Google's Upcoming 'Fuchsia' Smartphone OS Dumps Linux, Has a Wild New UI

More details have emerged about Fuchsia , the new mobile OS Google has been working on . ArsTechnica reports that Fuchsia is not based on Linux (unlike Android and Chrome OS) . Instead, the OS uses a new, Google-developed microkernel called "Magenta." From the article:The publication put the Flutter SDK to test on an Android device to get a sneak peek into the user interface of Fuchsia . "The home screen is a giant vertically scrolling list. In the center you'll see a (placeholder) profile picture, the date, a city name, and a battery icon," the author wrote. "Above the are 'Story' cards -- basically Recent Apps -- and below it is a scrolling list of suggestions, sort of like a Google Now placeholder. Leave the main screen and you'll see a Fuchsia 'home' button pop up on the bottom of the screen, which is just a single white circle."