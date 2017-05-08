Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Businesses Technology

AI Is in a 'Golden Age' and Solving Problems That Were Once Sci-fi, Amazon CEO Says (yahoo.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the people-in-power dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Artificial intelligence (AI) development has seen an "amazing renaissance" and is beginning to solve problems that were once seen as science fiction, according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Machine learning, machine vision, and natural language processing are all strands of AI that are being developed by technology giants such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, and Facebook for various uses. These AI developments were praised by the Amazon founder. "It is a renaissance, it is a golden age," Bezos told an audience at the Internet Association's annual gala last week. "We are now solving problems with machine learning and artificial intelligence that were in the realm of science fiction for the last several decades. And natural language understanding, machine vision problems, it really is an amazing renaissance." Bezos called AI an "enabling layer" that will "improve every business."

AI Is in a 'Golden Age' and Solving Problems That Were Once Sci-fi, Amazon CEO Says More | Reply

AI Is in a 'Golden Age' and Solving Problems That Were Once Sci-fi, Amazon CEO Says

Comments Filter:

  • Kindly do the needful and rephrase the headline as a question.

  • In order to really take off, AI needs hardware improvements. Right now, most of it runs on GPUs, and requires lots of them. GPUs weren't really made for that task and there is potential for efficiency gains. Things like the Google TPU are delivering much better performance per watt, but sadly right now Google keeps the TPU to themselves, not giving them away. Sort of reminds me of that bitcoin ASIC manufacturing company which ran the ASICS they have ordered for their customers themselves for a while before

  • For the most of us, AI is trouble ahead that needs to be stopped and slowed down.

    Perhaps Mr. Bezos should read a bit of Herbert's Dune to know what happens when you let technological progress go unchecked. The end result is worse than what it would be if humanity were included.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      There is no risk of that happening anytime soon. At this time, it is entirely unclear whether "thinking machines" are even possible in this universe.

      • The key takeaway is not whether we'll have thinking machines, but the consequences of unchecked automation.

  • Once again, someone is talking about soft AI, and the reporter interprets it as hard AI, and mass confusion results. Expect follow-up stories about how AI will take over the world.
    • Soft AI is still capable of building deathbots and the like, but it would lack conciousness. You can't reason with an anthill. Soft AI could well be more dangerous than hard AI.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Indeed. It seems tech reporters are severely lacking in real intelligence when it comes to reporting on AI.

    • Thanks to machine learning and A.I., voice assistants can accurately convert your speech into text. Unfortunately, they still are dumber than dirt, and have trouble COMPREHENDING things that even a 2 year old could. It's not artificial intelligence, it's artificial stupidity.

  • This might be the Stone Age, or at the most the Bronze Age, but we are nowhere near the Golden Age or the Renaissance.

  • The golden age of AI was in the early 1980's when I read all about it Bytes Magazine.

  • ... it would actually be exciting. Unfortunately, it is complete and unmitigated bullshit. There still is zero understanding in machines and the only form of "AI" we have is weak AI, i.e. the "AI" that actually has no intelligence and can only fake it in very limited circumstances. Properly, this is called "automation" and anybody thinking of a mechanical process is right on the mark.

  • This is just more hype, ignore it.

  • His assertions stand in stark contrast to what I've heard about developing for Alexa. As I understand, it performs the speech-to-text translation for you, but when it comes to parsing the text and interpreting what it means, you're on your own.

Slashdot Top Deals

Everybody needs a little love sometime; stop hacking and fall in love!

Close