anymore.

    Netflix and the likes has made people realise they watch programs, and, even worse for the advertising industry, they watch programs with no advert interruptions.

    I go back to "linearTV" and it just annoys the hell out of me, so it back to Netflix we go.
  • I can't afford cable, so first chance I got I cancelled it. My internet is $80/mo no matter what I do. After that they start getting nervous that I'm gonna buy a cell phone with HDMI out and watch Netflix that way. Last I had cable (for my kid to watch shows so she could chat with her friends about 'em) it was $80/mo from Dish and they were set to raise it to $100 soon. Sorry folks, after 20 years of stagnant wages I can't blow that kinda money on TV. Netflix is less than 1/10th that.

  • There is no reason that cable channels couldn't survive the transition to streaming perfectly well by making it as easy for customers to stream as to watch on air. Set up a consistent verify-with-provider interface that works for all customers, show the same ads online as on the air, and gain new customers with the ability to bingewatch and time-shift.

    But no. There are a lot of networks in my cable tier that don't include my cable provider in their signon list. Those are the ones I have to watch on Kodi, in

