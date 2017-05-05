A New Instance of Android Malware is Discovered Every 10 Seconds, Say Researchers (9to5google.com) 5
An anonymous reader shares a report: Security firm G Data says that a new piece of Android malware is discovered every 10 seconds. At this rate, the company is predicting that there will be 3,500,000 new malicious Android files by the end of the year. "The threat level for users with smartphones and tablets with an Android operating system remains high. In all, the G DATA security experts expect around 3.5 million new Android malware apps for 2017," they said. The firm said that the risk was heightened by the fact that only a small minority of users are on the latest version of Android.
Are we at the point yet (Score:2)
That we can accept as a community that Android has a serious problem that needs solving, and needs to join its competition in the leper colony?
Re: (Score:2)
No.
Most of the "discovered" malware is in APKs (where's the Appy App Guy?) that is on sources other than the Google Play Store. You have to want to be infected to be infected. Kind a like saying "My google was hacked" during the last few days, when the reality is, you "allowed" it to be installed.
Yeah (Score:2)
Walled gardens sure suck. Having to deal with millions of opportunities to be infected with malware is a small price to pay for
... native code pr0n apps.
How many people do they employ? (Score:2)
They found one instance of polymorphic malware and are using it to pad their numbers and make them look like they're working harder.