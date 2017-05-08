Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google's Upcoming 'Fuchsia' Smartphone OS Dumps Linux, Has a Wild New UI (arstechnica.com) 34

More details have emerged about Fuchsia, the new mobile OS Google has been working on. ArsTechnica reports that Fuchsia is not based on Linux (unlike Android and Chrome OS). Instead, the OS uses a new, Google-developed microkernel called "Magenta." From the article: With Fuchsia, Google would not only be dumping the Linux kernel, but also the GPL: the OS is licensed under a mix of BSD 3 clause, MIT, and Apache 2.0. Dumping Linux might come as a bit of a shock, but the Android ecosystem seems to have no desire to keep up with upstream Linux releases. Even the Google Pixel is still stuck on Linux Kernel 3.18, which was first released at the end of 2014. [...] The interface and apps are written using Google's Flutter SDK, a project that actually produces cross-platform code that runs on Android and iOS. Flutter apps are written in Dart, Google's reboot of JavaScript which, on mobile, has a focus on high-performance, 120fps apps. It also has a Vulkan-based graphics renderer called "Escher" that lists "Volumetric soft shadows" as one of its features, which seems custom-built to run Google's shadow-heavy "Material Design" interface guidelines. The publication put the Flutter SDK to test on an Android device to get a sneak peek into the user interface of Fuchsia. "The home screen is a giant vertically scrolling list. In the center you'll see a (placeholder) profile picture, the date, a city name, and a battery icon," the author wrote. "Above the are 'Story' cards -- basically Recent Apps -- and below it is a scrolling list of suggestions, sort of like a Google Now placeholder. Leave the main screen and you'll see a Fuchsia 'home' button pop up on the bottom of the screen, which is just a single white circle."

  • It's something new and from Google/Apple/Microsoft, so therefore it is a bad thing!

  • sounds like it was written by a bunch of Riff-Raff...

  • Well, it's been a few years now. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Time to completely fucking change everything so I have to re-learn how to use the phone and write my apps. Change for the sake of change, dontcha know.
  • Story cards? Reading this article I get impression this new product will end up as a case study in how run-away 'UI usability design' would look like.

    I am not looking forward to this backwards slide in UI design. Android borrowed Win 3.1 UI. Whats next? Norton Commander UI? CLI? Punch cards?

  • Not invented here... once again. Sigh. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by exabrial ( 818005 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @05:00PM (#54379947)
    Not invented here... once again. Sigh. I hope it dies

    What Google needs to do is upgrade Android to use cgroups for app isolation, and switch to using JVM bytecodes so they can recycle the vast amount of work in the OpenJDK project.

    • Use already invented software when they can reinvent everything from scratch by a bunch of engineers right out of school? Do you even know who google is?

      • Let me see. Aside Search and Gmail, which Google in-house product works like a charm after those 2? Hangouts? Google+? Analytics? (I really hate how Analytics lost a lot of functionality over the years until get several better alternatives today...). Google Apps for Business is getting worst and worst every time the UI team has a dream. Not to mention that Google Talk worked fine when it was based on open standards before get replaced by Hangouts. In the other side, check some of the products they acquired:

  • Green and orange? (Score:3)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @05:17PM (#54380095) Homepage Journal

    Well I can't stand UIs that use three very similar shades of grey, so they had to go to the other extreme.

    Of course looks aren't everything, but there are plenty of GUIs that look good and are shit to use, but very few the other way round.

  • Backup Plan for Oracle v. Google (Score:3)

    by santiago ( 42242 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @05:22PM (#54380131)

    I assume the ultimate motivation for this project was as a backup plan in case of a disastrously adverse ruling in Oracle v. Google that would have led to Google deciding to excise any connection between Android and Java. It's probably since taken on a life of its own, as these things tend to do. (Also, I wonder if the names Fuchsia & Magenta are references to the ill-fated Pink OS that started life as a ground-up Mac OS rewrite at Apple and morphed into the Taligent corporation?)

    • > (Also, I wonder if the names Fuchsia & Magenta are references to the ill-fated Pink OS that started life as a ground-up Mac OS rewrite at Apple and morphed into the Taligent corporation?)

      I don't think so since two different companies are involved but it definitely seems "weird".

      Maybe the moral of the story is if your project is named after a color, exit now before it fails. :-)

  • Android phones are helping M$ to make tons of cash.
    May be the response from Google is as simple as : remove everything that helps M$. Best method : build a new OS.

    This would imply that the Linux kernel is what fall under most of M$ patents.
    So, if all this is correct, will M$ turn against other entities than phone and tablets manufacturers, other use of the Linux kernel, to keep the cash flowing ?

  • That is fantastic news that they are targeting 120 fps ! I hope this helps push all the other vendors (phones, monitors, etc.) stop stop targeting a shitty 30 fps experience.

    At our Fortune 50 company I'm always educating our UX and Graphic Designers about the reasons why we run our app at 60 fps. Kind of hard to argue when they see a demo first hand. :-) Now if only the rest of the company would get on board ditching the crappy 30 fps that people seem to think is "good enough."

    I wonder if Google is trying

  • They are doing this to go after the Rooters. They want to close off the "Root your device and load whatever you want" hole in these devices.

  • I really like having Linux as the backbone to my device. The amount of freedom and ability to script in tasks is one of the main reasons why I've gone with Android over iOS. Hopefully this new OS allows the same level of freedom and scriptability.

