A New Instance of Android Malware is Discovered Every 10 Seconds, Say Researchers (9to5google.com) 25
An anonymous reader shares a report: Security firm G Data says that a new piece of Android malware is discovered every 10 seconds. At this rate, the company is predicting that there will be 3,500,000 new malicious Android files by the end of the year. "The threat level for users with smartphones and tablets with an Android operating system remains high. In all, the G DATA security experts expect around 3.5 million new Android malware apps for 2017," they said. The firm said that the risk was heightened by the fact that only a small minority of users are on the latest version of Android.
Are we at the point yet (Score:2)
That we can accept as a community that Android has a serious problem that needs solving, and needs to join its competition in the leper colony?
Re:Are we at the point yet (Score:4, Informative)
No.
Most of the "discovered" malware is in APKs (where's the Appy App Guy?) that is on sources other than the Google Play Store. You have to want to be infected to be infected. Kind a like saying "My google was hacked" during the last few days, when the reality is, you "allowed" it to be installed.
Re: (Score:3)
Except part of the problem is similar to the issue that enabled the gMail/OAuth hack -- the information that you need to make an informed decision is hidden or not available at all. And that issue keeps getting worse as the phone-interface gets minimized and simplified ad-nauseum.
Further, Android wont even allow you to know who the Author|Dev of a given app is. We are allowed to know the "version" - bonus.
Re: (Score:3)
That we can accept as a community that Android has a serious problem that needs solving, and needs to join its competition in the leper colony?
Walled gardens aren't a solution to the problem. The piece of the puzzle that keeps the platform you alluded to less vulnerable is that OS updates are available at the same time, for every supported device. While with android (with some notable exceptions) you are at the whim of the telcos AND vendors to get updates, if you ever do. The fractured landscape is the major issue.
Re: (Score:2)
I must not have been clear: I wasn't advocating for any platform, or walled gardens. I was saying that maybe we should consider Android to be something nobody should use until its security problems are addressed - just like its competition.
Walled gardens demonstrably solve this problem. (Score:2)
They come with a cost, and maybe for you the cost is too high--but it's absurd to claim that this isn't a solved problem.
Re: Are we at the point yet (Score:2)
Stop thinking Walled Garden and start thinking Gated Community. And yes, that most certainly is a component of the solution. There is a reason gated communities have less crime in real life. Having that extra layer of protection does help, even if you haven't upgraded the alarm, windows, doors, and locks on your own personal house.
Consider it a compensating control. There is no one Silver Bullet solution, including updates available everywhere at once. It would help, yes. But trying to frame this as an all-
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah (Score:2)
Walled gardens sure suck. Having to deal with millions of opportunities to be infected with malware is a small price to pay for
... native code pr0n apps.
How many people do they employ? (Score:3)
They found one instance of polymorphic malware and are using it to pad their numbers and make them look like they're working harder.
Instance Panic (Score:2)
In other news, Minecraft software running on users' devices is estimated to spawn a new instance of ZOMBIE every 10 ticks, projected to total 26 days x 24 hours x 60 minutes x 60 seconds x 200 ticks x 1 zombie
/10 ticks x 1/24 average play time x 100,000,000 copies sold = 187,200,000,000,000 ZOMBIES by the end of the month.
How can we worry about a few million malware at a time like this?
Malware, yeah (Score:2)
Sigh. Yet another advertisement for a "security" company which most likely sells some "security" related products and/or services.
The truth is if 1) you don't have "unknown sources" enabled on your Android (it's OFF by default) 2) you update your Android software (it's updated by default) 3) your device receives regular updates, you're almost perfectly safe and you don't need to be running any AV product
More importantly... (Score:2)
How many instances of Android malware goes undiscovered?