IBM: Remote Working Is Great! (For Everyone Except Us) (theregister.co.uk) 28
An anonymous reader writes: IBM, the company that just weeks ago said it was doing away with its work-from-home policy, is now preaching the benefits of telecommuting to customers. Big Blue's Smarter Workforce Group says a recent panel it hosted at the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) conference concluded that customers who work remotely are "more engaged, have stronger trust in leadership and much stronger intention to stay. These findings mirror what an IBM Smarter Workforce Institute study found," the group wrote. "Challenging the modern myths of remote working shares employee research revealing that remote workers are highly engaged, more likely to consider their workplaces as innovative, happier about their job prospects and less stressed than their more traditional, office-bound colleagues." This is posted without any apparent sense of irony, as IBM said just weeks ago that remote workers were not part of its "recipe for success" and could no longer be permitted to work anywhere other than its six regional offices in various techie hubs around the US.
Finding remote work is hard (Score:4, Interesting)
but it makes many managers uncomfortable.
Managing remote workers is often different, and to many that means harder, and the average manager (like the average person) prefers easy.
It is a lot harder to find brown nose to suck up to you when your employees are not around hourly
I never had trouble finding a job as a programmer until I started looking for remote work.
When you work on site, you are competing with your neighbor.
When you work remote, you are competing with the guy in Mumbai.
I've worked from home almost my entire 24 year career (about 20 years at home, 4 years doing in-office work). But, every WFH position I've had, including my current one, came out of a previous at-office work relationship, where I'd already established the trust with my superiors that I know what I'm doing, and can be productive without supervision.
The get paid 1/3 what the average American does. You're more likely to get remote work if you're willing to work for less.
Not as hypocritical as it sounds... (Score:4, Insightful)
They're not doing away with employees working remotely because they don't believe in it, they're doing away with it to encourage their oldest employees to retire or quit. Possibly also to weed out some employees who weren't really doing any work, which happens plenty with any job that offers telecommuting.
Once their oldest employees who aren't willing to relocate or move to keep their job quit, they'll offer telecommuting to their employees again.
Once their oldest employees who aren't willing to relocate or move to keep their job quit, they'll offer telecommuting to their employees again.
Did one of their VP's tell you this or are you just making stuff up?
Re:Not as hypocritical as it sounds... (Score:4, Interesting)
It's not exactly the first time this type of thing has been done. It's a page out of the HR version of Sun Tzu's The Art of War.
PetroCanada, for instance, bounced its offices back and forth between Toronto and Calgary a few times (back in the 80s or 90s). Lots of people tried to hang on and lost their shirts on moving expenses because the housing markets happened to be going the opposite way of the moves.
Companies will sometimes hire an 'axe man' who gives them advice on the best way to get employees to leave for the least possible expense to the corporation. Forcing them to choose between moving and quitting is not uncommon.
IBM is extremely badly managed, apparently. (Score:2)
From the story:
The real reason (Score:4, Informative)
By requiring that workers move to hub cities such as San Francisco, Austin, or New York, IBM could both rid itself of older workers and make the jobs more appealing to younger, lower-salaried professionals...
Coincidentally, an internal IBM video distributed to staff, and seen by The Register, advocates working in an office. Funnily enough, it features a lot of young folks...
This article in The Register [theregister.co.uk] (yea, I know) suggests the real reason behind IBM's decisions:
By requiring that workers move to hub cities such as San Francisco, Austin, or New York, IBM could both rid itself of older workers and make the jobs more appealing to younger, lower-salaried professionals...
Coincidentally, an internal IBM video distributed to staff, and seen by The Register, advocates working in an office. Funnily enough, it features a lot of young folks...
And how in the hell are you going to convince those "lower-salaried professionals" to work for slave wages when mandating they move to some of the most expensive places to live in the entire country?
Talk about fucking shortsighted and ignorant.
Big Blue Brother: Do as we say... (Score:2)
Do as we say, not as we do. Because we have some great software to sell your telecommuting workforce.
Big Blue WFH Policy (Score:2)