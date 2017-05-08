AI Is in a 'Golden Age' and Solving Problems That Were Once Sci-fi, Amazon CEO Says (yahoo.com) 31
An anonymous reader writes: Artificial intelligence (AI) development has seen an "amazing renaissance" and is beginning to solve problems that were once seen as science fiction, according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Machine learning, machine vision, and natural language processing are all strands of AI that are being developed by technology giants such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, and Facebook for various uses. These AI developments were praised by the Amazon founder. "It is a renaissance, it is a golden age," Bezos told an audience at the Internet Association's annual gala last week. "We are now solving problems with machine learning and artificial intelligence that were in the realm of science fiction for the last several decades. And natural language understanding, machine vision problems, it really is an amazing renaissance." Bezos called AI an "enabling layer" that will "improve every business."
The answer's no, by the way (Score:2)
Kindly do the needful and rephrase the headline as a question.
AI hardware (Score:2)
In order to really take off, AI needs hardware improvements. Right now, most of it runs on GPUs, and requires lots of them. GPUs weren't really made for that task and there is potential for efficiency gains. Things like the Google TPU are delivering much better performance per watt, but sadly right now Google keeps the TPU to themselves, not giving them away. Sort of reminds me of that bitcoin ASIC manufacturing company which ran the ASICS they have ordered for their customers themselves for a while before
Easy to say when it's not his job on the line. (Score:2)
For the most of us, AI is trouble ahead that needs to be stopped and slowed down.
Perhaps Mr. Bezos should read a bit of Herbert's Dune to know what happens when you let technological progress go unchecked. The end result is worse than what it would be if humanity were included.
Re: (Score:2)
There is no risk of that happening anytime soon. At this time, it is entirely unclear whether "thinking machines" are even possible in this universe.
Re: (Score:2)
The key takeaway is not whether we'll have thinking machines, but the consequences of unchecked automation.
hard (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Indeed. It seems tech reporters are severely lacking in real intelligence when it comes to reporting on AI.
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong Age (Score:2)
This might be the Stone Age, or at the most the Bronze Age, but we are nowhere near the Golden Age or the Renaissance.
Re: (Score:2)
Wololo
Uh, no.... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You poser! It was Byte Magazine.
Bite me.
:p
And if any of that were true... (Score:2)
... it would actually be exciting. Unfortunately, it is complete and unmitigated bullshit. There still is zero understanding in machines and the only form of "AI" we have is weak AI, i.e. the "AI" that actually has no intelligence and can only fake it in very limited circumstances. Properly, this is called "automation" and anybody thinking of a mechanical process is right on the mark.
More HYPE (Score:2)
developing for Alexa (Score:2)
His assertions stand in stark contrast to what I've heard about developing for Alexa. As I understand, it performs the speech-to-text translation for you, but when it comes to parsing the text and interpreting what it means, you're on your own.