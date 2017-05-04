Cloudflare Helps Serve Up Hate Online: Report (cnet.com) 42
An anonymous reader writes: f you've been wondering how hate has proliferated online, especially since the 2016 election, ProPublica has some answers. According to ProPublica, Cloudflare -- a major San Francisco-based internet company -- enables extremist web sites to stay in business by providing them with internet data delivery services. Cloudflare reportedly also keeps to a policy of turning over contact information of anyone who complains to operators of the offending sites, thus exposing the complainants to personal harassment.
For some reason the link was to the CNET article. The actual propublica article is here: https://www.propublica.org/art... [propublica.org]
"Cloudflare also has an added appeal to sites such as The Daily Stormer [the neo-Nazi web site]. It turns over to the hate sites the personal information of people who criticize their content. For instance, when a reader figures out that Cloudflare is the internet company serving sites like The Daily Stormer, they sometimes write to the company to protest. Cloudflare, per its po
TCP/IP enables extremist web sites to stay in business by providing them with internet data delivery services
don't forget that part.
So Cloudfare sells their services to everyone who's willing to pay for it.
So Cloudfare sells their services to everyone who's willing to pay for it.
The ultimate in diversity and that's now "bad"?
Correct, there's no room for diversity of thought in progressivism. It's more of a chanting-in-unison sort of thing.
Freedom of speech means "freedom of speech you don't like". Sound like Cloudflare is a champion of free speech (as if we didn't already know that from keeping torrent sites alive). Good on em.
As a progressive, Bernie-voting, liberal democrat... "I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend, to the death, your right to say it".
We try to self-police this sort of bullshit witch-hunting, but portions of the party have gotten out of hand. At least we didn't cozy up to the religious right, spawn the TEA partiers, and elect a cheeto.
You personally may not have... but I know more than a few Bernie fans who were so disillusioned that they voted for Trump in the end.
Heck, as I recall, the gal featured in this infamous tweet is one such person: https://twitter.com/emmaroller... [twitter.com]
So instead you cozy up to anarchist, spawn antifa, and riot?
so having or communicating *emotion* is bad (Score:5, Insightful)
an *extreminst* website is anything I think is extreme. like Windows fanboy websites.
"Hate" is anything I hate. If it's speech that I hate, the person is making "hate speech"
What a bunch of hothouse plants the current generation is, can't survive in the real human world
In the real human world you should prepare yourself to defend against attackers who don't respect other's body and safety. Strangely enough, those that whine about "hate speech" are usually against having the means to defend against attackers, they'd rather everyone just be a victim.
I haven't
f[sic] you've been wondering how hate has proliferated online
I haven't, and I don't really care. We have something called the "Freedom of Speech" in this country and most of the time when people are complaining about "hate speech" what they really mean are "people who disagree with me."
Well, tough it out, snowflake. Just because you've been triggered is no reason to squelch free speech.
Gosh, you must really hate hate.
so what should we do about it? just because you find something hateful doesnt mean I do, and im sure things I find hateful might not bother others. in the end the answer is simple. If you dont want to see/read/watch something... dont go to that site!!!
Anti-Free Speech that Matters
"hate" is a subjective term. people can get offended by anything they choose.
so unless there is a call for actual and specific illegal activity(say by calling for murder of a specific individual or group) such speech should not be censored based on such a vaguely defined term.
that is my opinion.
of course private companies have a right to do what they want with their property, either to censor or not. others(myself included) have a right to criticize that too, either way.
What sort of stupid hit piece is this?
I'm not even going to bother picking this apart because (1) other slashdotters will and (2) no one on here is stupid enough on here for this spin.
I scrolled back up expecting to see another infamous BeauHD submission, but its msmash. C'mon, don't lower your standards.
The bullshit article about "Carbon Intensity is Falling in Industrial, Electric Power Sectors" was another one of msmash's turds.
Whooooaaaaaa..... Slashdot just has the two now? msmash and BeauHD?
But which middlemen don't... (Score:5, Interesting)
CloudFlare is a CDN, like Rackspace or Amazon CloudFront or Akamai. (They also have some web security features, but that's irrelevant here.) Do we really want CDNs and proxies and mirrors to dictate what the public can and cannot see? When you sign up for a CDN, do you want to answer a 10-question quiz about your political views and your opinions on minorities, libertarianism, religion, women, and climate change... and you can only get service if you pass?
And then do you want small websites and minority voices to be swept off the internet once big donors, either Koch or Soros, decides to buy some random hosting provider just to silence them?
Should we hold AT&T and Verizon and Comcast responsible too? They're also complicit in not actively filtering out legal content that some people find offensive.
Talk about net neutrality: that means everyone has equal access to distribution (or at least pay equally for it and aren't discriminated based on content, only volume). It doesn't make sense to fight for neutrality at the government level and then encourage companies to censor certain viewpoints.
Freedom of speech is worth protecting even if you don't agree with what is being said. Yesterday it was Breitbart, today it's the Daily Stormer, who's to say tomorrow won't be the Daily Kos, MoveOn, and then Fox and The Guardian and then AP and the CNN?
Yes, you can vote with your dollars and choose to boycott CloudFront because they believe in net neutrality (arguably more so than most other CDNs, because they don't charge usage-based fees; everyone gets the CDN benefits)... but do you also boycott ever other common carrier that doesn't actively self-police hate speech? Microsoft for selling Windows to the alt-right? Your electric utility for bringing power to the Daily Stormer? Where does this end?
I actually wanted to see how common this issue was in the CDN space. I checked out a few Acceptable Use Policies. Basically all of them forbid child pornograpy and other illegal content.
The only I found that specifically barred hate speech was RackSpace:
https://www.rackspace.com/info... [rackspace.com]
Most of them, including CloudFlare, will ban violent threats:
https://www.cloudflare.com/abu... [cloudflare.com]
Of the rest, most will ban some combination of "offensive, obscene, abusive, harassing" speech, but it's unclear to me what the leg
"Cloudflare reportedly also keeps to a policy of turning over contact information of anyone who complains to operators of the offending sites, thus exposing the complainants to personal harassment."
So, they dox anybody who complains about a hate site. Charming.
They dox (anybody who complains about a website, hate or not. At the bottom of their abuse form [cloudflare.com] it says "By submitting this report, you consent to the above information potentially being released by CloudFlare to third parties such as the website owner, the responsible hosting provider, law enforcement, and/or entities like Chilling Effects".