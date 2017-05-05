Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Android Privacy Security

A New Instance of Android Malware is Discovered Every 10 Seconds, Say Researchers (9to5google.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the story-of-our-lives dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Security firm G Data says that a new piece of Android malware is discovered every 10 seconds. At this rate, the company is predicting that there will be 3,500,000 new malicious Android files by the end of the year. "The threat level for users with smartphones and tablets with an Android operating system remains high. In all, the G DATA security experts expect around 3.5 million new Android malware apps for 2017," they said. The firm said that the risk was heightened by the fact that only a small minority of users are on the latest version of Android.

A New Instance of Android Malware is Discovered Every 10 Seconds, Say Researchers More | Reply

A New Instance of Android Malware is Discovered Every 10 Seconds, Say Researchers

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Know Thy User.

Close