IBM: Remote Working Is Great! (For Everyone Except Us) (theregister.co.uk) 14
An anonymous reader writes: IBM, the company that just weeks ago said it was doing away with its work-from-home policy, is now preaching the benefits of telecommuting to customers. Big Blue's Smarter Workforce Group says a recent panel it hosted at the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) conference concluded that customers who work remotely are "more engaged, have stronger trust in leadership and much stronger intention to stay. These findings mirror what an IBM Smarter Workforce Institute study found," the group wrote. "Challenging the modern myths of remote working shares employee research revealing that remote workers are highly engaged, more likely to consider their workplaces as innovative, happier about their job prospects and less stressed than their more traditional, office-bound colleagues." This is posted without any apparent sense of irony, as IBM said just weeks ago that remote workers were not part of its "recipe for success" and could no longer be permitted to work anywhere other than its six regional offices in various techie hubs around the US.
Finding remote work is hard (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You may have to ask for less money and let them know you are willing to accept less in exchange for being remote. They later may change their mind if you are highly productive.
Whether remote work is "good" or not can be debated, but it makes many managers uncomfortable.
Re: (Score:2)
I never had trouble finding a job as a programmer until I started looking for remote work.
When you work on site, you are competing with your neighbor.
When you work remote, you are competing with the guy in Mumbai.
Re: (Score:2)
I've worked from home almost my entire 24 year career (about 20 years at home, 4 years doing in-office work). But, every WFH position I've had, including my current one, came out of a previous at-office work relationship, where I'd already established the trust with my superiors that I know what I'm doing, and can be productive without supervision.
If a company is just "blindly" hiring, they're going to pick someone who will work in-office every time, unless you have an extremely specialized skill set tha
Not as hypocritical as it sounds... (Score:1)
They're not doing away with employees working remotely because they don't believe in it, they're doing away with it to encourage their oldest employees to retire or quit. Possibly also to weed out some employees who weren't really doing any work, which happens plenty with any job that offers telecommuting.
Once their oldest employees who aren't willing to relocate or move to kee
Re: (Score:2)
Once their oldest employees who aren't willing to relocate or move to keep their job quit, they'll offer telecommuting to their employees again.
Did one of their VP's tell you this or are you just making stuff up?
The real reason (Score:3)
By requiring that workers move to hub cities such as San Francisco, Austin, or New York, IBM could both rid itself of older workers and make the jobs more appealing to younger, lower-salaried professionals...
Coincidentally, an internal IBM video distributed to staff, and seen by The Register, advocates working in an office. Funnily enough, it features a lot of young folks...